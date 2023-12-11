Social media reacts: Clemson lands commitment from four-star Palmetto State athlete

Dabo Swinney and his staff are looking to build off the electric 2023 recruiting class they produced, and they did that today with the commitment of a top 2025 Palmetto State athlete.

Less than 24 hours after receiving an offer from the Tigers, 2025 four-star athlete Marquise Henderson announced his commitment to Clemson. According to Rivals rankings, Henderson is a great signing for the Tigers, a four-star recruit and the No.2 player in the Palmetto State. He also ranks as the No.24 athlete in the 2025 class, though he is expected to be a running back at the next level.

Here is a look at how Twitter/X reacted to the Tigers landing another top player from South Carolina.

4-Star ATH Marquise Henderson has committed to #Clemson. The SC native tallied 2,336 YDS and 37 TD on 207 CAR and added another 149 YDS & 2 TD on 10 REC in 14 games for Belton-Honea Path this season. Clemson now has @Rivals top two ‘25 SC recruits in Amare Adams & Henderson. https://t.co/HzHQjsRXN1 — Johnny Falduto (@johnnyfalduto) December 11, 2023

.@bhp_bears RB Marquise Henderson, who set the school’s single season record with 39 total TDs this year, has committed to Clemson (class of ‘25) @BHPBearNation https://t.co/Ji3L1HkJkx — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) December 11, 2023

Update: with the addition of Amare Adams and Marquise Henderson, UofSC now owns none of these. The gap is widening https://t.co/Uw8m3xfhPD — Clemson Keeper of Receipts (@CUReceipts) December 11, 2023

#STRecruiting: 2025 ATH Marquise Henderson of BHP announces a commitment to #Clemson. https://t.co/I4zyu1ZkPX — SportsTalk Media Network (@sportstalksc) December 11, 2023

Marquise Henderson commits to Clemson! The Tigers get a big in-state pickup from the 2025 BHP Running Back!#schsfb #hsfb https://t.co/y1WwwhHG80 — Movin’ The Chains (@MovinChains) December 11, 2023

Also, Clemson has been doing its recruiting work early in the class of 2025. At this point last year, the Tigers had two '24 commits. With ATH Marquise Henderson's commitment, Clemson has seven pledges in '25. — Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) December 11, 2023

After receiving offer from Clemson over the weekend, BHP RB Marquise Henderson doesn’t take long to announce his commitment to the Tigers. @WSPA7 https://t.co/uI5iHsb4Sr — Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) December 11, 2023

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire