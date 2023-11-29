Advertisement

Social media reacts: Clemson offers transfer portal offensive lineman

Justin Robertson
·2 min read

To the delight of many fans, Clemson is officially active in the transfer portal.

Division-II Shorter offensive tackle Alan Herron announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday that the Tigers have offered him. Herron entered the portal on Nov. 16 and, along with Clemson, has since received offers from Penn State, NC State, UCF, Boston College and Arkansas State. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound lineman is a three-star in 247Sports’ transfer portal rankings.

Clemson has shied away from grabbing transfers in the past, with head coach Dabo Swinney being adamant that a player must be the right fit for Clemson to offer him. That said, if Wednesday’s news is any indication, Swinney may be adapting his ways a bit and using the portal more this offseason than he and the Tigers have in the past.

Here’s how people on X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to the news of Clemson dipping its toes into the transfer portal:

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire