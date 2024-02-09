Social media reacts to Chip Kelly leaving UCLA for Ohio State

Social media was abuzz Friday when news broke that Chip Kelly was expected to step down as head coach at UCLA to become offensive coordinator at Ohio State.

The move by Kelly is the latest to cause more than a few heads to turn. Just over a week ago, Jeff Hafley surprised many when he stepped down as head coach at Boston College to accept a position as defensive coordinator for the NFL’s Green Bay Packers.

The two moves are indirectly tied together. At Ohio State, Kelly will replace Bill O’Brien, who had been hired by Ryan Day to become the Buckeyes’ new offensive coordinator just three weeks earlier. O’Brien agreed to become the new head coach at Boston College on Friday.

O’Brien spent the 2023 season as offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots after two seasons in the same role at Alabama from 2021-2022.

Kelly, meanwhile, had been head coach at UCLA since 2018. He led the Bruins to just three bowl appearances in six seasons, including the 2023 LA Bowl at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. UCLA defeated Boise State in that game, 35-22.

There’s been plenty of discourse as to why Kelly made the move. Here’s how Twitter/X users reacted to the news of Kelly’s transition from UCLA head coach to Ohio State offensive coordinator.

Busy day in college football. BC hires Bill O’Brien. Ohio State hires Chip Kelly to replace O’Brien. UCLA is on the clock. We cover the bases on ⁦@SportsCenter⁩. pic.twitter.com/ZhQAAXz0bp — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 9, 2024

This is the most fitting way for UCLA’s Chip Kelly era to end. One of the the least productive, least revered coaches in program history is jumping ship on a Friday in February. On top of that, he did it to chase a smaller paycheck and less responsibility. Pure comedy. — Sam Connon (@SamConnon) February 9, 2024

Chip Kelly must undoubtedly go down as the worst head coach in #UCLA history now. To leave like this after that level of mediocrity? Downright disrespectful. — Gavin Carlson (@GavinCarlsonDB) February 9, 2024

As messy as this is for UCLA, this is w/out doubt the best thing for UCLA FB. The concerning thing right now is who's in charge during the transition? — Mark Schipper – 5th Down CFB (@5thDownCFB) February 9, 2024

A live look at the UCLA fan base pic.twitter.com/PkuJ5skLXB — Mike Regalado 🏀🏈🎧 (@MikeRegaladoLA) February 9, 2024

UCLA kept a head coach nobody wanted all the way through the coaching carousel, and the transfer portal window *and* national signing day, just so he could leave to take a demotion. This is generational mismanagement. https://t.co/PikM393Vbw — Ryan Rosenblatt (@RyanRosenblatt) February 9, 2024

My list of demands for the next UCLA Football coach: 1. Currently employed in college football That's it. That's the list. UCLA has not done this for any of its four hires since hiring its own OC Bob Toledo (over someone named Bill Snyder) in 1995. — bruinalytics (@bruinalytics) February 9, 2024

As bad as Chip Kelly was for most of his time at #UCLA, this is a dark day for the football program. 1) a head coach would rather demote himself than coach here

2) the team is likely going to be awful in its inaugural year in the Big Ten, and there could be lasting consequences — Gavin Carlson (@GavinCarlsonDB) February 9, 2024

Don’t worry. CFB fine. A head coach leaving a job like UCLA for an OC position in his same conference is totally normal. Nothing to see here. — Matt Barrie (@MattBarrie) February 9, 2024

Leaving Los Angeles to hide out in Ohio. Moves saved for offensive geniuses like Chip Kelly and Dave Chappelle. — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) February 9, 2024

Ryan Day and Chip Kelly to UCLA's top players now that their 30 day transfer window is open. pic.twitter.com/Vb7XA2r6GB — Herb Kirkstreit (@THE_OSU) February 9, 2024

Am I alone in thinking that leaving a P5 B1G head coaching job for an OC job is wild as hell?

What does that signal for UCLA? — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) February 9, 2024

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire