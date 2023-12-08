Advertisement

Social media reacts: Barrett Carter announces decision to stay at Clemson

Justin Robertson
·2 min read

Clemson will have one of its best players back in 2024 after linebacker Barrett Carter announced on Thursday that he is forgoing the NFL draft to stay at Clemson for his senior season.

“After careful consideration and a lot of prayer, I’ve decided that I have some unfinished business to attend to,” Carter said on social media. “Therefore I will be returning for my senior year at Clemson to finish what I have started. Go Tigers!”

Carter has been one of the best linebackers in college football since he arrived in Clemson in 2021. The former five-star recruit has 59 total tackles, three sacks and two pass deflections this season.

With his performance over the last three years, Carter was widely projected to be an early-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Instead, he will play one more season for the Tigers.

Here is how X reacted to Carter staying in Clemson:

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire