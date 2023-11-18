Advertisement

Social media reacts as Ben Krikke keys Iowa’s bounce-back win over Arkansas State

Jacob Keppen
·5 min read

It wasn’t the prettiest win, or the most exciting, but a W is a W.

Iowa took down Arkansas State on Friday night, 88-74. Despite scoring 88 points, it was a bit disappointing night offensively. The Hawkeyes struggled from outside, going just 2-of-12 from 3-point range.

They were lucky that they were able to get to the line so much, shooting 46 total free throws. That’s an absurd amount, and, of course, it can’t be counted on every time. However, it was enough, alongside big man Ben Krikke’s fantastic performance to collect a win for the Hawks. The graduate transfer from Valparaiso poured in 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting.

While you’d like to see a bit more of a convincing win against a team like the Red Wolves, at this stage of the season, you’ll take it. There were good points from this game, but Iowa is still a pretty inexperienced group that’s growing each night out.

There are defensive lapses that are kind of to be expected from freshmen and sophomores. It makes the transfer portal addition of Krikke even more important.

With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 3-1 on the season. Here are the best social media reactions on the night.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire