Social Media reacts to Casey Thompson entering the transfer portal

A former Nebraska quarterback has once again entered the transfer portal. Casey Thompson has entered the portal after spending one year at Florida Atlantic.

Thompson spent 2023 at Florida Atlantic University after three years at Texas and then playing for Nebraska for the 2022 season. He started three games for the Owls this past season before tearing his ACL.

In his one year in Lincoln, Thompson played in ten games while throwing for 2,407 yards and 17 touchdowns with ten interceptions. In his three games at FAU, he threw for five touchdowns and five interceptions.

Thompson earned his seventh season after applying for a medical hardship. While some social media rumors have tried to link Thompson returning to the Cornhuskers, multiple reports have stated this will not happen.

You can find social media reactions to the latest Casey Thompson news below.

