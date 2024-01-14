Social Media reacts to Auburn’s upset of No. 4 LSU

Auburn Men’s and Women’s basketball teams hosted LSU at Neville Arena over the weekend and completed the sweep of the Bayou Bengals.

One day after Auburn’s men’s team took down LSU at Neville Arena, the women’s team pulled off a massive upset by taking down the defending national champions, 67-62 in front of a program-record crowd of 7,720.

The home-standing Tigers were in control for most of the game, as they were able to hold a lead for 20:31 of game time, and led by as many as ten points. Honesty Scott-Grayson led the team in points with 21 points while Taylen Collins pulled down a team-leading seven rebounds.

Auburn fans were excited to watch their team knock off LSU and shared their feelings on X (formerly Twitter). Here are the best reactions to Auburn’s upset victory.

how’s that for a first SEC win? the Auburn women just knocked off defending national champion LSU by 5 in front of the biggest crowd for a women’s game in Arena history pic.twitter.com/qDF0UbsHll — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) January 14, 2024

A crowd like this may show up because of the opponent. LSU, Mulkey, and this team are worth the ticket. But THIS is how you capitalize on it. THIS is how you build a program and a culture. THIS is a huge victory for Auburn WBB. — Clint Richardson (@Clintau24) January 14, 2024

Congratulations to @CoachJ_AU and the @AuburnWBB on a big win over LSU today!! — Jason Campbell (@JCam_17) January 14, 2024

AUBURN TAKES DOWN THE REIGNING NATIONAL CHAMPIONS AUBURN 67 – LSU 62 pic.twitter.com/iH4VecqtFk — Sidelines – Auburn (@SSN_Auburn) January 14, 2024

THATS HOW YOU FEELIN’ @AuburnWBB😤😤😤😤 — Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) January 14, 2024

Relax. She's just celebrating Auburn beating the defending national champion LSU tigers. https://t.co/0e0kggpGQ9 — Ryan (@RyanHampton) January 14, 2024

lsu losing to an unranked auburn… please excuse me while i be an absolute hater — Laura (@LegalCookies) January 14, 2024

Auburn just beat lsu my Godddd — SLABENT🐶 (@derrica30) January 14, 2024

JaMya Mingo-Young! The way you showed up and out for your team! Yes you contributed to Auburn with 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists but let’s talk about the crucial STEAL you had that shifted the momentum for your team in crunch time! Have yourself a game! Congrats Auburn!🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/t2nb0ZF2MM — Chermaine💫 (@Cher_The_Actor) January 14, 2024

Very few things I love more than watching a team put it all together and iron out some things for a big game on the schedule Great game from Auburn. Can't wait to watch them build off of this — Mark Schindler (@MG_Schindler) January 14, 2024

Been trying to tell folks about coach Johnnie Harris and what she is building at Auburn! She really is a great coach and has something brewing down there. I really hope this W puts her program on the map moving forward! https://t.co/Sy0QN6Sjh7 — ZekeHoops (@HandsOffAssata) January 14, 2024

LSU got exposed by Auburn. No true playmaker/facilitator on offense and can’t guard screens to save their life. — Flex Lugar (@tee_pee05) January 14, 2024

Any day that Kim Mulkey takes an L is a good day. Congrats, Auburn https://t.co/gAuZGkLF8z — Andrew Schnittker (@aschnitt53) January 14, 2024

