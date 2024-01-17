Social media reacts: Clemson suffers devastating 2OT loss to Georgia Tech

Despite center PJ Hall having a career night, the Clemson men’s basketball team ultimately collapsed against Georgia Tech in Littlejohn Coliseum on Tuesday night, falling to the Yellow Jackets 93-90 in double overtime.

Leading by nine points with 1:43 left in the second half, the Tigers broke down in the final stretch and allowed the Yellow Jackets to storm back. With two seconds left in regulation, Georgia Tech guard Naithan George drilled a three-pointer to tie the game and force overtime.

After a back-and-forth first overtime period, the Yellow Jackets took control of the game in double overtime. Down by three, Hall had a chance to tie the game up at the buzzer, but he missed a deep shot from beyond the arc on the wing, and Clemson (12-5, 2-4 ACC) suffered its fourth loss in the last five games.

Although it didn’t lead to a win, Hall scored a career-high 31 points on 11-for-23 shooting from the floor.

As a team, Clemson’s struggles from the three-point line continued on Tuesday, as the Tigers made just three of their 21 attempts from deep.

“We just had another day where we’re not making threes,” head coach Brad Brownell said. “I don’t know if it was fatigue or what-not, but when they make 15, and you only make three, that’s a 36-point difference. It’s hard to overcome that. This was hard. We’ve just got to hang in there and stick together.”

Here is how people on X reacted to the Tigers’ brutal loss at home on Tuesday:

Can’t wait for college baseball season. — Alex Dodd (@alexdoddshow) January 17, 2024

In home losses to UNC & GT the Tigers were 4-39 from 3 Think about that. Simply amazing. — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) January 17, 2024

Give him the keys. It’s time. pic.twitter.com/HngSuNc1NZ — Barstool Clemson (@BarstoolClemson) January 17, 2024

Clemson falls at home to Georgia Tech and has lost four of its last five games after an 11-1 start. It's the latest in a troubling trend for the Tigers in recent seasons: 2023: Started 15-3, finished 8-8

2022: Started 9-4, finished 8-12

2021: Started 9-1, finished 7-7

2019:… pic.twitter.com/LpOwhuVB0e — Heat Check CBB (@HeatCheckCBB) January 17, 2024

Clemson was up 9 with 1:43 to go..at home. Yeah, I’m out. — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) January 17, 2024

That’s a 2-4 start to ACC play for the Tigers after a ton of momentum during non-conference play, peaking with a No. 13 national ranking. 14 games to turn it around https://t.co/MYrupFXRLd — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) January 17, 2024

Clemson's defensive lapses in the final 1:40 of regulation last night against Georgia Tech … wow, not pretty. — Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) January 17, 2024

Clemson is 1-4 in January. The lone win? Against BC without their top scorer & only 7 scholarship players available. Tigers have done a complete 180 after a good non-con showing. — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) January 17, 2024

The momentum that Clemson had a month ago has dissipated. Tigers lost at home to Georgia Tech in double OT, who continue to be a tough out under Damon Stoudamire. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 17, 2024

Tigers have two tremendous issues, in my view: 1. Such a reliance on PJ Hall for everything offensively

2. Their perimeter defense is the worst I've seen from a Tiger group in a long time If they fix these issues, they're elite. If they don't, they may not make it to March https://t.co/raY85Oa3YB — Will Gordon (@w_gordon28) January 17, 2024

