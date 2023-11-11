Social media reacts: Clemson looks dominant in a win over Georgia Tech

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program are bowl-eligible as the Tigers took down Georgia Tech 42-21 in front of their home crowd in Death Valley on Saturday.

Clemson’s offense had a strong performance, recovering from a slow start to have arguably their best performance of the season. On defense, the Tigers were dominant, putting forth another near-elite performance as they wreaked havoc on Georgia Tech starting quarterback Haynes King.

This was the second straight week we’ve seen a great performance from this team, as they looked strong in their Week 10 win over Notre Dame. This team is starting to put it together down the stretch.

Here is a look at how Twitter/X reacted to Clemson’s Week 11 win over Georgia Tech.

Clemson now 8 for 16 on field goals this year. pic.twitter.com/18Rep8MLXo — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) November 11, 2023

Khalil Barnes is now the first Clemson player of the Dabo Swinney era to post multiple forced fumbles and multiple interceptions in a freshman season. https://t.co/IOFPiWoEk4 — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) November 11, 2023

🟣 14 straight wins in purple jerseys! 🟣 Clemson moves to 25-3 in the Regalia shirts since 1940 and has still never lost an official Purple Out game. pic.twitter.com/tjzGSxuN2c — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) November 11, 2023

Wii're going bowling! With today's win, Clemson is headed to a bowl game for the 19th straight season, extending the 5th longest active bowl streak in the country! pic.twitter.com/j0xzqOZVoh — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) November 11, 2023

Just something about these one-handed snags today 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZJPx2bA7hR — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 11, 2023

Put it in the WIN column 🐅 pic.twitter.com/dV6xsDHLXT — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 11, 2023

The #Clemson RB duo went CRAZY today in Death Valley. 👇 Phil Mafah

• 17 carries

• 96 yards (5.6ypc) Will Shipley

• 11 carries

• 77 yards (7.0ypc)

• 1 touchdown The 🐅 have two GREAT Running Backs. pic.twitter.com/GbJ58ZmV1k — Faxon Childress (@FaxOnSports) November 11, 2023

Will Shipley just scored @ClemsonFB's third TD of the quarter 🔥🏈 📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/rwB59yUdAX — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) November 11, 2023

Upset alert my 🍑! Total domination. Clemson looking now like we thought they would in September. Palmetto Bowl could get ugly. My wife: “The Tyler impact….wow!” #ALLIN https://t.co/H8l33lrGEw — Marc Ryan (@MarcRyanOnAir) November 11, 2023

WE LIKE THE STOCK pic.twitter.com/K0Rc6inwLR — Clemson Highlights (@ClemsonRT) November 11, 2023

#Clemson CB Aveion Terrell with the one hand interception. Aveion Terrell is the younger brother of #Falcons CB AJ Terrell. Both one handed catches made by Clemson today were by freshman. 📈Future bright in Death Valley. pic.twitter.com/XK09LOwK7T — The Cam & Tee Podcast (@TCTPodcast1) November 11, 2023

#Clemson CB @nationwide_av on his first career interception: 🎙️ “I had some of my coaches the drive before that say they were going to do a stop and go. It’s crazy that it happened the next drive … I knew it was coming.” pic.twitter.com/owkSxqFnSG — Luke Winstel (@lukewinstel) November 11, 2023

#Clemson QB Cade Klubnik was phenomenal today vs. Georgia Tech. 📊

• 23/35 passing

• 205 passing yards

• 4 passing TDs

• 1 interception Klubnik also made some key plays with his legs to extend drives. Klubnik Stock – 🆙

📈📈📈 pic.twitter.com/TPpNaiBknv — Faxon Childress (@FaxOnSports) November 11, 2023

How we feeling Clemson Twitter? pic.twitter.com/uWRt0hcYaW — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) November 11, 2023

Clemson freshman’s are good man.. Tyler Brown.. Aveion Terrell… Peter Woods… Khalil Barnes.. TJ Parker… Clemson might be having a down year but all the freshmans I just named are impacted players — ⚡️T-Time ⚡️ (@Ayo_TTime9) November 11, 2023

Clemson’s defense has been special today 🔥🔥🔥 Another freshman making a play for them. pic.twitter.com/fMh0P2OT3v — The Cam & Tee Podcast (@TCTPodcast1) November 11, 2023

Freshman DB Avieon Terrell gets the pick for #Clemson. Terrell has had multiple PBUs and matches Tyler Brown with a one handed catch of his own. His older brother, AJ Terrell, who also played for the Tigers, is a star corner for the Falcons. pic.twitter.com/4IpMPkuwhb — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) November 11, 2023

Yes, this Clemson defense is legit, but it's jumped another level now that the kids are playing, like Avieon Terrell, and Kylon Griffin, and Khalil Barnes, and a host of others. Griffin, Barnes, and Terrell all with INT today — David Hood (@MDavidHood) November 11, 2023

CADE KLUBNIK TODAY. 23/34 🎯

205 yards ✈️

4️⃣ Passing Touchdowns

1 interception #2 LOOKED LIKE THE GUY TODAY VS GT. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/63eXzyCz25 — Sidelines – Clemson (@SSN_Clemson) November 11, 2023

The ole starters vs Clemson 2nd & 3rd stringers series. I’ve missed you dearly. — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) November 11, 2023

Everyone is criticizing Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney for not using the portal while he is saying, Have you seen my freshmen, Peter Woods, T.J. Parker, Khalil Barnes, Avieon Terrell, Tyler Brown, Harris Sewell, etc? — Tyreese ingram (@reesetigers) November 11, 2023

