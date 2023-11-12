Social media reacts to Bo Nix’s big night as Oregon Ducks roll over USC Trojans

The game was never really in doubt, but the score looked a bit closer than Oregon Duck fans wanted it to for quite a while.

Though they were undoubtedly the more complete team from start to finish, a few missed opportunities in the first half allowed the USC Trojans to hang around before Bo Nix and the Ducks put them away in the second half, going on to win 36-27 at home in front of the fifth-largest crowd in Autzen Stadium history.

The start of the game was electric, with Nix completing his first two passes for touchdowns of 73 and 86 yards, respectively, and the Ducks were off to the races from there. While USC quarterback Caleb Williams was dynamic and impressive as always, he was no match for the Oregon defense in the end.

The result was a resounding Ducks’ victory that left fans joyously going into the night. Here are some of the best reactions from the evening on social media.

It appears gloriously loud at Autzen tonight. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 12, 2023

We got em. They doin trick plays on the first drive. — T.J. Ward (@BossWard43) November 12, 2023

Been a decade and there's still nobody that gets Autzen going into that extra gear like a Mariota appearance. — Tyson Alger (@tysonalger) November 12, 2023

It's been pretty loud all night. I don't think it got louder than when Marcus Mariota was just introduced on the field. He's going to remain King of Eugene for a long time. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) November 12, 2023

Playing in the backfield! Fifth sack of the season for @brandon_dorlus #GoDucks 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/8isylF4OlX — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 12, 2023

lets see what new usc defensive coordinator ben scrooge has dialed up.. — Owen Tooelve (@owentooelve) November 12, 2023

Well, with one pass play, Bo Nix has already out-performed one of the Heisman Trophy favorites. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) November 12, 2023

On his first throw of the day, Bo Nix just out-threw each of Drew Allar and JJ McCarthy's entire games. — Dan Rubenstein (@DanRubenstein) November 12, 2023

If USC’s offense tonight is Caleb Williams running around like wild every play you just live with it imo. It’s not sustainable and eventually leads to some mistakes. Plus he’s just special. Just something you deal with playing him. https://t.co/pJT9GX7f0H — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 12, 2023

Bo Nix. Troy Franklin. 84 yards. TD. Goodness Gracious. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) November 12, 2023

Troy Franklin tops 1000 yards on the longest play of his career — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) November 12, 2023

Are we sure Alex Grinch isn't still coaching USC's defense? — Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) November 12, 2023

omg pic.twitter.com/bF1YwNow9A — no context college football (@nocontextcfb) November 12, 2023

Bad angle 4 — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) November 12, 2023

lol Bo Nix is averaging 80.5 yards per pass — Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) November 12, 2023

Troy Franklin! Remember the name! He’s a Him! — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 12, 2023

Bo Nix in just the first quarter…. ridiculous! pic.twitter.com/YQub1IDbpy — DraftKings (@DraftKings) November 12, 2023

Lincoln Riley is desperately trying to see if one of his SIDs can do something about Bo Nix — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) November 12, 2023

Maybe the problem wasn't Alex Grinch? https://t.co/FKMYZ8kA2s — The Solid Verbal College Football Podcast (@SolidVerbal) November 12, 2023

This crowd numbers 59,957, fifth-largest in Autzen Stadium history. #GoDucks — Rob Moseley (@DuckFootball) November 12, 2023

Oregon is up 22-14 at the half and the game just feels weird.

Oregon has four drives. 3 TDs (two missed 2 pt attempts) and 1 FG

332 yards. 12.3 per play.

Feels like Oregon has dominated but USC is one score away from tying it.

Don’t like it — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 12, 2023

Several missed opportunities in the first half for the Ducks. 0-for-2 on 2PT attempts, and had to settle for a FG once. Oregon up 8 going into the break. They'll get the ball to start the 3Q, but it feels like this game is much closer than it should be right now. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) November 12, 2023

The USC defense creates the same sensation that 2010s Steph created in an NBA game. There is nowhere on the playing surface where points cannot come from — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) November 12, 2023

Oh no, The Oregon Duck went in the he shrinkinator 🤣🤣@oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/U4fixN1H1v — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2023

USC defense gets off the field for the first time today, and this is how the offense repays them https://t.co/fGPzr7B97X — DuckSportsAuthority (@DSArivals) November 12, 2023

Dan Lanning was HYPED after that @oregonfootball fumble recovery! pic.twitter.com/v0NIQOPc8F — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2023

Meanwhile in the broadcast booth pic.twitter.com/s0NyOJ2shg — Tyson Alger (@tysonalger) November 12, 2023

Only thing stopping Oregons offense tonight is the field @BarstoolDucks pic.twitter.com/xG6whXtWlC — Barstool U (@BarstoolU) November 12, 2023

I think Oregon win the national championship 😬 Best Oregon team since Dennis Dixion! My opinion — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 12, 2023

Bo Nix was firing on all cylinders vs. USC 😤 🟢 22/29 C/ATT

🟢 402 Pass YDs

🟢 4 TDs pic.twitter.com/FHpUIOzfTW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 12, 2023

It’s a good sign when you aren’t happy with a 9pt win. Quality win for the Ducks. Had a chance to blow the doors off the game and win by 3 scores but that bad PI call and a couple defensive lapses and it’s a 9PT win. #GoDucks — George Wrighster III (@georgewrighster) November 12, 2023

Drop the hammer pic.twitter.com/NOakf2dP52 — Barstool Ducks (@BarstoolDucks) November 12, 2023

Tfw you never take back the west pic.twitter.com/GexYqtTNwi — DuckSportsAuthority (@DSArivals) November 12, 2023

Alright time for bed … USC is awful. Oregon should have beaten this team by more. A win like this will keep the team focused because there’s plenty to work on. ASU will be tough. They play their asses off. This is a game that has always given Oregon trouble. #GoDucks — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 12, 2023

Oregon kinda wet farted that second half, and you never thought Caleb Williams was gonna get the win. Pretty good. — 🍴 cranjerry sauce 🦃 (@JaRomney) November 12, 2023

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire