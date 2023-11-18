Advertisement

Social Media reacts to Coby White’s dunk over Paolo Banchero

Richard Adkins
·2 min read

It is always great to see the UNC and Duke rivalry spill over into professional sports, and that’s what we got with former Tar Heel Coby White slamming down a monstrous dunk over former Duke star Paolo Banchero.

The dunk that sent shockwaves in United Center with players and fans in amazement, made it rounds on social media. The highlight dunk was picked up by major media outlets like the NBA’s main social account, gaining over 370k views in just two hours.

As more media outlets picked up White Dunk, his name started appearing all over the timeline.

What made the dunk even more special is that it gave the Bulls the lead, capping off a comeback after being down by 20 points. Despite not walking out with the win, White Dunk had social media buzzing about the highlight moment.

Let us look at how social media rested on White’s monstrous dunk over Banchero.

