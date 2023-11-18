Social media reacts as Ben Krikke keys Iowa’s bounce-back win over Arkansas State

It wasn’t the prettiest win, or the most exciting, but a W is a W.

Iowa took down Arkansas State on Friday night, 88-74. Despite scoring 88 points, it was a bit disappointing night offensively. The Hawkeyes struggled from outside, going just 2-of-12 from 3-point range.

They were lucky that they were able to get to the line so much, shooting 46 total free throws. That’s an absurd amount, and, of course, it can’t be counted on every time. However, it was enough, alongside big man Ben Krikke’s fantastic performance to collect a win for the Hawks. The graduate transfer from Valparaiso poured in 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting.

While you’d like to see a bit more of a convincing win against a team like the Red Wolves, at this stage of the season, you’ll take it. There were good points from this game, but Iowa is still a pretty inexperienced group that’s growing each night out.

There are defensive lapses that are kind of to be expected from freshmen and sophomores. It makes the transfer portal addition of Krikke even more important.

With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 3-1 on the season. Here are the best social media reactions on the night.

The starting five

Getting it done on both ends

Making moves on both ends of the court for @uncle_drew5. 😤 pic.twitter.com/JmLJ0YekPn — Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) November 18, 2023

Better than my bank

The bank stays open late for Ben Krikke — Black Heart Gold Pain (@BHGP) November 18, 2023

Fran is calm... for now

Fran up close and non-wrathy. So far. pic.twitter.com/8JRRnJsER9 — Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) November 18, 2023

Get ready for a lot more Krikke praise tonight

Filip Rebraca ended up being a solid transfer big for Iowa. But he had an adjustment process to high-major ball, which Ben Krikke has just plain skipped. 9 points in just 8 minutes tonight. — Adam Jacobi (@adam_jacobi) November 18, 2023

(Franing intensifies)

A great time to run a liquor store in Iowa

Hawkeye basketball right now, a chance to clinch the west tomorrow Pick up the phone pic.twitter.com/fcEEvzmzFs — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) November 18, 2023

Freeman doing big man things

Owen Freeman again! pic.twitter.com/8SfjnJBLnP — Black Heart Gold Pain (@BHGP) November 18, 2023

Yikes

The Mid Ten🔥 pic.twitter.com/PGnQNsfSKj — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) November 18, 2023

SPLASH!

More love for Krikke

Ben Krikke has been phenomenal thus far. His 13 points are a big reason why Iowa is clinging on to a 38-36 lead with 3:48 left in the 1st half. — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) November 18, 2023

For the Hawkeyes, it’s Krikke leading the way with 13 points on 5/5 shooting. Bowen with 7 and 6 for Perkins. Freeman and Dix with 5 each off the bench. — Black Heart Gold Pain (@BHGP) November 18, 2023

Big time jam

Big block Krikke

He's becoming the one

Dasonte Bowen has been impressive, not just today, but also this season. Has played his role in the offense really well and successfully balanced the line between being aggressive and remaining in control. — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) November 18, 2023

Why aren't they there yet?

By the time Iowa is done shooting free throws tonight– people will be on Melrose tailgating. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 18, 2023

This is the single worst thing to happen to the University of Michigan Athletics this year

Long Beach State downs Michigan! This is only November.😤 pic.twitter.com/MgLQ9miEkC — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) November 18, 2023

I want new rims!

Can I get a full inspection of the rims at carver https://t.co/a4EGqUHVBQ — Black Heart Gold Pain (@BHGP) November 18, 2023

Are the rims at Carver conspiring against the Hawkeyes? MY COLUMN: https://t.co/vkqGy2gV4u — Adam Jacobi (@adam_jacobi) November 18, 2023

Hey! More Krikke love

Early returns indicate Ben Krikke was a fantastic addition from the transfer portal. — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) November 18, 2023

Gotta love it

Only Iowa can put up 85+ points and I can confidently say it was a poor offensive showing on their part. — Dallas Jones (@DallasJonesy) November 18, 2023

That's Family Business

Iowa Basketball. The Family Business. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 18, 2023

Win and move on

FINAL: Iowa 88, Arkansas State 74 Iowa was never really threatened in the 2nd half, but there will be plenty of things to work on after this game. Krikke (25-9) and Bowen (17-2-3) the standouts for Iowa in this game. — Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) November 18, 2023

A W is a W

Whelp, a win is a win. Iowa 88, Arkansas State 74. Ben Krikke and Dasonte Bowen get it done for the Hawkeyes. Krikke put up 25 and Bowen added 17. — Eliot Clough (@EliotClough) November 18, 2023

Is that good?

Per Iowa Sports Information, Dasonte Bowen is up to 17 assists to just one turnover through the first four games of the season. His 17 points tonight were also a career high. — Eliot Clough (@EliotClough) November 18, 2023

Elite mentality

You guessed it. Freshman guard Brock Harding is back out on the court getting up shots following Iowa’s 88-74 win over Arkansas State. pic.twitter.com/1kw1PwnzIc — Eliot Clough (@EliotClough) November 18, 2023

Start using NIL to give this guy season tickets

The Hawks are undefeated in football and basketball when I’m in attendance this year. — Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) November 18, 2023

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire