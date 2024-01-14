Advertisement

Social Media reacts to Auburn’s upset of No. 4 LSU

Taylor Jones
·3 min read

Auburn Men’s and Women’s basketball teams hosted LSU at Neville Arena over the weekend and completed the sweep of the Bayou Bengals.

One day after Auburn’s men’s team took down LSU at Neville Arena, the women’s team pulled off a massive upset by taking down the defending national champions, 67-62 in front of a program-record crowd of 7,720.

The home-standing Tigers were in control for most of the game, as they were able to hold a lead for 20:31 of game time, and led by as many as ten points. Honesty Scott-Grayson led the team in points with 21 points while Taylen Collins pulled down a team-leading seven rebounds.

Auburn fans were excited to watch their team knock off LSU and shared their feelings on X (formerly Twitter). Here are the best reactions to Auburn’s upset victory.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire