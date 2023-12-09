Advertisement

Social Media Reacts: Billy Bowman returning to Oklahoma for the 2024 season

John Williams
·4 min read

The Oklahoma Sooners got some great news on Friday when Billy Bowman announced he’s returning to OU for the 2024 season.

In Bowman, the Sooners get a key piece to their defensive improvement back. He was second in the nation in interceptions and led the nation in interceptions returned for a touchdown.

He really broke out over the second half of the season and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors and was named a first-team All-American by CBS Sports/247Sports.

Oklahoma has some promising young safeties going into 2024, but with the loss of Stutsman, needed someone with Bowman’s experience. He’s played 31 games and more than 1,700 snaps for the Sooners over the last three years.

This comes as a pleasant surprise as Brent Venables and his staff have been at work finalizing their 2024 Recruiting Class and pursuing key transfer portal targets.

Things continue to trend up for the Sooners ahead of their move to the SEC and here’s how social media reacted to the news of Billy Bowman’s return.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire