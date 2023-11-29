Social media reacts to Bobby Petrino returning as Arkansas offensive coordinator

After days of rampant speculation and fair amount of criticism, Sam Pittman has reportedly found his next offensive coordinator. In a move that not many saw coming, Bobby Petrino is making a return to Fayetteville.

Petrino is back for a second stint at Arkansas, this time as offensive coordinator. He served as Arkansas’ head coach from 2008-2011, but his tenure ended in 2012 with the infamous motorcycle scandal.

In his four seasons, Petrino led the Hogs to a 34-17 overall record and three straight bowl appearances from 2009-2011. Following the 2011 season, the Razorbacks finished ranked 5th in the final AP Top 25 poll – which is their highest final ranking since 1977 (3rd).

Everyone knows what happened next, what led to his dismissal in April of 2012 and, most notably, the struggles Arkansas football has experienced since he’s been gone.

In the past decade since Petrino’s tenure came to an end, the Hogs have failed to come close to the success they obtained under him. Coincidentally, the closest the program has come was in 2021 under Sam Pittman, who is now responsible for bringing Petrino back to Fayetteville.

Bobby Petrino returning was well-received by most Razorback fans. Here’s some of the best social media reactions to the news.

The report: Bobby Petrino is coming back to Arkansas

Bobby Petrino has agreed to return to @RazorbackFB as offensive coordinator and a deal is being finalized, sources tell ESPN. Petrino won 10 games in 2010 and 11 in 2011 as the Hogs’ head coach, but was fired following the motorcycle accident scandal. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) November 28, 2023

Pretty accurate timeline of Petrino's history with Arkansas

The Bobby Petrino story: >Be successful coach

>Bang a girl on Volleyball team

>Get her a job in football program after she graduates

>whole thing exposed by crashing your motorcycle with her on it

>Fired after embarrassing scandal for school/program

>Decade later get rehired by… https://t.co/CNkQf9xpx2 — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) November 28, 2023

Fans already have high extremely hopes for 2024

One fan put together a cinematic masterpiece

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin supports the move

Some fans have changed how they feel about AD Hunter Yurachek

"Stay calm everyone. What's the procedure?"

This Thanos quote fits the situation quite nicely

"You could not live with your own failure. Where did that bring you? Back to me." – Bobby Petrino https://t.co/6oHBvkqJaF — Lynsey Bell (@Lynsey_Bell_) November 28, 2023

Pure shock was one of the most common experiences

Brandon Walker continues his full-contrarian bit

Sam Pittman’s big plan to save Arkansas is to hire a disgraced former coach who just got another SEC coach fired when he sucked as OC this year. I cannot believe Arkansas didn’t fire Pittman. https://t.co/i24KPV9slq — Brandon Walker (@BFW) November 28, 2023

If you know, you know...

the epitome of this meme https://t.co/clBXndhDSC pic.twitter.com/8lC8YclAW8 — charles (“you look good” – andy reid) mcdonald (@FourVerts) November 28, 2023

Some fans were not as pleased with the decision

In 2019, Petrino apologized to fans for the events surrounding his 2012 firing

Bobby Petrino got emotional when he spoke at the LRTD club back in 2019. He then spoke very highly of the Arkansas fanbase and talked about how important they are to the team’s success. 🎥: @THV11 pic.twitter.com/XanXvbI402 — Mason Choate (@ChoateMason) November 28, 2023

Surely there's a clause in the contract that prevents motorcycle usage

Live look at Razorback stadium during the first game of next season. Bobby Petrino leads the team out on his Harley.

pic.twitter.com/QV6OSWEgqo — Josh Teeter (@joshteeter01) November 28, 2023

Fans had soured on both Hunter Yurachek and Sam Pittman until today's news

Arkansas fans to Yurachek and Pittman after today: pic.twitter.com/0HAlILDvNM — Connor Goodson (@ConnorGoodson) November 28, 2023

This would be a very interesting development

Thinking about how with Sam Pittman sitting on the hot seat, we’re really just one bad game away from interim Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino. pic.twitter.com/ESNtWuOZjy — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 28, 2023

This would be a storybook ending that Razorback fans have dreamt of

Bobby Petrino coming back to right the wrongs of this program pic.twitter.com/taS5fGWdj9 — David Marts (@DavidMarts13) November 28, 2023

This is what Razorbacks fans are hoping for, after not having much hope in recent weeks

Watch Bobby Petrino come in and save Sam Pittman's Arkansas program from its darkest moment pic.twitter.com/kjMfkDtSR2 — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) November 28, 2023

Does Bobby Petrino make an appearance at the Arkansas-Duke game on Wednesday?

BRING HIM OUT IN BUD WALTON AT HALFTIME https://t.co/sbqmndLDT6 — Will Whitson (@will_whitson2) November 28, 2023

Just when fans begin to give up all hope, the Hogs reel them back in

I have been pretty pessimistic about next year… This has me pumped! https://t.co/S6WFZbAvV7 — Christian Weaver (@Cweaver1037) November 28, 2023

This is about as official of an announcement as you can get

My little grandbaby Bri!!! pic.twitter.com/7QjAEvVfJk — Bobby Petrino (@CoachBPetrino) November 29, 2023

