Social media reacts: Clemson falls to Duke in brutal fashion

Alex Turri
·3 min read
Despite a valiant effort, Clemson succumbed to a series of setbacks in the latter stages of the game against No. 12 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers (13-6 overall, 3-5 ACC) found themselves in a precarious position late in the contest. However, a string of three consecutive turnovers by Ian Schieffelin dashed their hopes of sealing the victory.

Duke capitalized on the opportunity, seizing control in the closing seconds. Controversy ensued as a contentious foul call on Josh Beadle paved the way for Tyrese Proctor to secure the decisive points from the foul line with just one second remaining on the clock. Despite their resilience, Clemson was unable to overcome the challenges presented, ultimately succumbing to a narrow 72-71 defeat against the formidable Duke squad.

A huge piece of this game was bad officiating… some of the worse you’ll ever see.

There were bad calls and bad plays, which had social media humming. Here is a look at how social media reacted to the Tigers’ loss to Duke.

