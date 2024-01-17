Advertisement

Social media reacts: Clemson suffers devastating 2OT loss to Georgia Tech

Justin Robertson
·3 min read
Despite center PJ Hall having a career night, the Clemson men’s basketball team ultimately collapsed against Georgia Tech in Littlejohn Coliseum on Tuesday night, falling to the Yellow Jackets 93-90 in double overtime.

Leading by nine points with 1:43 left in the second half, the Tigers broke down in the final stretch and allowed the Yellow Jackets to storm back. With two seconds left in regulation, Georgia Tech guard Naithan George drilled a three-pointer to tie the game and force overtime.

After a back-and-forth first overtime period, the Yellow Jackets took control of the game in double overtime. Down by three, Hall had a chance to tie the game up at the buzzer, but he missed a deep shot from beyond the arc on the wing, and Clemson (12-5, 2-4 ACC) suffered its fourth loss in the last five games.

Although it didn’t lead to a win, Hall scored a career-high 31 points on 11-for-23 shooting from the floor.

As a team, Clemson’s struggles from the three-point line continued on Tuesday, as the Tigers made just three of their 21 attempts from deep.

“We just had another day where we’re not making threes,” head coach Brad Brownell said. “I don’t know if it was fatigue or what-not, but when they make 15, and you only make three, that’s a 36-point difference. It’s hard to overcome that. This was hard. We’ve just got to hang in there and stick together.”

Here is how people on X reacted to the Tigers’ brutal loss at home on Tuesday:

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire