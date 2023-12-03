Social media reacts to CFP field being set without Florida State

The four schools in the CFP field are Michigan, Washington, Texas, and Alabama.

Michigan and Alabama are in the Rose Bowl, and Washington and Texas meet in the Sugar Bowl.

The winners play for the championship on Sept. 8.

That left undefeated Florida State on the outside in fifth spot.

Social media reacted to the committee’s selections.

CFP chair Boo Corrigan on ESPN: “Florida State is a different team. You look at who they are as a team without Jordan Travis, they are a different team.” — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 3, 2023

Booger McFarland is not happy that Alabama got into the CFP over an undefeated Florida State team. “To me, this is a travesty to the sport…One team has a loss, and that’s Alabama. One doesn’t in Florida State.” pic.twitter.com/3rhBvvpT1D — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 3, 2023

Here’s the College Football Playoff field reveal on the ESPN Selection Show, followed by Greg McElroy’s reaction. 🏈🏆📺 pic.twitter.com/qoURdSbUZE — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 3, 2023

Absolutely sick for the kids on FSU — Candice Hare (@CandiceHare_) December 3, 2023

Florida State held a CFP selection show watch party at its stadium. I cannot imagine the scene. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 3, 2023

2023 Florida State not getting in for the “crime” of having its star QB injured now becomes a worse decision than 2001 Nebraska or 2003 Oklahoma getting in. The playoff has done the improbable: It has created a worse injustice than the odious, destructive BCS. Hard to do. — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) December 3, 2023

The truth that Georgia or Bama is better than Florida St. may be correct, but in its history an undefeated Power 5 Conference Champion has NEVER been left out. Anything besides @FSUFootball being in will only prove how corrupt this process has been from the jump. The 0 matters! — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) December 3, 2023

Florida State scheduled an SEC powerhouse. They won a power five conference. They won all their games, overcoming adversity along the way. This isn’t figure skating, judges should never have been a part of it. #FSU #CFP — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) December 3, 2023

The CFP selection committee decided to screw Florida State. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 3, 2023

Florida State got absolutely hosed. They have Atleast 2 first round picks. Talent all over the field, goes undefeated, and still on the outside looking in. 2-0 vs SEC teams this season. 2014 Buckeyes got in with a third string QB. FSU Shld have been in! — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) December 3, 2023

The kids at Florida State who went undefeated in a Power 5 deserved better than that. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) December 3, 2023

Florida State, 13-0 and ACC champions, left out of the CFP. That is stunning. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 3, 2023

The goal is winning all your football games. Florida State did that. I understand the QB situation isn’t excellent and they probably aren’t better than Alabama right now. But now you’re punishing FSU for their Qb getting hurt. Feels wrong — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 3, 2023

