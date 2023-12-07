Advertisement

Social media reacts: Clemson takes down rivals South Carolina to remain undefeated

Alex Turri
·3 min read
Brad Brownell and the Clemson men’s basketball team remained undefeated as they took down rivals South Carolina 72-67, ending the Gamecocks undefeated season.

The Tigers trailed 7 heading into the half (30-23), but that didn’t stop this team from rallying to beat their bitter rivals. The team fought hard behind 13 second-half points from Chauncey Wiggins to reach 8-0 on the season as arguably the hottest team in college basketball right now.

Starting your season this way is as good as it can get for a team, but this win makes it that much sweeter. When you and your biggest rival both have tremendous starts to your season, and you walk away with the big rivalry win, it is the best feeling for players and fans.

Here is a look at how Twitter/X reacted to Clemson’s big win.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire