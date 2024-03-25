Social media reacts: Clemson advances to Sweet 16 after wild win over Baylor

Brad Brownell and the Clemson men’s basketball team are on fire in the NCAA Tournament, advancing to the Sweet 16 after a wild 72-64 win over Baylor Bears.

In a pivotal moment, RJ Godfrey calmly stepped to the free throw line and sunk perhaps the most crucial shot of his career, extending Clemson’s lead to four points against Baylor with just 29 seconds remaining. This clutch play proved instrumental in securing a hard-fought 72-64 victory for the sixth-seeded Tigers over the third-seeded Baylor Bears in the NCAA Tournament. This win marked a significant milestone for Clemson, propelling them into the Sweet 16 for the first time in six years.

Leading the charge for Clemson was Chase Hunter, who showcased his scoring prowess with 20 points and dished out six assists, contributing significantly to the team’s offensive output. Joe Girard also played a pivotal role, chipping in with 13 points to bolster the Tigers’ efforts. Notably, forward Ian Schieffelin made a critical contested shot while drawing a foul, although he couldn’t convert the ensuing free throw, it provided a crucial 15-point lead with just over six minutes remaining, effectively shifting momentum in Clemson’s favor.

Despite facing adversity, including foul trouble for key players like PJ Hall, Clemson displayed resilience and determination throughout the game. Their ability to weather Baylor’s late surge and maintain their lead underscored their mental fortitude and depth as a team. With solid defensive efforts and clutch plays down the stretch, the Tigers showcased their potential to make a deep run in the tournament, leaving fans eager to see how they will fare in the upcoming rounds.

With wins such as these, come reactions. Here’s a look at how X (formerly known as Twitter) reacted to Clemson’s big win.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire