Social media reacts to Chet Holmgren’s game-tying 3-pointer in Thunder’s 130-123 OT win vs. Warriors

The Oklahoma City Thunder were the talk of the night on Saturday when it went into Chase Center and collected their second consecutive dub against the Golden State Warriors in a 130-123 overtime win.

Trailing by 18 points in the third quarter, the Thunder stayed resilient and mounted a comeback that culminated with a turnaround 3-pointer by Chet Holmgren to tie it at the end of regulation.

This came seconds after Andrew Wiggins hit a 3-pointer that looked like a game-winner for the Warriors.

The last-second outside shot was the headline of Holmgren’s career night. The seven-foot rookie had a career-high 36 points on 14-of-22 shooting, 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

Let’s look at some of the best reactions on Holmgren’s big-time bucket on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Chet sinks it to send things to OT! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/64lXWtk4u2 — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) November 19, 2023

If Chet Holmgren’s shot to send it to OT vs the Warriors looked familiar to you, Thunder fans: pic.twitter.com/PplGwtrIZ6 — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) November 19, 2023

CHET HOLMGREN IS THE GREATEST PLAYER OF ALL TIME pic.twitter.com/vuY0IKhX2y — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) November 19, 2023

CHET HOLMGREN MAKES UP FOR IT??? pic.twitter.com/6hFhrpNam9 — Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) November 19, 2023

Kevin Durant-esque. special from Chet. pic.twitter.com/MGqqbP963i — Thunder Film Room (@ThunderFilmRoom) November 19, 2023

CHET HOLMGREN DROPS 36/10/5 AND SENDS THE GAME TO OT SHAI DROPS 40/6/6 AND SHOWS WHY HE’S A SUPERSTAR JALEN WILLIAMS DROPS 22/6/3/1 JOE HITS SOME BIG THREES THE THUNDER COME BACK FROM DOWN 18 AND BEAT THE WARRIORS TO MOVE TO 9-4 pic.twitter.com/vuY0IKhpd0 — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) November 19, 2023

Chet tonight: 36 PTS

10 REB

5 AST

2 STL OKC wins it in OT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wjJCGOtIqV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 19, 2023

WIGGINS THREE TAKES THE LEAD AND THEN CHET THREE SENDS IT TO OT 😱 WHAT A GAME pic.twitter.com/zMhBXpcEx5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 19, 2023

Career-high 36 points for rookie Chet Holmgren in an overtime win versus the Warriors — including a game-tying, buzzer-beating turnaround 3-pointer, I’ll just say.. The Bay has seen plenty of plays like these. pic.twitter.com/5flU9JGeGS — Derek Parker (@DParkOK) November 19, 2023

Players with 200+ PTS on 50/40/90% splits this season: — Hali

— Chet That’s the list. pic.twitter.com/E15z6uS6A7 — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 19, 2023

The only rookies in NBA history with 35+ PTS

10+ REB

5+ AST

2+ STL

1+ BLK

2+ 3P in a game. pic.twitter.com/D8wJn5b5UQ — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 19, 2023

Reminder that Chet been cooking Steph since he was a HS sophomore. Some things never change pic.twitter.com/ypZ09uJLwf — 🏆LakersGuru🏆 (@GuruLakers) November 19, 2023

Unreal game from the rookie Chet Holmgren ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/WLqLuBp0LQ — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) November 19, 2023

JDub on Chet's big 3: "(That's) something that we drew up in practice. We always do ATOs, late-game stuff at the end of practices… For him to get that shot, it's something that we all trust him to shoot. It was cool to see that come full circle because we've worked on it." — Nick Gallo (@NickAGallo) November 19, 2023

Holy shit what a clutch 3 by Chet Holmgren especially following the missed layup and 24 second violation. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) November 19, 2023

Shai: Chet Holmgren: 40 points 36 points

6 rebounds 10 rebounds

6 assists 5 assists This duo’s got NEXT. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WV1tzG6qc3 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 19, 2023

