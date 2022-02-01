Social Media reacts to Caleb Williams decision to transfer to USC

After a drawn out transfer portal experience for Caleb Williams, he finally made his intentions known via ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Williams is heading to USC to join Lincoln Riley with the Trojans.

While not unexpected, the decision led to plenty of reactions on social media about the move of the former Oklahoma Sooners starting quarterback. Some national media think the Trojans are top 10 bound as early as next year, while another analyst recognizes the challenges facing a Trojans team that went 4-8 last season.

In his decision to transfer, Caleb Williams had long made it clear that he was looking for a place that would set him up to head to the NFL. His relationship with Riley remained key to Williams’ decision as well. Riley was the coach that recruited him, so not all that surprising that the relationship remained strong.

The Oklahoma Sooners remain in good shape at QB despite Williams’ decision to move out west with Dillon Gabriel, Nick Evers, and Jackson Arnold in the quarterback pipeline over the next few years.

But before we turn the page on Caleb Williams’ time with the Oklahoma Sooners, let’s take a look at some of the best social media reactions to his transfer portal decision.

Oklahoma Sooners 2022 transfer portal tracker

What time is it?

Go Bruins?

Friendly reminder. As of yesterday I am one of the biggest donors in UCLA school history. — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) February 1, 2022

The Evolution of the Big 12 isn't for the faint of heart

Big 12 defenses aren’t for everyone. Caleb and Lincoln will have much more fun playing in the worst Power 5 conference. #Rush3Drop8 — Carson Cunningham (@Carson_OKC) February 1, 2022

Been rough, but at least we're not Texas

Hey guys, Oklahoma lost their head coach. Got a new one. Won a bowl game with an interim (an absolute legend btw.) Probably going through the roughest time in OU football recent memory. But I’d bet we still don’t go 5-7 and lose to Kansas in football (again.) Boomer Sooner. — Colton Kincy (@Coltawn) February 1, 2022

And the Hype Train Continues

Futbol > Football in LA?

It has been brought to my attention the LA Galaxy, an MLS soccer team for those who are unfamiliar, has 8 times the following of USC football on Twitter. That's not a shot, I find that borderline unbelievable. — Josh McCuistion (@Josh_Scoop) February 1, 2022

The West Coast thrilled for USC

"We." This is why Brian Kelly is getting raked over the coals for his departure and Riley's getting showered like Caesar by the west coast media at Fox. They need someone on their side of the Rocky Mountains to be relevant, in particular in California. https://t.co/5jjD2atpkn — Locked on Sooners (@LockedOnSooners) February 1, 2022

"But it might work for us."

USC taking the same head coach, starting quarterback and defensive staff as a team that massively underachieved and failed to reach the Big 12 Championship Game and thinking it’ll make them a national title contender pic.twitter.com/IGySOjSJ00 — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) February 1, 2022

Roy Williams sounds off on the Podcast on the Prairie

CFP? Not so fast.

Was around USC late in the season for a couple of days when they played UCLA, and lost by 30 at home. Came away thinking this is/was, by far, the worst roster the Trojans have had since before Pete Carroll arrived. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 1, 2022

Put the photo up at security

This guy should never be allowed on the OU campus again. For any function. Ever. https://t.co/ddajq1WByi — Mike Steely (@steelyonsports) February 1, 2022

How quickly they forget

Stop with the USC playoff talk. Are people forgetting the soft ass coaching culture Lincoln had here?? And most of the ones he brought were the key components — Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) February 1, 2022

It's a move, that's for sure

I’ll never understand this move. He would of been a living legend if he stayed in Norman. Instead he heads to USC to play in front of 30K a game and be average the next two years. Makes zero sense. #Sooners #USC https://t.co/S7eKurtn0O — Sam Mayes (@AllmericanMayes) February 1, 2022

Conference play will get you, Riley knows.

.@OldTakesExposed is going to have a field day when USC loses at Stanford in Week 2 https://t.co/maeVJcRwcd — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) February 1, 2022

The real question on everyone's mind

Good luck, but only a little

Good luck kid and good health. I hope y’all lose every game though!🤷🏾‍♂️#boomer — Ken Williams⭕️🙇🏾🙌🏾 (@KDW1980) February 1, 2022

Is USC a blue blood?

I realize that it’s super unimportant in the grand scheme of things, but it absolutely blows me away that USC Football only has 65K Twitter followers. pic.twitter.com/h5fBqO1otF — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) February 1, 2022

Never lacking for storylines

So what are we supposed to talk about now? — Steve Bullard (@stevebullard) February 1, 2022

Patty Gasso and company as exhibit A

the return of OU softball is this month 😎 pic.twitter.com/qu3yrAsYGr — ⭕️ℂ𝖊𝖊𝕯𝖊𝖊 𝔾𝕆𝔸𝕋🧬 (@CeeDeesGOAT) February 1, 2022

Why it matters

What Lincoln Riley has done to the employer that not only made him a millionaire but also provided him a platform that cultivated his success is disgraceful. There's a stark difference between things we can do, and things we should do. And that difference is integrity. — College Football Nerds (@CFBNerds) February 1, 2022

