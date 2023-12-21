Advertisement

Social media reacts as Brock Harding records first career double-double in win vs. UMBC

Jacob Keppen
·5 min read

Finally, another big win for Iowa (7-5, 0-2 Big Ten).

The beginning stretch of the season for the Hawkeyes feels like an eternity ago. You’d have difficulty convincing me that the blowout victories over North Dakota and Alabama State were only last month. A loaded early  December portion of the season felt like it really sucked the life out of the fan base with three straight bad losses against quality teams.

Stepping back down in competition, Iowa gave us something to cheer for again. Following their 88-52 win over Florida A&M on Saturday, Iowa took care of business against UMBC, defeating the Retrievers, 103-81.

After trailing early on, Iowa blew this one wide open in the second half after a strong finish to the first section of play. The jolt that freshman guard Brock Harding gave this team in this game cannot be understated. With high energy, supreme confidence and swagger, Harding answered the call with his first double-double of his career off the bench.

The Moline, Ill., product finished with 10 points, 12 assists, four steals and just the one turnover.

Those aren’t just empty stats either. When Harding is in the game, Iowa looks like they have a true captain steering the ship on offense. They actually have a true point guard out there.

It may not be there this year, but Iowa clearly has something in Harding. Games like tonight should make you excited about the future. Here are the best social media reactions to the Hawkeyes’ win over UMBC.

Here we go

Oh yeah

Ok...

No way

How's that restroom line?

How the news goes

I mean, hey

Bleh

Gettin' it done

He's becoming the one

He's our man!

SHEESH

That's how you figure it out

Brock 'Him' Harding

IT'S A GOOD BOY!!

Get up there

Fair shout

Is that good?

Now is THAT good?

First of hopefully many

ANYBODY THEEERRREEE?

That Jay Bradley Boomstick

What the kids call Ballin'

Everybody gets one!

Sensational numbers

That'll do it!

Two best words!

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Jacob on X: @Jacobkeppen

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Hawkeyes Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire