Social media reacts: Beast Mode back in Seattle, Dwyane Wade approves

NBCS NW Staff

It is finally official... Marshawn Lynch is back in Seattle.

Beast Mode played in Seattle from 2010-2015, where he made four of his five career Pro Bowl appearances. He was also apart of the Seahawks team to win a Super Bowl during the 2013 season. In his five-plus seasons with the Seahawks, Lynch had 1,457 carries for 6,347 yards and 57 touchdowns.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

[RELATED]: Remembering Marshawn Lynch's beastly Seahawks moments 

Let's see how the sports world reacted to this big NFL news:

Up Next: The Seahawks (11-4) host rival San Francisco (12-3) in a battle for the NFC top spot on Sunday Night Football in Seattle, WA.

Social media reacts: Beast Mode back in Seattle, Dwyane Wade approves originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

What to Read Next