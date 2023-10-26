Social media reacts to Brandon Miller’s impressive NBA debut

Former Alabama men’s basketball standout Brandon Miller didn’t receive much praise from Charlotte Hornets fans or NBA fans for his performance in the 2023 NBA Summer League. All of that was silenced in his league debut against the Atlanta Hawks.

Miller was selected by the Hornets second overall, behind Victor Wembanyama. Even then, some fans and analysts were not thrilled with the selection. At the end of the day, all judgments were premature, as he had yet to actually participate in an actual, meaningful game.

In his NBA debut, Miller played 25 minutes and scored 13 points, had three rebounds and two assists while helping the Hornets start the season 1-0.

See what fans online had to say about the first game of his professional career.

Can't miss him!

Tide fans aren't surprised

I’ve checked, Brandon Miller has had the best rookie debut so far 😎 pic.twitter.com/lzBpx4m2EZ — Darian 🐦‍⬛ (@truzzbuzz) October 26, 2023

Scoot is still a good player, but the Miller talk has quieted down

Sooooo y’all clowned on Brandon Miller in summer league but right now Scoot looks like garbage in his debut — Joel Moran (@joelvmoran) October 26, 2023

Franchise. Corner. Stone.

I can’t believe NBA Community clowned the Brandon Miller pick In my opinion you never pass on a projected 3 level wing scorer with size and athleticism Franchise corner stone piece if you ask me pic.twitter.com/SyPZ15GAle — ChillTakes (@chilltakes_) October 26, 2023

They switched up!

He's really like that

Brandon Miller is so cold omg pic.twitter.com/hFIA0Xy7dk — ᴅ ʀ ᴇ ᴡ (@FeelLikeDrew) October 26, 2023

Just like he was back in Coleman

A huge 3 from Brandon Miller in crunch time He has scored 8 of Charlotte's last 11 points in two minutes pic.twitter.com/IKOAkb84ea — Zach Milner (@ZachMilner13) October 26, 2023

He is here!

BRANDON MILLER HAS ARRIVED pic.twitter.com/cegPtQqHDl — Israel (@iohandles) October 26, 2023

Clutch

Brandon Miller with a couple of HUGE fourth-quarter triples 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lM3vvVSKf0 — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) October 26, 2023

A bright future

Brandon Miller in his debut: 13 PTS

3 REB

3 3PM

2 AST

56 FG%

43 3P% Charlotte’s got a stud pic.twitter.com/6Xt4Id97gT — Israel (@iohandles) October 26, 2023

