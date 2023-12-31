Social Media Reacts: CeeDee Lamb sets single season receiving record for Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the best wide receivers in the game in , CeeDee Lamb, and now he’s proving to be one of the best in Cowboys history.

The former Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver set a new single-season receiving record with a big night for the Cowboys. In Dallas’ 20-19 win over the Detroit Lions, Lamb had 13 receptions for 227 yards and a touchdown. That gives Lamb 122 receptions for 1,651 yards and 10 touchdowns.

With the huge night, he passed Cowboys legend and NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin for the most receiving yards in a season in Dallas Cowboys history.

In his fourth season with the Cowboys, Lamb has ascended to be considered among the very best in the NFL. He’s seen his reception, yardage, and touchdown totals every season he’s been in the league.

He’s been every bit the player the Dallas Cowboys hoped they were getting and more when they selected him with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

In the process of setting the Cowboys single-season record, Lamb set single-game bests for receptions and yards in the win.

Let’s take a look at how social media reacted to Lamb’s historic day.

CeeDee joining the GOAT discussion?

CeeDee Lamb becoming a Goat right before our eyes. Franchise record for catches and yards in a single season. CeeDee didn’t have a touch in the 2nd and 3rd quarters of last week’s game. This week he GOES OFF with 13 catches for 227 yards in a playoff atmosphere. 88 is GREAT. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 31, 2023

Getting Better Every Year

CeeDee Lamb represents the kind of the player trajectory you dream of. Good player out of the gate and leveled up 5% each year until he became a true star. So so cool man, delightful player — Derrik Klassen (@QBKlass) December 31, 2023

Huge Day for 88

Take away CeeDee Lamb’s 92 yard score and he still had 13 touches for 140 yards — Cowboys Due Diligence (@StevieJPTX) December 31, 2023

Secured the Win on the Onside Kick

CeeDee Lamb with that hands, because of course. W. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 31, 2023

Highlight of the night

What a huge night

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb has topped 200 receiving yards for the first time in his NFL career. Twelve catches for 216 yards and a touchdown. His 22-yarder on third-and-10 keeps the four-minute offense on field. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 31, 2023

Getting the Fantasy weekend started right

Meanwhile – CeeDee Lamb – I call him 8’s – with the greatest fantasy finals playoff performance since when? Kamara was the semi’s I believe. Just amazing. What a finish to the year. Putting fantasy teams on his back. — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) December 31, 2023

Elite Company

More: CeeDee Lamb has broken the #Cowboys all-time franchise record for most receiving yards in a single season as well — adding to historic night/year. CeeDee Lamb – 1,604 (2023)*

Michael Irvin – 1,603 (1995)

Michael Irvin – 1,523 (1991)

Michael Irvin – 1,396 (1992) *ongoing https://t.co/ei9cAf1PjX — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 31, 2023

All of us

CeeDee Lamb is what makes my football heart happy. — TooMuchCamber (@Too_MuchCamber) December 31, 2023

Carried the offense

CeeDee Lamb putting up video game numbers tonight 🎮 pic.twitter.com/vlqbzwX2Ms — PFF (@PFF) December 31, 2023

And he isn't 5, 4, 3, or 2

CeeDee Lamb is a top 5 receiver in the league. — PAWL (@Boomer_Pawl) December 31, 2023

Why not?

CeeDee Lamb will be the greatest WR in NFL history, and it will not be particularly close — 𝙁𝙞𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙙𝙎𝙤𝙤𝙣𝙚𝙧 (@SOONERSnFITTEDS) December 31, 2023

Gonna be worth every penny on that next contract

<goes to https://t.co/1Z6WfuGDLw to see what the going rate is for the best wide receiver in the NFL> pic.twitter.com/y9MChfnQiO — John Williams (@john9williams) December 31, 2023

He's HIM

I LOVE CEEDEE LAMB!! 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/km4GNpr5NT — Just Jill (@JustJillTeacher) December 31, 2023

Running into the history books

A record night for #Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb. pic.twitter.com/CaZf9s0nol — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) December 31, 2023

A Legendary Night

CeeDee Lamb Week 17 Checklist – Season Reception Record: ✅

– Season Rec Yards Record: ✅

– New Career-High in Rec Yards: ✅

– Michael Irvin & Drew Pearson in the building: ✅

– Win: ❔ pic.twitter.com/ifx7wcxhot — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) December 31, 2023

CeeDee Lamb is a monster

He is inevitable

3 things in life are inevitable Death, Taxes, and CeeDee Lamb torching your favorite team — ⭕️ℂ𝖊𝖊𝕯𝖊𝖊 𝔾𝕆𝔸𝕋🧬 (@CeeDeesGOAT) December 31, 2023

Feed CeeDee

“Remarkable. That’s who CeeDee Lamb is. … He’s special. He’s just getting going and as long as I’m here, he’s gonna keep stacking these records year after year.” – Dak Prescott Lamb set two separate single season franchise records tonight vs. Lions.#Cowboys pic.twitter.com/IefZZMfFku — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 31, 2023

He's so good

CeeDee Lamb man — James D. Jackson (@JamesDJackson15) December 31, 2023

