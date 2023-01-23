Social Media reacts to CeeDee Lamb’s incredible catch against San Francisco
Locked in a battle with the San Francisco 49ers, CeeDee Lamb made a huge play to get the Dallas Cowboys out of the shadow of their own endzone.
The Dallas Cowboys were backed up inside the 10-yard line and they came out in what looked like a run formation. On the snap, Dallas ran play action and Lamb had one-on-one coverage down the left sideline.
The ball from Dak Prescott was a bit underthrown and Lamb had to come back to the ball. As he did, the defensive back interfered with him and Lamb still made an incredible over the shoulder catch.
Here’s how social media reacted.
The Play
CeeDEEP.
— NFL (@NFL) January 23, 2023
Did all the work
Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb drew the contact and caught it anyway. WR1 play.
— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 23, 2023
Flipped the field
What a catch from CeeDee Lamb.
— Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) January 23, 2023
He's HIM
WOW. CeeDee Lamb with an absolutely unreal adjustment on the ball, takes the contact off the defender, and makes the spectacular hands catch anyway.
Wow. Wow. Wow.
— Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) January 23, 2023
Greatness
Seven years later. Who knew? pic.twitter.com/HG2xJKHXzx
— Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) January 23, 2023
Got that DAWG in him
CeeDee is an ALPHA out there
— Pastor Carl Day (@PastorCarlDay) January 23, 2023
Dallas needs CeeDee to make those plays
Tired: SF secondary
Wired: CeeDee Lamb
— Hailey Sutton (@_HaileySutton) January 23, 2023
Elite
That’s an incredible catch from Ceedee Lamb. Ball was underthrown and he’s fought back to it, through a defender who clearly impeded him, and still came down with the ball
— Dan Turner (@dtsturner) January 23, 2023
He's nice like that
CEEDEE LAMB IS A GROWN MAN.
— Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) January 23, 2023
So good
88 is really like that.
— Dimitri Flowers (@treeflowers36) January 23, 2023
Undeterred
CeeDee Lamb got sooooooooo interfered with and still made the catch.
— John Williams (@john9williams) January 23, 2023
Worthy of the 88
CEEDEE LAMB YOU ARE GOATED, HE GOT PUSHED A CAUGHT IT ANYWAYS
— Russ' TD ⚡ (@RussFcb) January 23, 2023
Teammate Approves
88 got that dawg in him
— Simi Fehoko (@Simi_Fehoko) January 23, 2023