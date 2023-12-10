Advertisement

Social media reacts: Clemson basketball undefeated, playing like one of the best in the country

Alex Turri
·3 min read

Brad Brownell and the Clemson men’s basketball team have been one of the best teams in college basketball season and showed it once again in their win over TCU on Saturday.

Taking down the formerly undefeated Horned Frogs 74-66 in the Hall of Fame Series in Toronto, Clemson went into the locker room with a 36-35 lead at the half, going back and forth with their opponents. Some solid offense but stronger defense led the way for the Tigers in the second half.

Another excellent win for the Tigers; they are off to one of, if not the best, starts in the country this season. Here is a look at how Twitter/X has reacted to Clemson’s scorching start to the season.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire