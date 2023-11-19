Advertisement

Social media reacts to Chet Holmgren’s game-tying 3-pointer in Thunder’s 130-123 OT win vs. Warriors

Clemente Almanza
·3 min read

The Oklahoma City Thunder were the talk of the night on Saturday when it went into Chase Center and collected their second consecutive dub against the Golden State Warriors in a 130-123 overtime win.

Trailing by 18 points in the third quarter, the Thunder stayed resilient and mounted a comeback that culminated with a turnaround 3-pointer by Chet Holmgren to tie it at the end of regulation.

This came seconds after Andrew Wiggins hit a 3-pointer that looked like a game-winner for the Warriors.

The last-second outside shot was the headline of Holmgren’s career night. The seven-foot rookie had a career-high 36 points on 14-of-22 shooting, 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

Let’s look at some of the best reactions on Holmgren’s big-time bucket on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire