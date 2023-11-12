Social media reacts to Bulldogs’ dominant win over Ole Miss

The Georgia Bulldogs faced off against the Ole Miss Rebels at Sanford Stadium on Saturday. The Bulldogs dominated the Rebels with a final score of 52-17.

The Bulldogs defense was slow out of the gate as Ole Miss drove the field on the opening drive for a touchdown. The Bulldogs would answer with a quick touchdown from Daijun Edwards that was set up by a 44-yard catch and run by Rara Thomas. The Bulldogs defense forced a turnover on downs and the Georgia offense quickly scored again with a Ladd McConkey 29-yard touchdown on a dart from Carson Beck.

The Rebels scored on the following drive with a run from Quinshon Judkins, his second score of the game. Georgia answered with another short touchdown that was set up by a big McConkey reception. The Bulldogs would add on another touchdown run with Kendall Milton to make it 28-14 heading into the half. Milton would score again on a 33-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter.

The Bulldogs added on a field goal and a Brock Bowers touchdown to extend the lead. Ole Miss kicked a field goal and Georgia rushed for a late touchdown to cap off an elite performance against a top ten opponent. The Bulldogs will travel to Knoxville next week to take on the Tennessee Volunteers.

Social media was fired up after Georgia’s dominant display at home against Ole Miss:

Brock Bowers returned from injury for the final home game of the season

They've announced 20 starters on offense but Brock Bowers was one of them. The crowd got very, very loud — Connor Riley (@Kconnorriley) November 11, 2023

Bowers missed two games with his ankle injury. Although it was only two games, Bowers missed around a months worth of action after receiving tightrope surgery for his ankle. His quick return was an unexpected surprise for his potential final home game.

Stetson Bennett makes an apperance

Dawgs on Top tonight! — Aaron Murray (@aaronmurray11) November 12, 2023

Stetson Bennett IV makes his return to Athens along with several other Bulldog alums. Multiple active players that also made their return include Nolan Smith, Jordan Davis, Kelee Ringo and Mecole Hardman.

Georgia wasn't perfect in the first half, but still led 28-14

Sights from the first half at Sanford Stadium.#GoDawgs — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) November 12, 2023

Ladd McConkey, Zion Logue and Warren Brinson were banged up

Meanwhile Ladd McConkey comes out of the injury tent, testing that right ankle that is now wrapped in tape — Jed May (@JedMay_) November 12, 2023

The Bulldogs have dealt with injuries consistently this year and a couple key pieces were banged up on Saturday. The severity will likely be revealed in the coming days.

Brock Bowers puts exclamation point on win

Brock Bowers 25th career touchdown catch for Georgia–first since his ankle surgery–puts Georgia up 45-14 — Marc Weiszer (@marcweiszer) November 12, 2023

As mentioned earlier, in his potential final game for the Bulldogs, Brock Bowers scored a touchdown to put this game to rest early in the fourth quarter.

Carson Beck was sharp in a dominant win

Brock Vandagriff into the game for Georgia's offense. Final stats for Carson Beck: 18-25, 306 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT — Jed May (@JedMay_) November 12, 2023

The Bulldogs run game was key in Georgia's offensive success

The Georgia Bulldogs have hit the 600-yard mark on offense with that Andrew Paul TD run. The Bulldogs now have 292 rushing yards. Oh yeah, they now lead Ole Miss 52-17. — Matt DeBary (@MattDeBary) November 12, 2023

Georgia's defense adjusted well to Ole Miss

Ole Miss yards by quarter: 1Q – 180

2Q – 14

2Q – 14

3Q – 41 Georgia's defense made some adjustments. — Lance McCurley (@lancemccurley) November 12, 2023

The Bulldogs defense had to adjust to life without Jamon Dumas-Johnson with young guys across the field. The Georgia defense hasn’t been great handling teams out of the gate, but adjusting is what the Bulldogs do best and they quickly slowed down the Rebels.

Kendall Milton had a huge game

Ain't a soul on this planet not ecstatic for Kendall Milton, man — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinBA) November 12, 2023

Milton was the leading rusher for Georgia with nine carries for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

Statement win for UGA could lead to No. 1

Georgia Bulldogs are just playing at a whole another level compared to the rest of the college football landscape. They need to be #1 when the next #CFBPlayoff rankings come out. — Nate Cozington (@n_a_c1982) November 12, 2023

The Bulldogs add an impressive win to their resume and strengthen their case for No. 1. Ohio State won their game on Saturday against Michigan State 38-3. Michigan also won an odd game against Penn State on Saturday 24-15.

Georgia is back in the SEC Championship

The 2023 SEC Championship Game is set: @AlabamaFTBL vs. @GeorgiaFootball. December 2nd | CBS and @paramountplus — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 11, 2023

Georgia clinched the SEC East on Saturday after Missouri defeated Tennessee 36-7 earlier on Saturday. Alabama clinched the SEC West with a win against Kentucky. Georgia and Alabama will meet in Atlanta for the SEC championship for the second time in three years.

On to Knoxville

Make no mistake. Tennessee and Georgia Tech are not to be taken lightly, at all. Give the people what they want — UGA and Bama title fight. You got it. — Jamison Bell (@outwardbox) November 12, 2023

The Bulldogs will be chasing history next week in Tennessee as they take on the Volunteers at 3:30 p.m. ET. They have a chance to tie the longest win streak in SEC history with a win.

