Social media reacts to Brandon Royval’s upset of Brandon Moreno in UFC Fight Night 237 rematch
Brandon Royval avenged one of the key losses of his career against Brandon Moreno on Saturday at UFC Fight Night 237 – and did it in enemy territory.
Royval (16-7 MMA, 6-3 UFC) went into a hostile situation at Mexico City Arena in Mexico City and upset former two-time flyweight champion Moreno (21-8-2 MMA, 9-4-2 UFC) by split decision, getting one back after he suffered a first-round TKO loss in their first meeting back in November 2020.
With the win, Royval could potentially get another title shot against Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 301 in May.
Check below for the top X (formerly Twitter) reactions to Royval’s victory over Moreno at UFC Fight Night 237.
We've arrived at the #UFCMexico main event coming up in a matter of minutes! Who ya got?!?
Full coverage:
Looking for redemption 👀
@BrandonRoyval | #UFCMexico
Closing the show for Mexico 🇲🇽 #UFCMexico
The #UFCMexico Main Event starts NOW on @ESPNPlus 🇲🇽
Moreno leg kick. Royval too. Now to the body.
Royval trying to sneak in the right hand behind the guard using his length.
Royval following Moreno around. #UFCMexicoCity
Uhhhhh why is Moreno choosing to fight this way. #UFCMexicoCity
Live odds Moreno -400 after 1 round #UFCMexicoCity
10-9 Moreno in something of a low output round for these two fighters.
Royval looking sharp !! He might have the edge tonight ! #UFCMexicoCity
I’m watching 👀 #UFCMexicoCity
Royval’s left leg is hurting bad #UFCMexico
20-18 Moreno after two, but both guys starting to find their rhythm in a competitive fight.
Royval scrambles so well, man. #UFCMexico
This might be the worst Moreno has looked since TUF. I have no idea what he’s doing out there, what the plan was, of where his mechanics have gone.
It's 29-28 after 3. The extremely close 1st will decide to who. #UFCMexico
2024 strap season 🥇🙂
Brandon Moreno tonight #UFCMexicoCity
win or lose, this is the Royval I wanted to see in the second Pantoja fight #UFCMexico
Crowd in Mexico growing silent as Royval becomes the live wagering favorite entering the fifth and final round ! #UFCMexicoCity
Fifth round is going to decide this, and the momentum is all with Raw Dog Royval #UFCMexicoCity
3-1 Royval heading into the 5th #UFCMexicoCity
Coach Sayif Saud to Moreno in the corner: "You want your f—ing belt back?" #UFCMexico
Who’s winning this fight? #UFCMexicoCity
Dunno if it's the 7,000 feet or something else, but this has been a bizarre Moreno performance.
Wow. Herb Dean is way too quick with the calls for action in the clinch. #UFCMexico
What a fight!! What a round 5 !! #UFCMexicoCity
Fucking 9000 strikes landed and Brendan Fitzgerald is talking about 13 seconds of control time in the clinch.
Give me a fucking break lad.
I have it 48-47 Royval
That fifth round was very close and will likely decide it
Card ends with a pair of featherweights fighting like light heavyweights and a pair of flyweights fighting like middleweights. I have no idea what just happened
What a SCRAP! 👏
📝 Five rounds in the books – how did you score our #UFCMexico main event? 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/eNMJhOYNkA
I thought Royval won but that probably means nothing in Mexico
Both guys named Brandon I think the judges are gonna be all over the place with these cards
The Brandon fucked everyone up. What a win for Raw Dawg. Best performance of his career.
Royval momentarily forgetting his own name is also Brandon because he assumed he wasn't getting the decision is a level of pessimism I can relate to
#UFCMexico results: Brandon Royval (@BrandonRoyval) def. Brandon Moreno via split decision (48-47, 46-49, 48-47)

Full coverage:
Full coverage:
BY SPLIT DECISION @BrandonRoyval gets the victory in an EPIC five round fight! #UFCMexico
Royval: "I’m a third-generation Mexican. I know that doesn’t count, but the only reason I get through this s— is because I got that Mexican heart like all you guys. … I love you people, I love Mexico. Hey, I’m one of you guys as much as I can be. The best part of me is you."
Incredibly close fight. Both Brandon's put on a helluva show and had their moments 👏🏻
Royval stepped in on short notice tonight in what was being considered a no.1 contender fight tonight.. since his last fight was a L to the champ.. don't see him getting that immediate rematch…
