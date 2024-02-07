Advertisement

Social Media Reacts: Clemson Stuns No. 3 North Carolina on the Road in Chapel Hill

Alex Turri
In an electrifying showdown at Tobacco Road, Clemson clinched a crucial ACC victory by defeating No. 3 North Carolina 80-76 at the Dean Smith Center.

This win marked just the second-ever for Clemson in this historic venue, underscoring the team’s tenacity and determination. Despite a strong challenge from the Tar Heels, Clemson broke the 70-70 tie with a crucial three-pointer from Joseph Girard III, securing the victory.

Led by Coach Brad Brownell, Clemson surged to a commanding 15-2 lead, with PJ Hall and Girard combining for 26 points in the first half. Shooting 48 percent from the field and 43 percent from beyond the arc, the Tigers showcased their best basketball in recent memory.

Hall’s dominant performance, alongside Girard’s stellar play, propelled Clemson to a historic victory, dispelling doubts about their NCAA Tournament hopes. With strong rebounding from Ian Schieffelin and Jack Clark, the Tigers limited North Carolina’s second-chance opportunities, securing a crucial conference win.

With a win like this, social media lights up. Here is a look at how social media reacted to this huge win for the Tigers.

