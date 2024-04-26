Social media reacts to Caleb Williams being selected by Chicago Bears at No. 1 in 2024 NFL Draft

There’s no surprise here. Former Oklahoma and USC quarterback Caleb Williams is officially the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, finding his landing spot with the Chicago Bears.

Williams was widely viewed as the best quarterback in this stacked class among analysts, heralded for his pure passing ability from the pocket and his level of mental processing that helped him to win the Heisman Trophy for the 2022 season.

Williams, who will look to provide immediate offensive firepower in Chicago, finished out the 2023 season with a 68.6% completion rate, 3,633 passing yards 30 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

Here’s a look at what social media had to say about the selection, which hardly caught anyone off-guard:

Caleb Williams just got the call. This thing is about to be official. #Bears — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) April 26, 2024

Taylor’s Take

Caleb Williams is going to be a bust for the Bears pic.twitter.com/WVUJDwsqDf — Taylor Mathis (@TMathSports) April 26, 2024

Caleb Williams is a Chicago Bear. Been dreaming for times like this🤞🏼🆙 — A$AP Manke (@AleckManke) April 26, 2024

Caleb Williams on the bears pic.twitter.com/kZk6LQzyAb — 🌴 (@G1flight) April 26, 2024

Cant wait to suit up into my caleb williams hater uniform🙏🏽 — Lui (@2lui52) April 26, 2024

Caleb Williams will be a bust. #NFLdraft — Evan Kreitzer (@ek1320) April 26, 2024

This is why you draft Caleb Williams number 1 overall pic.twitter.com/sk6jRB5u0I — Thinking Football (@ThinkingFtball) April 26, 2024

Caleb Williams is someone you can’t not like. What an answer to the next steps. — Tone Love (@tonelove__) April 26, 2024

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire