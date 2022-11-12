Social Media Reacts: Big 12 officials inexplicably pick up personal foul flag, leading to WVU TD

1
John Williams
·3 min read

It’s been a tight ball game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the West Virginia Mountaineers. The Sooners defense has had some good moments in the contest, so good that West Virginia turned from quarterback J.T. Daniels to Garrett Greene, who’s provided a spark.

With the Mountaineers driving, Oklahoma forced West Virginia into a 4th and 15. After a Sooner jumped offsides, Garrett Greene had a free play and took a shot to the end zone, way overthrowing his intended target. C.J. Coldon tracked the ball well and picked off the ball in the end zone. He was giving himself up and kneeling in the end zone for a touchback when a West Virginia wide receiver came in and delivered a headshot to the kneeling Coldon.

An official threw a flag immediately on the play, but after a discussion, the crew decided, for some strange reason, to pick up the flag. That turned what should have been 4th and 30 into 4th and 10 and the Mountaineers picked up the first down and eventually scored to tie the game at 20 a piece.

It was as egregious of a decision as an officiating crew has made and it had a huge impact on the complexion of the game.

Seems like they got it right the first time

See

Even Horns fans took notice

Terrible

Neither do we

Unreal

Hard not to see it

They could make it less obvious

Penalty led to a TD

Inexcusable is right

Making the easy even difficult

The Definition of Egregious

Bad, bad

Everybody sees it

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire

