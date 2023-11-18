Social Media reacts to Coby White’s dunk over Paolo Banchero

It is always great to see the UNC and Duke rivalry spill over into professional sports, and that’s what we got with former Tar Heel Coby White slamming down a monstrous dunk over former Duke star Paolo Banchero.

The dunk that sent shockwaves in United Center with players and fans in amazement, made it rounds on social media. The highlight dunk was picked up by major media outlets like the NBA’s main social account, gaining over 370k views in just two hours.

As more media outlets picked up White Dunk, his name started appearing all over the timeline.

What made the dunk even more special is that it gave the Bulls the lead, capping off a comeback after being down by 20 points. Despite not walking out with the win, White Dunk had social media buzzing about the highlight moment.

Let us look at how social media rested on White’s monstrous dunk over Banchero.

Coby White my GOODNESS ‼️ Bulls come back from 20 down to take the lead! 🏆 NBA In-Season Tournament

🏀 East Group C action on the NBA App

📱 https://t.co/NzCOXwvGhc pic.twitter.com/M6sOt1mUsP — NBA (@NBA) November 18, 2023

Nice Coby White dunk pic.twitter.com/eigJKEGd1c #Bulls — INSIDE HOOPS – NBA Basketball (@InsideHoops) November 18, 2023

Outside of simply watching Caruso play basketball, this has been the best part of the season. https://t.co/v8mUMELGBG — Coby White Fan Club (@jzfor_3) November 18, 2023

I love me some Tarheel on Blue Devil violence!!! #cobywhite https://t.co/dpyNS6Czka — Blacksupaman20 (@blacksupaman20) November 18, 2023

It's no secret I'm not a UNC lover, but I enjoyed watching Coby White play when he was there and I've covered games at his high school so this is neat https://t.co/IHR5l95tXR — Andrew Schnittker (@aschnitt53) November 18, 2023

& Coby White boomed on Paolo tonight — Rudy⚖️ (@ObiWanRudy) November 18, 2023

23-24 bulls fans, we will always have this moment https://t.co/oQuTuvAtRq — does naz reid know how much i love him (@thehalflatina) November 18, 2023

Yeah drug test in the morning buddy https://t.co/UDtPHFjuTQ — 🐑🔪 (@cozyfades) November 18, 2023

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire