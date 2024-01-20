Social media reacts to Caleb Downs Ohio State commitment

Anyone else picking their jaw up off the floor? Ohio State fans were quietly holding out hope, but it sure looked like Alabama All-American safety Caleb Downs would follow his position coach and become a Georgia Bulldog after entering the transfer portal earlier in the week.

But Ryan Day and the Ohio State coaching staff just pulled off one of the biggest coups imaginable and landed one of the best players in college football.

The Buckeyes might have missed out on Downs the first time around, but they didn’t miss on the second attempt and as you can imagine, social media exploded when the bombshell announcement dropped and we’re taking a look at some of the best.

Let’s go!

Game Changer - enjoy the highlight reel

Caleb Downs is an absolute game-changing addition for Ohio State. 99 tackles as a true freshman and is arguably already the best safety in the country. Buckeyes get a HUGE one. pic.twitter.com/fMAvpWvhmD — The Silver Bulletin (@tSilverBulletin) January 20, 2024

That's some pretty good stats for a true freshman

This is what Ohio State is getting in Caleb Downs. In his true freshman season: – 99 total tackles (led team)

– 2 INT

– Forced Fumble

– 3 PD

– 1 punt return TD Buckeyes land a SUPER STAR from Alabama. Welcome him home Ohio State 🌰 pic.twitter.com/Qfm90RcLyt pic.twitter.com/3J59Tk6iDo — College Football Alerts  (@CFBAlerts_) January 20, 2024

Same now as it was then

CALEB DOWNS IS A BUCKEYE 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wOP0MWpCFG — Buckeye Intel (@BuckeyeIntel) January 20, 2024

Jaws absolutly hit the floor

When I tell you Ohio State pulled off a stunner with Caleb Downs I mean almost EVERYONE’S jaw hit the ground — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) January 20, 2024

It just means more...

Bama fans flexing that Caleb Downs didn’t go to Georgia.. how the mighty have fallen 😂 — vacca (@VaquitaDawg) January 20, 2024

Better late than never

I can officially say that I wasn't ~wrong~ 19 months ago when I predicted Ohio State would land Caleb Downs. We'll agree to say I was just a bit early. Cool? Cool! pic.twitter.com/oyDazVas5H — Spencer Holbrook (@SpencerHolbrook) January 20, 2024

Must have been a good feeling

LIVE LOOK IN: Ryan Day to Georgia Bulldog fans as he leaves Caleb Downs house like pic.twitter.com/vsDn2UpWKy — Christopher Muhammad (@Chris7Muham) January 20, 2024

That's a solid batting average

Will Howard Instagram Account Added Quinshon Judkins

Added Seth McLaughlin

Added Caleb Downs 3/3 now on adding players to his instagram that later transfer to Ohio State. — Ohio State Football Recruiting (@OhioStateFBChat) January 20, 2024

What a turn of fortunes

Imagine telling someone the morning after the Cotton Bowl that Caleb Downs and Quinshon Judkins would be at Ohio State in 2024 lol — Gene Ross (@Gene_Ross23) January 20, 2024

Maybe an act of a higher power

Just some backstory, I spoke to multiple people that saw Caleb Downs in Athens last night. I confirmed that again today with other individuals as well. Some sort of dramatic change happened at the 11th hour — Graham Coffey (@GrahamCoffeyDC) January 20, 2024

History in the making?

Caleb Downs baby!!!!! This defense can be historically great. Legendary . Jim Knowles you have all the guys on defense . Let’s make history — Brandon (@BrandonJBranden) January 20, 2024

Understatement

Wow!!

Caleb is super talented but what really stands out is his maturity and intelligence for such a young player. Walked in as a true Fr last year and looked like he’d been there for years.

Huge get for the Buckeyes. https://t.co/Rqh1B4L9bv — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) January 20, 2024

Enough said

THE!!!!! — James Laurinaitis (@JLaurinaitis55) January 19, 2024

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire