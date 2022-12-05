Social Media Reacts: CeeDee Lamb’s heads up play to score for Dallas Cowboys on SNF

John Williams
3 min read

The 8-3 Dallas Cowboys are hoping to keep pace with Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. CeeDee Lamb is doing his part to help the Cowboys keep up with his former teammate in the NFC East.

With Dallas trailing 3-0, the Cowboys faced a 3rd and 9 deep in Indianapolis Colts territory. Dak Prescott dropped back to pass and found CeeDee Lamb on the drag route over the middle. It looked like Lamb was going to be stopped short of the line to gain after being wrapped up by a Colts defender. But the defender didn’t do enough to bring him down as Lamb rolled off the defender and kept his feet to run into the end zone.

It was a fantastic play on primetime television, and social media reacted accordingly. Here’s a look at some of the best Twitter reactions to the big play.

Clutch

Like Clockwork

Floated

Magic Man

Heads Up Play

He's made a lot of great plays

Never stop playing

Awareness Level 99

Stud

CeeDee helping Dak Prescott pass Captain America

That's Crazy talk, but we love it

Get him involved and watch him work

Playmakers make plays

Pretty, Pretty Good

One of One

Off to a hot start to career

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire

