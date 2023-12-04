Social media reacts: Clemson to face Kentucky in Gator Bowl

In a day of chaos and controversy in the college football world on Sunday, Clemson and Kentucky were selected to play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, on Dec. 29.

After finishing the season on a four-game win streak, the Tigers (8-4) will meet the Wildcats (7-5) in Everbank Stadium later this month for both team’s final game of the 2023 season.

For Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, the Gator Bowl has some historical significance for him and the Tigers’ program.

“My first ever bowl game as a coach was the 1993 Gator Bowl as a graduate assistant at Alabama and my first ever bowl game as a head coach was the Gator Bowl with Clemson at the end of the 2008 season, so this selection feels very full circle,” Swinney said in a press release. “This is a great bowl with a great history and rich tradition in an area I’m super familiar with. It’s an area I’ve recruited, and I’ve got a lot of love for Duval County, especially with the Jags having three of our guys there.”

Here is how people on X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to Clemson’s bowl selection:

Excited to announce the match-up for the 79th Annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl! @ClemsonFB & @UKFootball will face-off in Jacksonville on Friday, December 29that Noon on Bill Gay Grounds at EverBank Stadium! Tickets On-Sale Now on Ticketmaster or at https://t.co/G6uLEWpWX8! pic.twitter.com/GqLNgGcsC8 — TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (@taxslayerbowl) December 3, 2023

Clemson vs. Kentucky on 12/29

Jacksonville vs. Carolina on 12/31 Opportunity for a very fun trip for Clemson fans. pic.twitter.com/mv0W5F4hMW — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) December 3, 2023

Would love to bust out this uni combo for the Gator Bowl pic.twitter.com/Frr4iLKQeB — #22 Clemson Addict (8-4) (@Clemson_Addict) December 3, 2023

Clemson vs Kentucky Kinda wanted WVU pay back Kinda wanted to face USC for the first time in history This bowl game just doesn’t excite me at all — #22 Clemson Addict (8-4) (@Clemson_Addict) December 3, 2023

So it wasn't San Diego or Mayo. But fun fact: Dabo Swinney calls the Gator Bowl "full circle" because it was his first bowl as a GA at Alabama in '93 and his first as Clemson's coach in '08. The 2019 Gator, IU-Tennessee, was my first bowl as a newspaper reporter. Good times. https://t.co/gpsjHqxhhl — Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) December 3, 2023

Clemson opens up at -7.5 over Kentucky for the Gator Bowl — FQ Clemson 📈 (@FQClemson) December 3, 2023

ACC bowls finally coming in. The FSU ripple effect threw the whole lineup into chaos. Pop Tarts Bowl: NC State vs. K-State. Gator Bowl: Clemson vs. Kentucky. Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Louisville. Strangely, no Notre Dame yet. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 3, 2023

Kentucky fans when they saw Clemson as their opponent in their bowl game. pic.twitter.com/6yRSnYl9KI — Williamncaudill (@wncaudill) December 4, 2023

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire