Social Media reacts to Caleb Williams decision to transfer to USC

John Williams
  • Caleb Williams
    US American football quarterback, born 2002
  • Lincoln Riley
    Lincoln Riley
    American football player and coach

After a drawn out transfer portal experience for Caleb Williams, he finally made his intentions known via ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Williams is heading to USC to join Lincoln Riley with the Trojans.

While not unexpected, the decision led to plenty of reactions on social media about the move of the former Oklahoma Sooners starting quarterback. Some national media think the Trojans are top 10 bound as early as next year, while another analyst recognizes the challenges facing a Trojans team that went 4-8 last season.

In his decision to transfer, Caleb Williams had long made it clear that he was looking for a place that would set him up to head to the NFL. His relationship with Riley remained key to Williams’ decision as well. Riley was the coach that recruited him, so not all that surprising that the relationship remained strong.

The Oklahoma Sooners remain in good shape at QB despite Williams’ decision to move out west with Dillon Gabriel, Nick Evers, and Jackson Arnold in the quarterback pipeline over the next few years.

But before we turn the page on Caleb Williams’ time with the Oklahoma Sooners, let’s take a look at some of the best social media reactions to his transfer portal decision.

List

Oklahoma Sooners 2022 transfer portal tracker

What time is it?

Go Bruins?

The Evolution of the Big 12 isn't for the faint of heart

Been rough, but at least we're not Texas

And the Hype Train Continues

Futbol > Football in LA?

The West Coast thrilled for USC

"But it might work for us."

Roy Williams sounds off on the Podcast on the Prairie

CFP? Not so fast.

Put the photo up at security

How quickly they forget

It's a move, that's for sure

Conference play will get you, Riley knows.

The real question on everyone's mind

Good luck, but only a little

Is USC a blue blood?

Never lacking for storylines

Patty Gasso and company as exhibit A

Why it matters

