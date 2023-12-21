Social media reacts as Brock Harding records first career double-double in win vs. UMBC

Finally, another big win for Iowa (7-5, 0-2 Big Ten).

The beginning stretch of the season for the Hawkeyes feels like an eternity ago. You’d have difficulty convincing me that the blowout victories over North Dakota and Alabama State were only last month. A loaded early December portion of the season felt like it really sucked the life out of the fan base with three straight bad losses against quality teams.

Stepping back down in competition, Iowa gave us something to cheer for again. Following their 88-52 win over Florida A&M on Saturday, Iowa took care of business against UMBC, defeating the Retrievers, 103-81.

After trailing early on, Iowa blew this one wide open in the second half after a strong finish to the first section of play. The jolt that freshman guard Brock Harding gave this team in this game cannot be understated. With high energy, supreme confidence and swagger, Harding answered the call with his first double-double of his career off the bench.

The Moline, Ill., product finished with 10 points, 12 assists, four steals and just the one turnover.

Those aren’t just empty stats either. When Harding is in the game, Iowa looks like they have a true captain steering the ship on offense. They actually have a true point guard out there.

It may not be there this year, but Iowa clearly has something in Harding. Games like tonight should make you excited about the future. Here are the best social media reactions to the Hawkeyes’ win over UMBC.

Here we go

Oh yeah

Ok...

U16 timeout: Iowa trails UMBC 12-11. 4 3-pointers already for UMBC. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) December 21, 2023

No way

Fran McCaffery is discussing things with his players during the first TV timeout. He may have raised his voice. — Mike Hlas (@Hlas) December 21, 2023

How's that restroom line?

The Carver crowd during player intros: pic.twitter.com/y9jrCR9kdB — Mike Hlas (@Hlas) December 21, 2023

How the news goes

Hawkeyes have made just 1 of their last 10 FGs. UMBC 1 of its last 7. — John Bohnenkamp (@johnbohnenkamp) December 21, 2023

I mean, hey

I don't think it's going to happen this year but Iowa lost to Eastern Illinois and started 0-3 in the big ten and still made the tournament last year. Lol. — Quadrant 1 Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) December 21, 2023

Bleh

Rather underwhelming start by Iowa. UMBC leads 26-21 with 7:45 left in the 1st half. Iowa shooting 27% from the field and 18% from deep. — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) December 21, 2023

Gettin' it done

He's becoming the one

Brock Harding's got so much swagger to his game. When he really pieces together consistency… he's gonna be a highlight-reel player. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) December 21, 2023

He's our man!

Iowa has hit 9 of its last 10 shots and have taken a 43-33 lead with 2:05 remaining. #Hawkeyes were down 5 earlier, but have responded strong. Brock Harding has given the team a major jolt. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) December 21, 2023

SHEESH

That's how you figure it out

Iowa leads UMBC 50-36 at the break. Perkins with 12 and Krikke with 10. — Tom Kakert (@HawkeyeReport) December 21, 2023

Brock 'Him' Harding

I think Brock Harding is Iowa's best option at point guard this season. He is Iowa's only true pass-first PG. Brings a dynamic no one else does. Hawkeyes lead 50-36 at the half. — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) December 21, 2023

IT'S A GOOD BOY!!

More like Carver BARKEYE Arena amirite? pic.twitter.com/0eEh1nbAcY — Hawkeye Elvis (@HawkeyeElvis) December 21, 2023

Get up there

Fair shout

Harding might break the all time assists record at Iowa — Sam (@sammmidd) December 21, 2023

Is that good?

Timeout on the floor, 11:52 left. Iowa leads 73-45. — Eliot Clough (@EliotClough) December 21, 2023

Now is THAT good?

Brock Harding officially has his double-double. 10 points and 10 assists. The Hawkeyes have got a good one. — Eliot Clough (@EliotClough) December 21, 2023

First of hopefully many

ANYBODY THEEERRREEE?

Is anybody out there? — On3 Hawkeye Images (@webcentrick) December 21, 2023

That Jay Bradley Boomstick

What the kids call Ballin'

Everybody gets one!

It’s double-double night at Carver! 💛🖤🏀 — Kelly (@hawkelly) December 21, 2023

Harding, Payton, and Krikke all have double-doubles. — Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) December 21, 2023

Sensational numbers

Iowa had 33 assists and 4 turnovers tonight. — Tom Kakert (@HawkeyeReport) December 21, 2023

That'll do it!

Two best words!

NO BEER!!! — Hawkeye Elvis (@HawkeyeElvis) December 21, 2023

