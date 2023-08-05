Social media reacts to the Big 12 adding Arizona, Arizona State and Utah

The Pac-12 conference took a hit on Friday. The Big 12 continued to poach from the storied conference. The league kicked off the poaching not long ago by adding former Big 12 member Colorado. It continued by adding Arizona, Arizona State and Utah.

The move sends shock waves through the college football world and dramatically alters the landscape of the sport. Without getting into what the exodus means for the remaining Pac-12 teams, it’s a huge win for the Big 12 and for its new members.

Starting with Utah, it brings the team closer to the middle of the country and expands its reach. More than that, it provides the team its rivalry with bitter in-state rival, BYU.

As for Arizona and Arizona State, the move gives both teams a fresh start. The last decade has been for the most part forgettable on the gridiron for both squads. In addition, all three of the league’s newest members will have the opportunity to play in the fertile recruiting ground of Texas. Certainly, the top recruits in the state will continue to go to Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and other big name programs. Albeit, there are more than enough players in the state for secondary contenders to win.

Here’s a look at how social media views the massive moves from Friday.

Big 12 is covering plenty of ground

The Big 12 map is so mean to New Mexico and New Mexico State. pic.twitter.com/iQbVb6xx6P — Will Cain (@willcain) August 5, 2023

A fun league

I know there’s been a lot of doom and gloom today but this will be a very fun league https://t.co/lorWaX7nRt — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) August 5, 2023

Basketball powerhouse

How good is the new Big 12 going to be in basketball? In 2022-23, all 16 members finished in the top 80 of KenPom, and 8 finished in the top 30. In 2021-22, 5 members finished in the top-7. — Austin Massey (@austinmassey247) August 4, 2023

Pac-12 is disappointed in departing teams

The Pac-12 released a statement following the departures of five schools today. FOLLOW LIVE: https://t.co/BhyY761Tqa pic.twitter.com/9DAB1N1Oom — 247Sports (@247Sports) August 5, 2023

Trying to make it make sense

Me explaining how USC and Michigan are in the same conference and how the the Pac-12 is dead but trying to stay alive to Kristen pic.twitter.com/GPXfknMqYi — Kevin Borba (@Kevin__Borba) August 5, 2023

Yormark was the aggressor and won

The Big 12 has officially added Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah for the 2024-25 season. pic.twitter.com/0XRL7ianUc — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 5, 2023

Storytelling will be difficult ten years from now

We used to be a proper country pic.twitter.com/Kerh9NSysv — Pregame Empire (@PregameEmpire) August 4, 2023

Oklahoma gets so little slander

Big 12 views

That’s a lot of mountains. Beautiful, beautiful mountains. https://t.co/tCqdXwvCec — Ten12 Podcast Network (@Ten12Network) August 5, 2023

365 Sports, not the decision makers, killed the Pac-12?

You guys were the ring leaders for Pac-12 death talks all spring and summer. Look in the mirror. https://t.co/ASiBTV6Gxk — Big Ten information. College football fan (@Genetics56) August 4, 2023

Swing and a miss

Dominoes that preceded the move

BREAKING: Oregon & Washington joining Big Ten, becoming latest schools to leave Pac-12; putting Pac-12 future in doubt, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ 👀👀👀https://t.co/FtVKNdjHuD — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 4, 2023

Look out, SEC!

13 years ago the Pac-10 had the richest media deal in the sport, and very nearly became the first 16-team conference, consisting of 3 blue bloods and many other marquee programs. In the long run, not even the SEC is safe. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 5, 2023

Big 12 bears no responsibility for its actions

He’s right. And the Big Ten and SEC, plus TV networks, are mostly to blame. https://t.co/FA9uKMi925 — Heartland College Sports (@Heartland_CS) August 5, 2023

A win for newcomers

Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) just confirmed to @365sportsYT that Arizona, Arizona State and Utah will each receive full shares of the @Big12Conference TV Deal ($31.7 million)💰💰💰 pic.twitter.com/epbUDLm2u9 — 365 Sports (@365sportsYT) August 4, 2023

San Diego State and SMU

Expansion is also part of the Pac-12 CEO Group's meeting this morning, per a source with knowledge. San Diego State and SMU fans on standby. — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) August 4, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire