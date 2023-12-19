Social media reacts: Carson Beck is returning for another season!

Georgia Bulldogs junior quarterback Carson Beck has announced that he is returning for the 2024 college football season. Beck’s return set off a domino effect on the Georgia roster.

Five-star Georgia quarterback commitment Dylan Raiola flipped his commitment to Nebraska shortly after Beck announced his return. Beck’s return will give Georgia roster continuity as the Bulldogs face a challenging 2024 schedule.

Carson Beck’s return is good news for Georgia fans. The Bulldogs have seen over a dozen players enter the transfer portal after losing in the SEC championship to Alabama.

Georgia Bulldogs social media is fired up for another season of Carson Beck:

UGA a title contender again

The return of Beck for 2024 makes Georgia a bonafide title contender. You don’t wanna go play Clemson, Texas & Bama away from home with a new starter. UGA won’t have to. — Graham Coffey (@GrahamCoffeyDC) December 18, 2023

Javon Bullard reacts

Beck is elite

Raiola flip reaction

Dylan Raiola flips to Nebraska. UGA got the better deal.

Beck comes back for the 2024 season.

Freshman QB who is very Athletic and has a legit arm.

Let's ride.#GoDawgs — UGA United (@UGAUnited) December 18, 2023

Beck has had a great career

Carson Beck at UGA..

2020 Redshirts

2021- Battles for job, DOES NOT GET IT

2022- Plays very little in mop up duty

2023- starts every game, Coaches 2nd Team ALL SEC

2024- Comes back

You will not see many QB's have that timeline in college football again at one school.. — Rusty Mansell (@RustyMansell_) December 18, 2023

UGA will be active in the portal

More good news is on the way.

Be patient, Georgia fans. — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) December 18, 2023

Tykee Smith reacts

Beck and Raiola will forever be connected

The expected is now official. And within an hour of the Carson Beck news. Weird how that works. https://t.co/9t4DGTMrzV — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) December 18, 2023

Aaron Murray reacts

🚨Carson Beck is back for 2024 season Things that can be done next year – SEC Championship

– National Championship

– Heisman

– #1 NFL Pick Kid is that good 💪🏼 — Aaron Murray (@aaronmurray11) December 18, 2023

More Dawgs to return

Now awaiting Tate Ratledge to say likewise… — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) December 18, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire