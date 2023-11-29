Social media reacts: Clemson offers transfer portal offensive lineman

To the delight of many fans, Clemson is officially active in the transfer portal.

Division-II Shorter offensive tackle Alan Herron announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday that the Tigers have offered him. Herron entered the portal on Nov. 16 and, along with Clemson, has since received offers from Penn State, NC State, UCF, Boston College and Arkansas State. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound lineman is a three-star in 247Sports’ transfer portal rankings.

Clemson has shied away from grabbing transfers in the past, with head coach Dabo Swinney being adamant that a player must be the right fit for Clemson to offer him. That said, if Wednesday’s news is any indication, Swinney may be adapting his ways a bit and using the portal more this offseason than he and the Tigers have in the past.

Here’s how people on X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to the news of Clemson dipping its toes into the transfer portal:

GUYS IT’S HAPPENING WE’RE USING THE PORTAL pic.twitter.com/aOwfUGK4We — Palmetto Bowl Champs Barstool Clemson (@BarstoolClemson) November 29, 2023

Dabo Swinney & Clemson have offered D2 transfer OT Alan Herron👀https://t.co/CtAFklB5uu pic.twitter.com/gVvLEC6TEM — On3 (@On3sports) November 29, 2023

I’m not surprised Clemson is being active in the portal. What I’m interested to see is what kind of success the Tigers have. A lot of portal players are looking for NIL deals and I’m still skeptical Clemson goes that route — Matt Connolly (@MattConnollyOn3) November 29, 2023

Clemson makes it official and offers Herron, a lineman from D2 Shorter (Ga.) University who's getting a lot of transfer portal interest from Power Five schools https://t.co/L4tsDVrpDW — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) November 29, 2023

People shouldn't be surprised to see Clemson active in the portal. 2 years ago they were after two OL that ended up choosing elsewhere. Last year too many returners prevented movement on that front, which will not be an issue this cycle. I expect 3-4 portal takes for Clemson. — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) November 29, 2023

The first portal player Clemson is seriously pursuing. With the abysmal showing in Oline recruiting for the 2024 class, this had to happen. Herron is fully developed physically and moves well. Can play multiple positions on the line. Immediately able to play on our line. https://t.co/i1G8XAwWEJ — QT (@QuackingTiger) November 29, 2023

Clemson using the transfer portal properly? pic.twitter.com/sklPna5euM — 🐅T.G. Tiger👍🏼 (@TigerPawNation1) November 29, 2023

