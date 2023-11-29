Social media reacts: Clemson upsets No.23 Alabama; hot start to the season continues

Clemson basketball has been on a roll to start this season, the best start of Tigers’ head coach Brad Brownell’s career with the team.

Their latest win was a big one, taking down No.23 Alabama 85-77 Tuesday in the ACC/SEC Challenge. Clemson (6-0) remained undefeated with the win and could be on their way to a ranking.

“Man, I am proud of our team,” said Brownell. “What a terrific win. Different guys throughout the game. Chase had an awful game for a while, and then, wow. Big shots at the end.”

Clemson basketball is trending in the right direction, and a win like this gets people talking. Here is a look at how Twitter/X reacted to the Tigers’ win over the Crimson Tide.

Clemson is the last undefeated men's basketball team in the ACC (6-0). 3-0 at home and 3-0 away from home. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) November 29, 2023

Joseph Girard III (@JG3_____) passed former teammate Buddy Boeheim on the ACC's career 3-pointers list against Alcorn State. Last night? He made four and passed Jay Williams (Duke) who was calling the game courtside for ESPN! Girard is now ninth all-time in ACC history: 314 pic.twitter.com/MW8gD7fMIe — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) November 29, 2023

Clemson and Alabama fans both trying to get the College Football Playoff ranking show off of the TV so they can watch basketball instead. Oh how the times have changed. — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) November 29, 2023

Alabama is going to win a lot of basketball games this season, and not many teams are going to come to Tuscaloosa and bully them the way Clemson just did. What a result for Brad Brownell and the Tigers. Resume dub. https://t.co/mmw0M2Wr3h — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) November 29, 2023

𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐑𝐎𝐀𝐃 𝐖 ‼️ Tigers improve to 6️⃣-0️⃣ as they take down No. 23 Alabama in Tuscaloosa!#ClemsonGRIT 🐾 pic.twitter.com/Fce6D1LgUA — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) November 29, 2023

Thanks to last night's win over Alabama, Clemson men's basketball improved to 6-0 on the young season. The Tigers' 6-0 start is the program's best under Brad Brownell and best since the 2008-'09 team started that year 16-0 — Will Vandervort (@steelerwill) November 29, 2023

The ACC's most underrated backcourt is Clemson's duo of Chase Hunter and Joe Girard. A terrific performance in a road win at Alabama. Tigers are officially on the national radar. 6-0 for the first time since 2008-09. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 29, 2023

Ok, is the world ending because there’s no way Clemson basketball is actually good, and the football team is actually trying in the transfer portal! 😳 — Joseph Maw (@JoeSportsMaw) November 29, 2023

Get some morning coffee and catch highlights of last night's thrilling win over Alabama! 🎥 #ClemsonGRIT vs. Alabama Highlights pic.twitter.com/z4q81RSaya — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) November 29, 2023

Both South Carolina (6-0) and Clemson (6-0) basketball stay undefeated after big wins last night. Each have one game upcoming before the two play each other at Littlejohn Coliseum on December 6th. Most highly anticipated rivalry showdown on the hardwood since … ? — The Spurs Up Show (@TheSpursUpShow) November 29, 2023

Clemson beat a damn good basketball team and the zebras tonight. Brad haters are furious. https://t.co/QJCTHWAbQ1 — ╭∩╮( •̀_•́ )╭∩╮ (@JCtalksball_) November 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire