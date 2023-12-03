Advertisement
Breaking news:

Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama make College Football Playoff

Social media reacts to CFP field being set without Florida State

The four schools in the CFP field are Michigan, Washington, Texas, and Alabama.

Michigan and Alabama are in the Rose Bowl, and Washington and Texas meet in the Sugar Bowl.

The winners play for the championship on Sept. 8.

That left undefeated Florida State on the outside in fifth spot.

Social media reacted to the committee’s selections.

