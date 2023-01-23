Social Media reacts to CeeDee Lamb’s incredible catch against San Francisco

4
John Williams
·2 min read

Locked in a battle with the San Francisco 49ers, CeeDee Lamb made a huge play to get the Dallas Cowboys out of the shadow of their own endzone.

The Dallas Cowboys were backed up inside the 10-yard line and they came out in what looked like a run formation. On the snap, Dallas ran play action and Lamb had one-on-one coverage down the left sideline.

The ball from Dak Prescott was a bit underthrown and Lamb had to come back to the ball. As he did, the defensive back interfered with him and Lamb still made an incredible over the shoulder catch.

Here’s how social media reacted.

The Play

Did all the work

Flipped the field

He's HIM

Greatness

Got that DAWG in him

Dallas needs CeeDee to make those plays

Elite

He's nice like that

So good

Undeterred

Worthy of the 88

Teammate Approves

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire

