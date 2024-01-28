Social media reacts: Clemson falls to Duke in brutal fashion

Despite a valiant effort, Clemson succumbed to a series of setbacks in the latter stages of the game against No. 12 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers (13-6 overall, 3-5 ACC) found themselves in a precarious position late in the contest. However, a string of three consecutive turnovers by Ian Schieffelin dashed their hopes of sealing the victory.

Duke capitalized on the opportunity, seizing control in the closing seconds. Controversy ensued as a contentious foul call on Josh Beadle paved the way for Tyrese Proctor to secure the decisive points from the foul line with just one second remaining on the clock. Despite their resilience, Clemson was unable to overcome the challenges presented, ultimately succumbing to a narrow 72-71 defeat against the formidable Duke squad.

A huge piece of this game was bad officiating… some of the worse you’ll ever see.

There were bad calls and bad plays, which had social media humming. Here is a look at how social media reacted to the Tigers’ loss to Duke.

That was among the top five worst officiated games I have seen in 46 covering Clemson basketball. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) January 27, 2024

The ACC is a disgrace. This league has allowed Duke to steal basketball games at Cameron for decades. NOBODY, with the possible exception of UNC, ever gets a fair game in that high school building. What happened to Clemson on Saturday was a disgrace. Oh, and Jon Scheyer, Duke,… — Walt Deptula (@deptulahasrage) January 28, 2024

Clemson basketball fans this morning: pic.twitter.com/VLze0TYX85 — Mike B 😈 (@M_Bulger19) January 28, 2024

More dramatic home win over Clemson during the 21-game win streak in Cameron… 2007 or 2024? pic.twitter.com/4RusTV2tOK — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) January 28, 2024

Don’t ever feel sympathy for Clemson basketball. https://t.co/ZRHESzu4lE — Crazie Talk (@crazietalker) January 27, 2024

Absolutely Love Seeing Clemson Head Coach Brad Brownell Call Out The Refs For Handing Duke A Win On A Bullshit Call https://t.co/BUbp9ejQkr pic.twitter.com/B7x4VrC1FT — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 28, 2024

YOU MAKE THE CALL: was this a foul on Clemson to give Duke the win?? 😳🤔 pic.twitter.com/aZBO2SzMtM — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 27, 2024

This is what Clemson always has to put up with at Duke. Pitiful! https://t.co/DfUqjtOs4h — Don Munson (@WDonaldMunson) January 27, 2024

Clemson was a Q2 win opportunity, but b/c they played better than expected against the NET, the result jumped up to Q1. So for clarity… 1) Duke won by a slim margin, so it’s a better quality win via the NET. 2) If Duke had won by 30, it’s a worse quality win via the NET. pic.twitter.com/OrJeh2Uufr — Rick Heidrick (@rheidrick24) January 28, 2024

Brad Brownell after another heartbreaking loss for #Clemson at Cameron, 72-71 with one second left: “It’s hard to win here for a lot of reasons.” You can read what you like into that, but very questionable call gave Duke the winning free throws, and Hall was tackled with no call… pic.twitter.com/NTKU7pnrEM — CUTigers.com (@CUTigers_com) January 28, 2024

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire