Social media reacts: Clemson lands commitment from four-star Palmetto State athlete

Dabo Swinney and his staff are looking to build off the electric 2023 recruiting class they produced, and they did that today with the commitment of a top 2025 Palmetto State athlete.

Less than 24 hours after receiving an offer from the Tigers, 2025 four-star athlete Marquise Henderson announced his commitment to Clemson. According to Rivals rankings, Henderson is a great signing for the Tigers, a four-star recruit and the No.2 player in the Palmetto State. He also ranks as the No.24 athlete in the 2025 class, though he is expected to be a running back at the next level.

Here is a look at how Twitter/X reacted to the Tigers landing another top player from South Carolina.

