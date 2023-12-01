Social Media reacts to Cam Johnson dunk over Mark Williams

Another day, another Tar Heel posterizing a Duke star in the NBA. That is what happened Thursday night, as Brooklyn Nets Cam Johnson posterized Charlotte Hornets Mark Williams.

Johnson’s dunk comes weeks after Cole Anthony’s viral dunk and Coby White slamming it on Paolo Banchero.

The dunk came in the fourth quarter with seven minutes left to go, giving Brooklyn a 115-112 lead in a tightly contested game. The dunk has since gone viral, as personalities, outlets, and fans shared the clip around social media. In two hours, the clip has already gathered over 100k views.

Brooklyn would eventually lose 129-128, but the dunk will live to be the most memorable moment of the game. Johnson returned recently, making the moment that much sweeter, on top of posterizing a Duke player on the pro stage.

Let’s take a look at how social media reacted to Johnson’s monstrous dunk on Williams.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire