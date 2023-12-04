Advertisement

Social media reacts: Clemson to face Kentucky in Gator Bowl

Justin Robertson
·3 min read
In a day of chaos and controversy in the college football world on Sunday, Clemson and Kentucky were selected to play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, on Dec. 29.

After finishing the season on a four-game win streak, the Tigers (8-4) will meet the Wildcats (7-5) in Everbank Stadium later this month for both team’s final game of the 2023 season.

For Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, the Gator Bowl has some historical significance for him and the Tigers’ program.

“My first ever bowl game as a coach was the 1993 Gator Bowl as a graduate assistant at Alabama and my first ever bowl game as a head coach was the Gator Bowl with Clemson at the end of the 2008 season, so this selection feels very full circle,” Swinney said in a press release. “This is a great bowl with a great history and rich tradition in an area I’m super familiar with. It’s an area I’ve recruited, and I’ve got a lot of love for Duval County, especially with the Jags having three of our guys there.”

Here is how people on X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to Clemson’s bowl selection:

