Social media reacts to Bobby Petrino returning as Arkansas offensive coordinator

Connor Goodson
·5 min read
5

After days of rampant speculation and fair amount of criticism, Sam Pittman has reportedly found his next offensive coordinator. In a move that not many saw coming, Bobby Petrino is making a return to Fayetteville.

Petrino is back for a second stint at Arkansas, this time as offensive coordinator. He served as Arkansas’ head coach from 2008-2011, but his tenure ended in 2012 with the infamous motorcycle scandal.

In his four seasons, Petrino led the Hogs to a 34-17 overall record and three straight bowl appearances from 2009-2011. Following the 2011 season, the Razorbacks finished ranked 5th in the final AP Top 25 poll – which is their highest final ranking since 1977 (3rd).

Everyone knows what happened next, what led to his dismissal in April of 2012 and, most notably, the struggles Arkansas football has experienced since he’s been gone.

In the past decade since Petrino’s tenure came to an end, the Hogs have failed to come close to the success they obtained under him. Coincidentally, the closest the program has come was in 2021 under Sam Pittman, who is now responsible for bringing Petrino back to Fayetteville.

Bobby Petrino returning was well-received by most Razorback fans. Here’s some of the best social media reactions to the news.

The report: Bobby Petrino is coming back to Arkansas

Pretty accurate timeline of Petrino's history with Arkansas

Fans already have high extremely hopes for 2024

One fan put together a cinematic masterpiece

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin supports the move

Some fans have changed how they feel about AD Hunter Yurachek

"Stay calm everyone. What's the procedure?"

This Thanos quote fits the situation quite nicely

Pure shock was one of the most common experiences

Brandon Walker continues his full-contrarian bit

If you know, you know...

Some fans were not as pleased with the decision

In 2019, Petrino apologized to fans for the events surrounding his 2012 firing

Surely there's a clause in the contract that prevents motorcycle usage

Fans had soured on both Hunter Yurachek and Sam Pittman until today's news

This would be a very interesting development

This would be a storybook ending that Razorback fans have dreamt of

This is what Razorbacks fans are hoping for, after not having much hope in recent weeks

Does Bobby Petrino make an appearance at the Arkansas-Duke game on Wednesday?

Just when fans begin to give up all hope, the Hogs reel them back in

This is about as official of an announcement as you can get

