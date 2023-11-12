Advertisement

Social media reacts to Bo Nix’s big night as Oregon Ducks roll over USC Trojans

Zachary Neel
·6 min read

The game was never really in doubt, but the score looked a bit closer than Oregon Duck fans wanted it to for quite a while.

Though they were undoubtedly the more complete team from start to finish, a few missed opportunities in the first half allowed the USC Trojans to hang around before Bo Nix and the Ducks put them away in the second half, going on to win 36-27 at home in front of the fifth-largest crowd in Autzen Stadium history.

The start of the game was electric, with Nix completing his first two passes for touchdowns of 73 and 86 yards, respectively, and the Ducks were off to the races from there. While USC quarterback Caleb Williams was dynamic and impressive as always, he was no match for the Oregon defense in the end.

The result was a resounding Ducks’ victory that left fans joyously going into the night. Here are some of the best reactions from the evening on social media.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire