Social media reacts to Caleb Downs Ohio State commitment
Anyone else picking their jaw up off the floor? Ohio State fans were quietly holding out hope, but it sure looked like Alabama All-American safety Caleb Downs would follow his position coach and become a Georgia Bulldog after entering the transfer portal earlier in the week.
But Ryan Day and the Ohio State coaching staff just pulled off one of the biggest coups imaginable and landed one of the best players in college football.
The Buckeyes might have missed out on Downs the first time around, but they didn’t miss on the second attempt and as you can imagine, social media exploded when the bombshell announcement dropped and we’re taking a look at some of the best.
Let’s go!
Game Changer - enjoy the highlight reel
Caleb Downs is an absolute game-changing addition for Ohio State.
99 tackles as a true freshman and is arguably already the best safety in the country.
Buckeyes get a HUGE one. pic.twitter.com/fMAvpWvhmD
— The Silver Bulletin (@tSilverBulletin) January 20, 2024
That's some pretty good stats for a true freshman
This is what Ohio State is getting in Caleb Downs. In his true freshman season:
– 99 total tackles (led team)
– 2 INT
– Forced Fumble
– 3 PD
– 1 punt return TD
Buckeyes land a SUPER STAR from Alabama. Welcome him home Ohio State 🌰 pic.twitter.com/Qfm90RcLyt pic.twitter.com/3J59Tk6iDo
— College Football Alerts (@CFBAlerts_) January 20, 2024
Same now as it was then
CALEB DOWNS IS A BUCKEYE 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wOP0MWpCFG
— Buckeye Intel (@BuckeyeIntel) January 20, 2024
Jaws absolutly hit the floor
When I tell you Ohio State pulled off a stunner with Caleb Downs I mean almost EVERYONE’S jaw hit the ground
— Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) January 20, 2024
It just means more...
Bama fans flexing that Caleb Downs didn’t go to Georgia.. how the mighty have fallen 😂
— vacca (@VaquitaDawg) January 20, 2024
Better late than never
I can officially say that I wasn't ~wrong~ 19 months ago when I predicted Ohio State would land Caleb Downs.
We'll agree to say I was just a bit early. Cool? Cool! pic.twitter.com/oyDazVas5H
— Spencer Holbrook (@SpencerHolbrook) January 20, 2024
Must have been a good feeling
LIVE LOOK IN: Ryan Day to Georgia Bulldog fans as he leaves Caleb Downs house like pic.twitter.com/vsDn2UpWKy
— Christopher Muhammad (@Chris7Muham) January 20, 2024
That's a solid batting average
Will Howard Instagram Account
Added Quinshon Judkins
Added Seth McLaughlin
Added Caleb Downs
3/3 now on adding players to his instagram that later transfer to Ohio State.
— Ohio State Football Recruiting (@OhioStateFBChat) January 20, 2024
What a turn of fortunes
Imagine telling someone the morning after the Cotton Bowl that Caleb Downs and Quinshon Judkins would be at Ohio State in 2024 lol
— Gene Ross (@Gene_Ross23) January 20, 2024
Maybe an act of a higher power
Just some backstory, I spoke to multiple people that saw Caleb Downs in Athens last night. I confirmed that again today with other individuals as well.
Some sort of dramatic change happened at the 11th hour
— Graham Coffey (@GrahamCoffeyDC) January 20, 2024
History in the making?
Caleb Downs baby!!!!! This defense can be historically great. Legendary . Jim Knowles you have all the guys on defense . Let’s make history
— Brandon (@BrandonJBranden) January 20, 2024
Understatement
Wow!!
Caleb is super talented but what really stands out is his maturity and intelligence for such a young player. Walked in as a true Fr last year and looked like he’d been there for years.
Huge get for the Buckeyes. https://t.co/Rqh1B4L9bv
— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) January 20, 2024
Enough said
THE!!!!!
— James Laurinaitis (@JLaurinaitis55) January 19, 2024
