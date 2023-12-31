Advertisement

Social Media Reacts: CeeDee Lamb sets single season receiving record for Dallas Cowboys

John Williams
·4 min read

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the best wide receivers in the game in , CeeDee Lamb, and now he’s proving to be one of the best in Cowboys history.

The former Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver set a new single-season receiving record with a big night for the Cowboys. In Dallas’ 20-19 win over the Detroit Lions, Lamb had 13 receptions for 227 yards and a touchdown. That gives Lamb 122 receptions for 1,651 yards and 10 touchdowns.

With the huge night, he passed Cowboys legend and NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin for the most receiving yards in a season in Dallas Cowboys history.

In his fourth season with the Cowboys, Lamb has ascended to be considered among the very best in the NFL. He’s seen his reception, yardage, and touchdown totals every season he’s been in the league.

He’s been every bit the player the Dallas Cowboys hoped they were getting and more when they selected him with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

In the process of setting the Cowboys single-season record, Lamb set single-game bests for receptions and yards in the win.

Let’s take a look at how social media reacted to Lamb’s historic day.

CeeDee joining the GOAT discussion?

Getting Better Every Year

Huge Day for 88

Secured the Win on the Onside Kick

Highlight of the night

What a huge night

Getting the Fantasy weekend started right

Elite Company

All of us

Carried the offense

And he isn't 5, 4, 3, or 2

Why not?

Gonna be worth every penny on that next contract

He's HIM

Running into the history books

A Legendary Night

CeeDee Lamb is a monster

He is inevitable

Feed CeeDee

He's so good

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire