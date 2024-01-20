Advertisement

Social media reacts to Caleb Downs Ohio State commitment

Mark Russell
·3 min read
2

Anyone else picking their jaw up off the floor? Ohio State fans were quietly holding out hope, but it sure looked like Alabama All-American safety Caleb Downs would follow his position coach and become a Georgia Bulldog after entering the transfer portal earlier in the week.

But Ryan Day and the Ohio State coaching staff just pulled off one of the biggest coups imaginable and landed one of the best players in college football.

The Buckeyes might have missed out on Downs the first time around, but they didn’t miss on the second attempt and as you can imagine, social media exploded when the bombshell announcement dropped and we’re taking a look at some of the best.

Let’s go!

Game Changer - enjoy the highlight reel

That's some pretty good stats for a true freshman

Same now as it was then

Jaws absolutly hit the floor

It just means more...

Better late than never

Must have been a good feeling

That's a solid batting average

What a turn of fortunes

Maybe an act of a higher power

History in the making?

Understatement

Enough said

