Social Media Reacts: CeeDee Lamb’s heads up play to score for Dallas Cowboys on SNF

The 8-3 Dallas Cowboys are hoping to keep pace with Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. CeeDee Lamb is doing his part to help the Cowboys keep up with his former teammate in the NFC East.

With Dallas trailing 3-0, the Cowboys faced a 3rd and 9 deep in Indianapolis Colts territory. Dak Prescott dropped back to pass and found CeeDee Lamb on the drag route over the middle. It looked like Lamb was going to be stopped short of the line to gain after being wrapped up by a Colts defender. But the defender didn’t do enough to bring him down as Lamb rolled off the defender and kept his feet to run into the end zone.

It was a fantastic play on primetime television, and social media reacted accordingly. Here’s a look at some of the best Twitter reactions to the big play.

Great awareness from CeeDee Lamb, on what would have otherwise been a 4th & 6 at the 17, and a Cowboys field goal attempt. Four points because of Lamb's balance and football IQ. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) December 5, 2022

CeeDee Lamb made another play? No way. — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) December 5, 2022

Wow. The awareness from CeeDee Lamb on that run – he never touched the ground, didn't hear a whistle and carries it in for six! — Hailey Sutton (@_HaileySutton) December 5, 2022

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb just Houdinied his way out of an arm tackle to convert touchdown on third-and-9. Was spun toward ground but never touched it, landing on Colts defender. Good awareness to keep going. A 20-yard score. 7-3. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 5, 2022

What a heads up play by CeeDee Lamb. He was not down. Touchdown. — Pat Doney (@PatDoneyNBC5) December 5, 2022

Is that the best play of CeeDee Lamb's career? — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) December 5, 2022

CeeDee Lamb – tough to tackle, and heads up. He never went down to the ground, and scoots away for the touchdown. Cowboys lead. Colts look stunned. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) December 5, 2022

INCREDIBLE play by CeeDee Lamb! Great heads-up awareness to know he wasn't down. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) December 5, 2022

CeeDee Lamb is a STUD — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) December 5, 2022

CeeDee helping Dak Prescott pass Captain America

Move over Roger Staubach. Make room for Dak Prescott. Too much? You’re right. But Prescott did pass Staubach w/ that TD throw to CeeDee Lamb. He now has 154. — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) December 5, 2022

Ceedee lamb the best 88. — princeofpalau (@brennan_bloom) December 5, 2022

CeeDee Lamb going off early. I like it. — Andrew Kalman (@andrew_kalman) December 5, 2022

CeeDee Lamb playa makes plays #WHEELSUP — eddie rainer (@yougotime31) December 5, 2022

A little late with this but CeeDee Lamb might be pretty good — Stove Malone (@thegoods33) December 5, 2022

Ceedee lamb is him!!! — Joey Wrightsman (@JoeyWrightsman) December 5, 2022

With that touchdown, CeeDee Lamb now has the third-most touchdown catches (17) by a Cowboy through his first three seasons. https://t.co/fRLMOINulk — Hailey Sutton (@_HaileySutton) December 5, 2022

