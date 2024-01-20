Social media reacts: Clemson adds Parker Fulghum, Clark Sanderson

Clemson scored a recruiting victory over LSU when it landed WR recruit Parker Fulghum out of Shreveport, La. on Friday.

Fulghum is considered a legacy recruit for the home-state Tigers. His father, John Booty, was a starting quarterback for LSU from 1999-2000.

At 6’1″, 190 pounds, Fulghum finished his senior season at Evangel Christian Academy with 70 catches for 1,418 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Fulghum is a preferred walk-on, meaning that coach Dabo Swinney would like Fulghum on the team but that the school can’t offer financial assistance for the first year. Swinney himself was a walk-on receiver at Alabama.

Fulghum wasn’t the only addition Swinney and the Tigers made Friday. Clemson also landed wide receiver Clark Sanderson from Mountain Brook (Ala.) High School, not far from Swinney’s hometown. Sanderson is also a preferred walk-on.

Sanderson hauled in 44 catches for 936 yards and six touchdowns as a senior in 2023, according to MaxPreps.com.

Here’s how Twitter/X users reacted to the news of Fulghum and Sanderson’s commitments.

Congratulations to Parker Fulghum on announcing his commitment to play football at Clemson University! 💜🧡 Parker is a 4 year starter at Evangel Christian Academy

➡️ 4,233 receiving yards

➡️ 253 receptions

➡️ 45 receiving touchdowns

Congratulations Parker! pic.twitter.com/qDp3FE0NqF — 318 Sports (@318Sports) January 19, 2024

Parker Fulghum committed to Clemson this morning. I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see this kid earn a scholarship at some point. He can fly. As far as walk-ons go, he is more talented than any I can remember in recent memory. Welcome to Clemson @FulghumParker pic.twitter.com/MDUeM8Xpmx — Dustin Black (@dustinb429) January 19, 2024

2024 WR Parker Fulghum committed to Clemson over LSU as a PWO this morning. 6'1 speedster who was near or at the top of Louisiana state receiving yard rankings the past three years. Seems like a guy who could end up contributing based off film. — Dear Old Clemson (@DearOldClemson) January 19, 2024

Tigers add another PWO WR commitment today to go with Fulghum. https://t.co/msSb9kV02J — Dear Old Clemson (@DearOldClemson) January 19, 2024

Couldn’t be happier for my guy!! https://t.co/Vh1VyQxnup — Cole Gamble (@_colegamble) January 19, 2024

