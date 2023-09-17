Social media reacts to bizarre Joe Milton INT against Florida

Florida put the SEC on notice in the first half of Saturday’s contest against Tennessee, and the clear turning point came when Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton lobbed up an ill-advised pass and Gators cornerback Devin Moore came down with it.

Milton could have just taken the sack from Desmond Watson, but crazy things happen when 435 pounds are coming down on you… I guess. What makes the interception even more interesting is that Milton hasn’t thrown a pick since 2020 when he was with the Michigan Wolverines.

The quarterback of the opposing Wisconsin Badgers in that game? Current Florida Gator Graham Mertz, who has completed 17 of 20 passes in the first half for 146 yards and a touchdown. Go figure.

Here are some of the best social media reactions of the night to Milton’s interception.

Yeah, that was crazy...

No explanation will be provided. Sorry.

Joe Milton what are you doing😭 pic.twitter.com/UYew9N40WM — College Football Report (@CFBRep) September 17, 2023

Tough crowd...

Maybe this is what they meant by “Joe Milton can throw it 90 yards…” pic.twitter.com/wyruvOEwpJ — Chris Marler (@VernFunquist) September 17, 2023

Some Tennessee fans may be regretting their late-night Twitter rants right about now...

Vol fans after telling everybody all off-season Joe Milton was the most talented QB in College Football pic.twitter.com/V4J5zMlMCV — Back2Back 704 Dawg ➐ (@FSFRecruits) September 17, 2023

Maybe it's not all on him, though?

Blaming Joe Milton for Tennessee's first half takes some gymnastics. Offensive line is a disaster. Offense is hamstrung by that unit and first-down penalties. Tackling is even worse. https://t.co/QzxLzIrrNs — Mike Wilson (@ByMikeWilson) September 17, 2023

Then again...

Never understood the Joe Milton III hype. He's just not accurate. He has a fastball. He doesn't have a changeup. It's been like that his entire career. — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) September 17, 2023

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire