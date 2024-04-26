Advertisement

Social media reacts to Caleb Williams being selected by Chicago Bears at No. 1 in 2024 NFL Draft

Crissy Froyd
·1 min read

There’s no surprise here. Former Oklahoma and USC quarterback Caleb Williams is officially the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, finding his landing spot with the Chicago Bears.

Williams was widely viewed as the best quarterback in this stacked class among analysts, heralded for his pure passing ability from the pocket and his level of mental processing that helped him to win the Heisman Trophy for the 2022 season.

Williams, who will look to provide immediate offensive firepower in Chicago, finished out the 2023 season with a 68.6% completion rate, 3,633 passing yards 30 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

Here’s a look at what social media had to say about the selection, which hardly caught anyone off-guard:

 

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire