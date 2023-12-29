Social media reacts: Clemson takes down Kentucky in a crazy Gator Bowl win

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers just won a crazy Gator Bowl matchup 38-35 over Mark Stoop and the Kentucky Wildcats that has social media humming.

While it was in no way a great-looking game from either team, this matchup was electric with big plays, turnovers, and more. It was a back-and-forth game where each team looked like they would win the game at one point. Of all of the wild bowl matchups we’ve seen this season, this one has to be up there for the craziest.

No matter how you look at this game, a win is a win, and this was a good one for Clemson. It doesn’t always have to be pretty, as what matters is that the Tigers ended this season on a high note.

Here is a look at how social media reacted to this crazy Gator Bowl win.

The play that sealed the victory 🐅 pic.twitter.com/pFm0pJQSDK — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 29, 2023

CLEMSON WINS THE GATOR BOWL!!! pic.twitter.com/GQTaOl2zk7 — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) December 29, 2023

What was good 75 years ago for Clemson is still good today. Go Tigers! pic.twitter.com/gQ2mB7Cf2h — Don Munson (@WDonaldMunson) December 29, 2023

The best kind of bath. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/I2oBLaHzej — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 29, 2023

The Clemson coaches leave the box behind us screaming and cheering, led by Chris Rumph and Kyle Richardson, with Rumph yelling, "SEC!!! SEC!!!" And then laughing — David Hood (@MDavidHood) December 29, 2023

8/8 on the final drive. THAT has us pumped for 2024. pic.twitter.com/EXDDnGPGCL — Barstool Clemson (@BarstoolClemson) December 29, 2023

Clemson wins a WILD Gator Bowl🐅 pic.twitter.com/rpmZ0Dq4d2 — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 29, 2023

Dabo Swinney found Shipley and shared a moment with him pic.twitter.com/gjyOYWN1G8 — Zach Lentz (@Zach_AllClemson) December 29, 2023

Clemson hasn’t lost since Dabo responded to Tyler from Spartanburg https://t.co/XBSJeJmUCW — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 29, 2023

Dabo gets to 9+ wins for his 13th season in a row. Even when they’re down, Clemson is never out. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 29, 2023

The #GatorBowl today was how all bowl games used to be. Both teams fighting, clawing, trying to find any way to finish the year with a W. Huge respect to @UKFootball for bringing some serious guts to the game today. Fun fun football game.

On to '24. pic.twitter.com/iQpgXU5EdB — The Oculus (@ClemsonOculus) December 29, 2023

Clemson with the TD and 2 points on top for a 38-35 lead with 0:17 to play!! pic.twitter.com/4SBeEowPdZ — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 29, 2023

You think that bowl game didn't matter to Clemson? Dabo gets an ice bath, grins all around from the players. — Anna Adams (@AnnaH247) December 29, 2023

GOD DAMN IT IT #2. WHAT A DRIVE, THANK YOU FOR THE FAITH🫶🏻 Onto 2024. 9-4, Gator Bowl Champs. pic.twitter.com/OXIqK7k4uW — Sidelines – Clemson (@SSN_Clemson) December 29, 2023

Greatest Gator Bowl involving Clemson since pic.twitter.com/Yrfojsjsr2 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 29, 2023

Clemson is now 14-6 in its last 20 games against teams from the Southeastern Conference. — Kyle Tucker (@CoachTuck35) December 29, 2023

Today is a prime example of why BOWL GAMES MATTER.#Clemson QB Cade Klubnik delivered a legacy drive to get the Tigers over the hump in the Gator Bowl.

I don’t know about y’all, but I feel a LOT better about #2️⃣ after seeing he was built for that moment. pic.twitter.com/lZK9F3x97q — Faxon Childress (@FaxOnSports) December 29, 2023

What a turnaround for Clemson this season… • Started 4-4 • Closed season with 5 straight wins • Clemson now has 13 straight seasons with 9+ wins (4th Longest Streak All-Time) Clemson will be one of the top teams in the nation next season. pic.twitter.com/jk4aKj5EBY — College Football Report (@CFBRep) December 29, 2023

