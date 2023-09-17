Advertisement

Social media reacts to bizarre Joe Milton INT against Florida

David Rosenberg
·2 min read

Florida put the SEC on notice in the first half of Saturday’s contest against Tennessee, and the clear turning point came when Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton lobbed up an ill-advised pass and Gators cornerback Devin Moore came down with it.

Milton could have just taken the sack from Desmond Watson, but crazy things happen when 435 pounds are coming down on you… I guess. What makes the interception even more interesting is that Milton hasn’t thrown a pick since 2020 when he was with the Michigan Wolverines.

The quarterback of the opposing Wisconsin Badgers in that game? Current Florida Gator Graham Mertz, who has completed 17 of 20 passes in the first half for 146 yards and a touchdown. Go figure.

Here are some of the best social media reactions of the night to Milton’s interception.

Yeah, that was crazy...

No explanation will be provided. Sorry.

Tough crowd...

Some Tennessee fans may be regretting their late-night Twitter rants right about now...

Maybe it's not all on him, though?

Then again...

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire