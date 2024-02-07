Social Media Reacts: Clemson Stuns No. 3 North Carolina on the Road in Chapel Hill

In an electrifying showdown at Tobacco Road, Clemson clinched a crucial ACC victory by defeating No. 3 North Carolina 80-76 at the Dean Smith Center.

This win marked just the second-ever for Clemson in this historic venue, underscoring the team’s tenacity and determination. Despite a strong challenge from the Tar Heels, Clemson broke the 70-70 tie with a crucial three-pointer from Joseph Girard III, securing the victory.

Led by Coach Brad Brownell, Clemson surged to a commanding 15-2 lead, with PJ Hall and Girard combining for 26 points in the first half. Shooting 48 percent from the field and 43 percent from beyond the arc, the Tigers showcased their best basketball in recent memory.

Hall’s dominant performance, alongside Girard’s stellar play, propelled Clemson to a historic victory, dispelling doubts about their NCAA Tournament hopes. With strong rebounding from Ian Schieffelin and Jack Clark, the Tigers limited North Carolina’s second-chance opportunities, securing a crucial conference win.

With a win like this, social media lights up. Here is a look at how social media reacted to this huge win for the Tigers.

CLEMSON TAKES DOWN NO. 3 NORTH CAROLINA IN CHAPEL HILL 😱 pic.twitter.com/G2Nj164ihW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 7, 2024

CLEMSON SHOCKS NO. 3 UNC 😱 The Tigers win in Chapel Hill for the second time EVER 🐅 pic.twitter.com/Q9Sd3J1ygR — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 7, 2024

Historically, Clemson has owned the Dean Dome this decade. — Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) February 7, 2024

Clemson defeats #3 North Carolina in Chapel Hill 80-76. Clemson's highest ranked win on opponents home court since Jan 21, 1976 a 82-77 at second Maryland . — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) February 7, 2024

Designing a new Clemson basketball jersey after every win. 1⃣5⃣ DUB IN CHAPEL HILL pic.twitter.com/3r8krkderx — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) February 7, 2024

History: Clemson MBB wins its second ever game in Chapel Hill, beating No. 3 UNC 80-76. Some players waving goodbye to the crowd as they jog off the court pic.twitter.com/wHwAFKaEEW — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) February 7, 2024

𝗚𝗥𝗜𝗧 𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗜𝗟𝗦! 😤👏 The Tigers take a BIG win back south with a road thriller against No. 3 North Carolina! pic.twitter.com/qqqVrpmzzl — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) February 7, 2024

Brownell when he’s on the hot seat: pic.twitter.com/xhdp45llkl — Barstool Clemson (@BarstoolClemson) February 7, 2024

One of the biggest wins in Clemson MBB history right there folks. The 2nd win ever in Chapel Hill & over the #3 team in the country. Just when this team needed it the most. — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) February 7, 2024

One of the most impressive parts of that win for Clemson was holding onto lead with a whole half left. On the road. — Anna Adams (@AnnaH247) February 7, 2024

CLEMSON UPSETS NO. 3 NORTH CAROLINA IN CHAPEL HILL‼️ @ClemsonMBB pic.twitter.com/MRcr6zjmMF — ACC Network (@accnetwork) February 7, 2024

NOBODY BEATS CLEMSON 61 OUT OF 62 TRIES — Clemson Pawcast 🎙 (@ClemsonPawcast) February 7, 2024

Told @willmaxey this morning that I thought Clemson had a good shot of getting a win at UNC tonight. What a win for the Tigers! — Matt Connolly (@MattConnollyOn3) February 7, 2024

A reminder that Clemson & UNC played a relatively even game in Littlejohn earlier this year until the last few minutes. In that game the Tigers shot 1-18 from 3 and tonight they were 11-31. Made a difference. — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) February 7, 2024

