Social media reacts to the Big 12 adding Arizona, Arizona State and Utah

The Pac-12 conference took a hit on Friday. The Big 12 continued to poach from the storied conference. The league kicked off the poaching not long ago by adding former Big 12 member Colorado. It continued by adding Arizona, Arizona State and Utah.

The move sends shock waves through the college football world and dramatically alters the landscape of the sport. Without getting into what the exodus means for the remaining Pac-12 teams, it’s a huge win for the Big 12 and for its new members.

Starting with Utah, it brings the team closer to the middle of the country and expands its reach. More than that, it provides the team its rivalry with bitter in-state rival, BYU.

As for Arizona and Arizona State, the move gives both teams a fresh start. The last decade has been for the most part forgettable on the gridiron for both squads. In addition, all three of the league’s newest members will have the opportunity to play in the fertile recruiting ground of Texas. Certainly, the top recruits in the state will continue to go to Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and other big name programs. Albeit, there are more than enough players in the state for secondary contenders to win.

Here’s a look at how social media views the massive moves from Friday.

Big 12 is covering plenty of ground

A fun league

Basketball powerhouse

Pac-12 is disappointed in departing teams

Trying to make it make sense

Yormark was the aggressor and won

Storytelling will be difficult ten years from now

Oklahoma gets so little slander

Big 12 views

365 Sports, not the decision makers, killed the Pac-12?

Swing and a miss

Dominoes that preceded the move

Look out, SEC!

Big 12 bears no responsibility for its actions

A win for newcomers

San Diego State and SMU

