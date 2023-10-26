Advertisement

Social media reacts to Brandon Miller’s impressive NBA debut

AJ Spurr
·2 min read
Former Alabama men’s basketball standout Brandon Miller didn’t receive much praise from Charlotte Hornets fans or NBA fans for his performance in the 2023 NBA Summer League. All of that was silenced in his league debut against the Atlanta Hawks.

Miller was selected by the Hornets second overall, behind Victor Wembanyama. Even then, some fans and analysts were not thrilled with the selection. At the end of the day, all judgments were premature, as he had yet to actually participate in an actual, meaningful game.

In his NBA debut, Miller played 25 minutes and scored 13 points, had three rebounds and two assists while helping the Hornets start the season 1-0.

See what fans online had to say about the first game of his professional career.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire