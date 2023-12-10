Social media reacts: Clemson basketball undefeated, playing like one of the best in the country

Brad Brownell and the Clemson men’s basketball team have been one of the best teams in college basketball season and showed it once again in their win over TCU on Saturday.

Taking down the formerly undefeated Horned Frogs 74-66 in the Hall of Fame Series in Toronto, Clemson went into the locker room with a 36-35 lead at the half, going back and forth with their opponents. Some solid offense but stronger defense led the way for the Tigers in the second half.

Another excellent win for the Tigers; they are off to one of, if not the best, starts in the country this season. Here is a look at how Twitter/X has reacted to Clemson’s scorching start to the season.

Went to 9-0 with a win north of the border against TCU! 🎥 #ClemsonGRIT vs. TCU Highlights pic.twitter.com/UEtsK3mPiP — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) December 10, 2023

Designing a new Clemson basketball jersey after every win. 9⃣ pic.twitter.com/aBdnFG1Yfd — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) December 9, 2023

Clemson is going to be a top 15 team in Monday's polls, please prepare accordingly. — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) December 9, 2023

Chase Hunter didn’t score, Clemson set a season high for turnovers, and PJ Hall spent critical late minutes on the bench in foul trouble. Given all that, the Tigers comfortably beat a previously unbeaten TCU team on a neutral floor. Naturally. — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) December 9, 2023

In wins over TCU and Alabama, Clemson held the Frogs and Tide 43.9 points below what they've averaged against everyone else (minus-25.7 for TCU, minus-18.2 for Bama). So basketball has picked up where Wes Goodwin and football left off. — Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) December 10, 2023

PUT US IN THE TOP 10 YOU COWARDS https://t.co/b9NzAtWRRa — Barstool Clemson (@BarstoolClemson) December 9, 2023

BATTLE OF THE UNBEATENS ⚔️ No. 24 Clemson hands TCU its first loss of the season 👀 pic.twitter.com/SIzbSHgRiv — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) December 9, 2023

Happy flight back home!! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/neXZy6nK4L — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) December 10, 2023

Teams with 3+ Quad 1 wins in college basketball: Purdue

Kansas

Clemson

Grand Canyon — Made For March (@madeformarch) December 9, 2023

Clemson beats TCU, 74-66, in Toronto. Tigers improve to 9-0. This is the fourth that qualifies as a "Quad 1" win. Joe Girard with 21 points. Ian Schieffelin with 14 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists. PJ Hall with 17 points, six boards. A week until Clemson's next game at Memphis. — Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) December 9, 2023

You take a Clemson program known for its defense, you add elite scoring from the likes of Joe Girard and PJ Hall, and you give it depth with Ian Schieffelin, RJ Godfrey, and Chauncey Wiggins producing regularly … … and it's pretty good. https://t.co/kdQLm9LvPk — Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) December 9, 2023

The 8 unbeatens left: Clemson

Baylor

Houston

Oklahoma

Princeton

Arizona

Ole Miss

JMU — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 10, 2023

If you told me a Clemson team would be 9-0, ranked and wins against TCU, Pitt, SC and ranked Alabama, i would not have guessed it would be basketball. What a start — houston burnett (@radioguyhouston) December 9, 2023

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire