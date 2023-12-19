Advertisement

Social media reacts: Carson Beck is returning for another season!

James Morgan
·2 min read

Georgia Bulldogs junior quarterback Carson Beck has announced that he is returning for the 2024 college football season. Beck’s return set off a domino effect on the Georgia roster.

Five-star Georgia quarterback commitment Dylan Raiola flipped his commitment to Nebraska shortly after Beck announced his return. Beck’s return will give Georgia roster continuity as the Bulldogs face a challenging 2024 schedule.

Carson Beck’s return is good news for Georgia fans. The Bulldogs have seen over a dozen players enter the transfer portal after losing in the SEC championship to Alabama.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire