Social media reacts: Clemson takes down rivals South Carolina to remain undefeated

Brad Brownell and the Clemson men’s basketball team remained undefeated as they took down rivals South Carolina 72-67, ending the Gamecocks undefeated season.

The Tigers trailed 7 heading into the half (30-23), but that didn’t stop this team from rallying to beat their bitter rivals. The team fought hard behind 13 second-half points from Chauncey Wiggins to reach 8-0 on the season as arguably the hottest team in college basketball right now.

Starting your season this way is as good as it can get for a team, but this win makes it that much sweeter. When you and your biggest rival both have tremendous starts to your season, and you walk away with the big rivalry win, it is the best feeling for players and fans.

Here is a look at how Twitter/X reacted to Clemson’s big win.

With the win over South Carolina last night Clemson now #2 in nation in RPI behind Purdue. Clemson moved to #17 in NET rankings with three quad 1 wins. The other 14 teams in ACC have combined for four quad 1 wins. Tigers now 8-0 one of 13 undefeated teams. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) December 7, 2023

Huge win tonight for @ClemsonMBB and major shout out to the fans for making Littlejohn electric! https://t.co/blMUBOPmW1 — Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) December 7, 2023

Amazing atmosphere last night in Littlejohn!! 🎥 #ClemsonGRIT vs. South Carolina Highlights pic.twitter.com/d3UgQikXjY — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) December 7, 2023

Did ya expect something different? 😏 pic.twitter.com/cpfB1KkJQL — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) December 7, 2023

Designing a new Clemson basketball jersey after every win. 8⃣ – OUR STATE Edition pic.twitter.com/TfWDkNghBi — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) December 7, 2023

South Carolina looked much better than when I saw them a few weeks ago. A tough team with answers. Clemson was tougher. With more answers. And is still undefeated. — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) December 7, 2023

FINAL: Clemson-72, South Carolina-67 The Tigers stay undefeated and hand the Gamecocks their first loss of the year. pic.twitter.com/LYlBc6pWCh — Justin Robertson (@j_probertson) December 7, 2023

There are no moral victories, but South Carolina showed something tonight in defeat on the road at Clemson. Gamecocks have enough to be a factor in the SEC. Tigers move to 8-0. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 7, 2023

#Clemson defeats #SC to move to 8-0 and wins the Palmetto State Championship pic.twitter.com/rOkn7tBt7l — ClemsonSportsNews (@ClemSportNews) December 7, 2023

Really good win for Clemson tonight in a game the Tigers had to have. Very high on this Clemson team but also think SC has a chance to make some noise this year. Chauncey and Schieffelin really stepped up in the second half and knocked down big shots. CU can win so many ways — Matt Connolly (@MattConnollyOn3) December 7, 2023

Clemson students chanted "Hoosier Daddy" toward the end of this win over South Carolina. Apparently in reference to Brad Brownell, an Indiana native. So creative! — Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) December 7, 2023

CLEMSON BASKETBALL IS 8-0, RANKED, AND JUST GAVE SOUTH CAROLINA THEIR FIRST LOSS OF THE SEASON POST YOUR BROWNELLS pic.twitter.com/eYSiDcJoqJ — Shakin the Southland (@STSouthland) December 7, 2023

Clemson is good. Gamecocks are also pretty good. Very good basketball game objectively. Very impressed with the product Lamont put on the floor this year. Well coached basketball team. Upwards and onwards 🐔🤙🏻 — Lander Hiott (@LanderHiott) December 7, 2023

NO. 24 CLEMSON STAYS UNBEATEN 💪 The Tigers hand the Gamecocks their first loss of the season 🐅 pic.twitter.com/R3LDjHq2jm — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) December 7, 2023

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire