Social media reacts: Beast Mode back in Seattle, Dwyane Wade approves

It is finally official... Marshawn Lynch is back in Seattle.

The fact that Marshawn Lynch is willing to come help the #Seahawks when they need him most should be worthy of retiring his number, regardless of how it plays out. Nobody should wear No. 24 again. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) December 24, 2019

Beast Mode played in Seattle from 2010-2015, where he made four of his five career Pro Bowl appearances. He was also apart of the Seahawks team to win a Super Bowl during the 2013 season. In his five-plus seasons with the Seahawks, Lynch had 1,457 carries for 6,347 yards and 57 touchdowns.

Let's see how the sports world reacted to this big NFL news:

Beastmode!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) December 24, 2019

Ayeeee my guy beastmode is back! Look how the roles are reversed in this pic, now I'm retired and you playing lol! Ain't that something!!! Turn up one time for old time sake! https://t.co/b02DB9dVfs — Cliff Avril (@cliffavril) December 24, 2019

Beast Mode‼️ — DWade (@DwyaneWade) December 24, 2019

I hope my old #24 jersey still fits. #BeastMode — Jon Ryan (@JonRyan9) December 24, 2019

I reckon I'll see you at the facility this week, @MoneyLynch. Let me know if you need anything. See you Sunday at the game for sure. #GoHawks. https://t.co/zKdZTtT4aY — WALTER JONES (@BigWalt71) December 24, 2019

And how are Marshawn Lynch's feet at age 33? Glad you asked. pic.twitter.com/fI3sQQc5VD — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 24, 2019

Up Next: The Seahawks (11-4) host rival San Francisco (12-3) in a battle for the NFC top spot on Sunday Night Football in Seattle, WA.

