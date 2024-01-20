Advertisement

Social media reacts: Clemson adds Parker Fulghum, Clark Sanderson

Steve Holley
Clemson scored a recruiting victory over LSU when it landed WR recruit Parker Fulghum out of Shreveport, La. on Friday.

Fulghum is considered a legacy recruit for the home-state Tigers. His father, John Booty, was a starting quarterback for LSU from 1999-2000.

At 6’1″, 190 pounds, Fulghum finished his senior season at Evangel Christian Academy with 70 catches for 1,418 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Fulghum is a preferred walk-on, meaning that coach Dabo Swinney would like Fulghum on the team but that the school can’t offer financial assistance for the first year. Swinney himself was a walk-on receiver at Alabama.

Fulghum wasn’t the only addition Swinney and the Tigers made Friday. Clemson also landed wide receiver Clark Sanderson from Mountain Brook (Ala.) High School, not far from Swinney’s hometown. Sanderson is also a preferred walk-on.

Sanderson hauled in 44 catches for 936 yards and six touchdowns as a senior in 2023, according to MaxPreps.com.

Here’s how Twitter/X users reacted to the news of Fulghum and Sanderson’s commitments.

