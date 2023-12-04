Social media reacts: Clemson hires two new assistant coaches

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program took a big step in the right direction over the weekend, announcing the hiring of two new assistant coaches to the program.

These hires are Matt Luke as Clemson’s new offensive line coach and Chris Rumph as the new defensive ends coach, moves this program needed to make. Both coaches add great experience to the program and are very capable of recruiting top talent.

Swinney is proving that he is willing to make the moves necessary to better Clemson, and it definitely has people talking. Here is a look at how Twitter/X reacted to the Tigers’ hiring of Luke and Rumph.

#Clemson’s presumed new coaching hires, Matt Luke (O-Line) and Chris Rumph (D-Ends), combined: • 40+ years of high-level coaching experience

• 3 National Championships

• Worked with 50+ NFL Draft picks

• Track record of elite recruiting Dabo Swinney is NOT messing around😤 pic.twitter.com/R9q9Xysfr1 — Johnny Falduto (@johnnyfalduto) December 4, 2023

Matt Luke and Chris Rumph have been approved as new coaches for the Clemson football program. — David Hood (@MDavidHood) December 4, 2023

Breaking: Clemson compensation committee approves 3-season term ($975,000, 1.1 mil, 1.2 mil) for Matt Luke as new OL coach. — Anna Adams (@AnnaH247) December 4, 2023

Clemson’s paying new OL/DE coaches Matt Luke + Chris Rumph nearly $2M annually (combined) to fix the trenches. Dabo’s getting serious about winning again. — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) December 4, 2023

Welcome to Clemson Matt Luke & Chris Rumph. pic.twitter.com/U7tVhXuEyN — TigerTalk247 (@Tigertalk247) December 4, 2023

ICYMI: Taking a look at #Clemson’s new O-Line coach Matt Luke and new D-Ends coach Chris Rumph, including their extensive coaching experience and impressive track record on the recruiting trail⬇️ https://t.co/57vA6xQOda — Johnny Falduto (@johnnyfalduto) December 4, 2023

Clemson’s BOT has officially approved Matt Luke to become Clemson’s OL coach and Chris Rumph to become the DEs coach. Salary (by year):

Luke: 3-season term through 2027-$975k, $1.1 million, $1.2 million

Rumph: 3-season term through 2027- $950k, $1 million, $1.1 million — Justin Robertson (@j_probertson) December 4, 2023

Statement from Matt Luke on joining Clemson's staff as OL coach: "I have always had tremendous admiration for Dabo as a man, as a coach and as a leader, and I am excited for the opportunity to help him win another national championship at Clemson.” — Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) December 4, 2023

Clemson adds OL coach Matt Luke & DE coach Chris Rumph. Luke was most recently a Georgia assistant from 2020-21 & Ole Miss’ coach in 2018-19, while Rumph was NFL assistant last 4 years w/Vikings & Bears — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 4, 2023

Per 247 Composite rankings new Clemson OL coach Matt Luke has signed 22 blue chip recruits including five 5-stars. Tigers needed a massive upgrade in recruiting on the OL & they got it today. pic.twitter.com/5m1NhjbQOg — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) December 4, 2023

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 After leaving Clemson in 2011 to take a position on Alabama’s staff, Chris Rumph has been hired to replace Lemanski Hall as the defensive ends coach. Rumph returns to Clemson after spending the previous four seasons in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/QQBVPKH8Sw — Nachos & Analysis (@Nachos_Analysis) December 4, 2023

Clemson Coaching Decisions ATM • Thomas Austin 👋🥾 ❌

• Lemanski Hall 👋♥️

–

• Matt Luke 📈

• Chris Rumph 📈 — FQ Clemson 📈 (@FQClemson) December 4, 2023

In his statement about rehiring Chris Rumph as D-ends coach, Dabo Swinney said he wanted two things: -A coach who grew up in South Carolina

-A coach with NFL experience Now has two d-line coaches, along with Nick Eason, who coached in the NFL. — Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) December 4, 2023

In the last year, Swinney has hired Garrett Riley, Matt Luke, and Chris Rumph. That’s a pretty good run. — Woody Whitehurst – Women’s Lacrosse Supporter (@woodywhitehurst) December 4, 2023

Dabo has gone outside the program for his last four assistant hires: Nick Eason, Garrett Riley, Matt Luke, Chris Rumph. https://t.co/zVxvvboaMs — Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) December 4, 2023

Matt Luke finna start recruiting them dawgs at OL for Clemson… we finna be Barack — ⚡️T-Time ⚡️ (@Ayo_TTime9) December 3, 2023

#Clemson new OL Coach Matt Luke's Statement on becoming a member of Clemson's staff: "I have always had tremendous admiration for Dabo as a man, as a coach and as a leader, and I am excited for the opportunity to help him win another national championship at Clemson.”.. — ClemsonSportsNews (@ClemSportNews) December 4, 2023

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire