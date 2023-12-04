Advertisement

Social media reacts: Clemson hires two new assistant coaches

Alex Turri
·4 min read

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program took a big step in the right direction over the weekend, announcing the hiring of two new assistant coaches to the program.

These hires are Matt Luke as Clemson’s new offensive line coach and Chris Rumph as the new defensive ends coach, moves this program needed to make. Both coaches add great experience to the program and are very capable of recruiting top talent.

Swinney is proving that he is willing to make the moves necessary to better Clemson, and it definitely has people talking. Here is a look at how Twitter/X reacted to the Tigers’ hiring of Luke and Rumph.

