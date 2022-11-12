Social media reacts to Big Ten West chaos courtesy of Purdue Spoilermaking Illinois

The Big Ten West is officially open for business thanks to Michigan State and now Purdue.

A week after the Spartans shocked college football by topping then-No. 13 Illinois, 23-15, now the Boilermakers have gotten in on the action. Purdue handed Illinois its second straight loss, capturing the Cannon after beating Illinois, 31-24.

Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell led the way in the upset effort by completing 25-of-40 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those touchdown passes went to tight end Payne Durham, while the other went to former Hawkeye receiver Charlie Jones. Meanwhile, Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee carried 28 times for 106 rushing yards with a score.

Just two weeks ago Illinois was 7-1 and 4-1 in the Big Ten. Everybody else but Purdue had more than two conference losses and Illinois was in complete control of its own fate. Now, after the Illini’s stumbles, it’s a much murkier picture.

Purdue is now even in the conference win-loss column and holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Illini. The winner of Iowa–Wisconsin would pull even, too. Both the Hawkeyes and Badgers need another Illinois loss thanks to the Illini’s head-to-head win over both, but that seems likely with a trip to No. 3 Michigan looming. Each are in good shape with wins over Purdue as well.

Naturally, Iowa fans, Wisconsin fans, and college football fans in general were thrilled with the continued chaos. Here were the best reactions from social media.

Spoilermakers!

.@BoilerFootball GETS IT DONE against No. 21 Illinois 👀 pic.twitter.com/bnorWBDqHo — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 12, 2022

Control our own destiny, basically...

Unless Illinois wins at Michigan next week, Iowa now controls its own Big Ten West fate. Win out and they’ll be goin back to Indy — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) November 12, 2022

Pop the Champaign

Story continues

🍾 Pop the Champaign. Purdue wins. — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) November 12, 2022

Chuck Sizzle to celebrate

CHUCK SIZZLE 💥@BoilerFootball ties it up on Charlie Jones' TD before the half. pic.twitter.com/kCbWiJyLLU — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 12, 2022

ChamPayne

ChamPayne 🤯 Payne Durham (@pdurham22) got his foot down for the ridiculous @BoilerFootball go-ahead TD. pic.twitter.com/GzGI4LUCeZ — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 12, 2022

She's heard this before

Wait Charlie Jones and Aidan O’Connell played youth sports together? I have never heard this before — Lucy Rohden (@lucysportsjokes) November 12, 2022

Long live the Big Ten West

Illinois has wins vs:

• Wisc, Iowa, Minn Purdue has wins vs:

• Illinois, Minn Both Iowa & Wisconsin:

• beat Purdue, still play each other and Minn Minnesota:

• still plays Iowa, Wisc All five (5) teams have three (3) losses. Long live the Big Ten West. — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) November 12, 2022

Guaranteed!

With Illinois losing today, the Big Ten title game is guaranteed to feature a team with at least three losses. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) November 12, 2022

Leading with losses

With Purdue’s win over Illinois, they are now both among the 5 teams that lead the Big Ten West with 3 conference losses. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 12, 2022

Congrats to all seven schools

The Big Ten West will finish the day with at least a three-way tie at the top And at least three #B1G losses for everyone Congratulations to all seven schools — they really have earned this pic.twitter.com/5rdhEhUNFw — Nate Dickinson (@NateWithSports) November 12, 2022

Big Ten West, baby

With Illinois’ loss to Purdue, the records of current Big Ten West teams:

7-3

6-3

6-4

5-4

5-4

3-6

1-8 LOL — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 12, 2022

Night and day difference

The Purdue offense that could only muster 3 points against Iowa last week has 28 against the top scoring defense of Illinois. — Hammer and Rails (@HammerAndRails) November 12, 2022

What could've been

Another demoralizing home loss for Illinois. Crushing. Questionable calls throughout, but you gotta execute. Purdue did. Illini far exceeded very low expectations this season, but what could’ve been. — Brad Evans (@NoisyHuevos) November 12, 2022

Oh yeah, this happened

Illinois just kicked off from the Purdue 35! I love this sport pic.twitter.com/pfDi5s5qc7 — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) November 12, 2022

All this ‘rivalry’ talk in this Purdue vs Illinois is just excusing bad behavior. Folks are playing dumb today, especially the Illini — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) November 12, 2022

Illinois-Purdue is so toxic

Illinois/Purdue is so toxic — Lucy Rohden (@lucysportsjokes) November 12, 2022

All we want for Christmas

Dear Santa,

We've been good this year and all we want is:

I͟l͟l͟i͟n͟o͟i͟s͟ ͟v͟.͟ ͟P͟u͟r͟d͟u͟e͟ ͟i͟n͟ ͟9͟O͟T͟ — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 12, 2022

Smallest cannon coming home with Purdue

Purdue has the momentum heading their direction in the battle with Illinois for the world’s smallest cannon. pic.twitter.com/dHSzcYNhRi — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 12, 2022

Why is the Illinois/Purdue trophy so small lol — Lucy Rohden (@lucysportsjokes) November 12, 2022

And there were complaints of refs

Refs doing a bang-up job in this Purdue-Illinois game at making sure I just never care about college football again — Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) November 12, 2022

I’m not a ‘refs suck’ guy but the ones doing Illinois vs Purdue are #ungood. Now, champions need to overcome these bad breaks — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) November 12, 2022

Okay, these refs in Purdue/Illinois need to be looked at. This is ludicrous. — Brett Douglas (@BaD0UG) November 12, 2022

And Bielema was animated

Haven't seen #Illini coach Bret Bielema this animated with an official in a long time, not happy with the PI call on Devon Witherspoon that led to a Purdue TD pic.twitter.com/qLAbHqPJRN — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) November 12, 2022

Not for the faint of heart

It is so hard to be an Illinois football fan — Bob Zuppke (@BobZuppke) November 12, 2022

The shock setting in

I’m really shocked, Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell was not sacked once today. Also Illinois has not beaten Purdue at home since 2010. #Illini — Kedric Prince (@KedPrince4) November 12, 2022

Might never recover

I’m an Illinois fan, obviously, so I’ve seen my fair share of epic collapses across the major revenue sports. However, if Bielema and co manage to miss out on a Big Ten title after beating Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa, I may never recover. — Armchair Illinois (@ArmchairIllini) November 12, 2022

Back open for business

In happier news, Purdue just took a 10-point lead in Champaign with 1:05 to go. The West is back open for business. — Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) November 12, 2022

