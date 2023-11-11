Advertisement

Social media reacts: Clemson looks dominant in a win over Georgia Tech

Alex Turri
·5 min read
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program are bowl-eligible as the Tigers took down Georgia Tech 42-21 in front of their home crowd in Death Valley on Saturday. 

Clemson’s offense had a strong performance, recovering from a slow start to have arguably their best performance of the season. On defense, the Tigers were dominant, putting forth another near-elite performance as they wreaked havoc on Georgia Tech starting quarterback Haynes King. 

This was the second straight week we’ve seen a great performance from this team, as they looked strong in their Week 10 win over Notre Dame. This team is starting to put it together down the stretch.

Here is a look at how Twitter/X reacted to Clemson’s Week 11 win over Georgia Tech.

