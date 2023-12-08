Social media reacts: Barrett Carter announces decision to stay at Clemson

Clemson will have one of its best players back in 2024 after linebacker Barrett Carter announced on Thursday that he is forgoing the NFL draft to stay at Clemson for his senior season.

“After careful consideration and a lot of prayer, I’ve decided that I have some unfinished business to attend to,” Carter said on social media. “Therefore I will be returning for my senior year at Clemson to finish what I have started. Go Tigers!”

Carter has been one of the best linebackers in college football since he arrived in Clemson in 2021. The former five-star recruit has 59 total tackles, three sacks and two pass deflections this season.

With his performance over the last three years, Carter was widely projected to be an early-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Instead, he will play one more season for the Tigers.

Here is how X reacted to Carter staying in Clemson:

6-star pickup for the Tigers https://t.co/NhS0Uk8dn9 — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) December 7, 2023

Back doesn’t even begin to describe what we are. pic.twitter.com/CfFVmjsabj — Barstool Clemson (@BarstoolClemson) December 7, 2023

Barrett Carter. & Sammy Brown is what I been waiting on. Let’s ride 😎🐅 — ╭∩╮( •̀_•́ )╭∩╮ (@JCtalksball_) December 7, 2023

A 2024 Draft surprise. Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter is returning for his senior season. He was my top rated weakside linebacker prospect. https://t.co/raH9tZl8fM — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) December 7, 2023

Per his social media, #Clemson LB Barrett Carter will return for his senior season. Considering the waves of portal/NFL moves made on the defensive side, Carter's decision to stay is a big one for Goodwin's unit. — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) December 7, 2023

Wow — an unexpected and big return for Clemson football. Second-team All ACC LB is coming back https://t.co/1uM0r3kHsK — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) December 7, 2023

Lessss do itttt 😤 https://t.co/2Wo1e14riM — Barrett Carter (@bcsznn) December 7, 2023

Barrett Carter back for another year just made this defense that much scarier 🤫🔥#ClemsonFootball pic.twitter.com/m4etG93HNQ — The Paw (@JoinThePaw) December 8, 2023

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire