Social Media reacts to Casey Thompson entering the transfer portal

A former Nebraska quarterback has once again entered the transfer portal. Casey Thompson has entered the portal after spending one year at Florida Atlantic.

Thompson spent 2023 at Florida Atlantic University after three years at Texas and then playing for Nebraska for the 2022 season. He started three games for the Owls this past season before tearing his ACL.

In his one year in Lincoln, Thompson played in ten games while throwing for 2,407 yards and 17 touchdowns with ten interceptions. In his three games at FAU, he threw for five touchdowns and five interceptions.

Thompson earned his seventh season after applying for a medical hardship. While some social media rumors have tried to link Thompson returning to the Cornhuskers, multiple reports have stated this will not happen.

You can find social media reactions to the latest Casey Thompson news below.

The Initial Report

BREAKING: Florida Atlantic transfer QB Casey Thompson plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, @PeteNakos_ confirms. He will be playing his 7th season of College Football with previous stops at Texas & Nebraska. https://t.co/ZupZAJgtwK pic.twitter.com/NfAsPC8rwC — On3 (@On3sports) December 21, 2023

Amazing

Another Season

Medical Hardship

NEWS: Quarterback Casey Thompson tells ESPN he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He'll have one year of eligibility. The former Texas/Nebraska quarterback played 3 games this season at FAU before tearing his ACL and received a medical hardship for a seventh season. pic.twitter.com/dJ0p5m1CH1 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 21, 2023

How?

Cameron Rising and Casey Thompson will be playing in college this coming season. pic.twitter.com/dG6Qt45cT6 — Rude Wayne a LEGEND if I ever leave (@Dewayne42005783) December 21, 2023

Full Circle

Florida Atlantic QB Casey Thompson has entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer, @mzenitz and I have learned for @247Sports. Former starter for the Owls, Huskers and Longhorns. https://t.co/WgcnzUKVpA pic.twitter.com/V9EJNdkUSI — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) December 21, 2023

Similar Posts

Casey Thompson just posted this on instagram. Exactly what Raiola posted before he committed. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/asuLqNrO7B — Husker Report (@GBR_News) December 21, 2023

Is He Sooner Bound?

Quarterback Casey Thompson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal Back on December 4th we posted the note “Sourced Portal Note | Potential Addition’ where we noted that there was some talk about #OU and Thompson having mutual interest Follow up note : [D] https://t.co/CvDVoDvVrJ pic.twitter.com/MyEZJbDe7i — TFB Sooners (@TFB_Sooners) December 21, 2023

Grad Transfer

Florida Atlantic QB Casey Thompson is officially in the portal. Transferred from Texas to Nebraska to FAU. Thompson entered as a grad transfer. pic.twitter.com/ErDiKF5shv — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) December 21, 2023

Final Season

Former Nebraska starting QB Casey Thompson is set to transfer out of Florida Atlantic for his final college football season. More:https://t.co/tz9aHsVtms — Evan Bland (@EvanBlandOWH) December 21, 2023

Enters the Portal

FAU's Casey Thompson has entered the transfer portal, per @PeteNakos_. He played 3 games this year at FAU before tearing his ACL. He has received a medical hardship, and granted one more year. This will be his 7th year. He has previous stops at Texas and Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/t5rQbseJ3t — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) December 21, 2023

An Interesting Stat

Casey Thompson came into college in the same class as Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields. As he plays CFB next year, Lawrence and Fields will be in the last year of their rookie deals (barring an extension this offseason). https://t.co/jRQILR3KDe — Kevin Flaherty (@KFlaherty247) December 21, 2023

Oklahoma?!?!

Maybe Casey Thompson should just finish the loop: Began his high school career at Southmoore. Finished at Newcastle.

Earned his degree from Texas. Claimed his master's degree in applied science from Nebraska.

Played 3 games for Florida Atlantic…Next stop…Finish at Norman? https://t.co/sLLXnRQbxH — Sooner Script (@SoonerScript) December 21, 2023

Justin Fields?!?!

Casey Thompson was in the same recruiting class as Justin fields lmao https://t.co/gK6vcdVln1 — John (@iam_johnw) December 21, 2023

Dr. Thompson

That’s DOCTOR, Casey Thompson. https://t.co/7HzBXE4SQW — As seen on TV: 4th & Jort (@4thAndJort) December 21, 2023

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire