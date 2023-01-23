Social Media reacts to CeeDee Lamb’s incredible catch against San Francisco

Locked in a battle with the San Francisco 49ers, CeeDee Lamb made a huge play to get the Dallas Cowboys out of the shadow of their own endzone.

The Dallas Cowboys were backed up inside the 10-yard line and they came out in what looked like a run formation. On the snap, Dallas ran play action and Lamb had one-on-one coverage down the left sideline.

The ball from Dak Prescott was a bit underthrown and Lamb had to come back to the ball. As he did, the defensive back interfered with him and Lamb still made an incredible over the shoulder catch.

Here’s how social media reacted.

The Play

Did all the work

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb drew the contact and caught it anyway. WR1 play. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 23, 2023

Flipped the field

What a catch from CeeDee Lamb. — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) January 23, 2023

He's HIM

WOW. CeeDee Lamb with an absolutely unreal adjustment on the ball, takes the contact off the defender, and makes the spectacular hands catch anyway. Wow. Wow. Wow. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) January 23, 2023

Greatness

Seven years later. Who knew? pic.twitter.com/HG2xJKHXzx — Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) January 23, 2023

Got that DAWG in him

CeeDee is an ALPHA out there — Pastor Carl Day (@PastorCarlDay) January 23, 2023

Dallas needs CeeDee to make those plays

Tired: SF secondary

Wired: CeeDee Lamb — Hailey Sutton (@_HaileySutton) January 23, 2023

Elite

That’s an incredible catch from Ceedee Lamb. Ball was underthrown and he’s fought back to it, through a defender who clearly impeded him, and still came down with the ball — Dan Turner (@dtsturner) January 23, 2023

He's nice like that

CEEDEE LAMB IS A GROWN MAN. — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) January 23, 2023

So good

88 is really like that. — Dimitri Flowers (@treeflowers36) January 23, 2023

Undeterred

CeeDee Lamb got sooooooooo interfered with and still made the catch. — John Williams (@john9williams) January 23, 2023

Worthy of the 88

CEEDEE LAMB YOU ARE GOATED, HE GOT PUSHED A CAUGHT IT ANYWAYS — Russ' TD ⚡ (@RussFcb) January 23, 2023

Teammate Approves

88 got that dawg in him — Simi Fehoko (@Simi_Fehoko) January 23, 2023

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire