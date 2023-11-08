Social media reacts to Auburn’s thrilling season-opening loss to Baylor

Bruce Pearl and Auburn basketball opened the 2023-24 season with an exciting matchup against the No. 17 Baylor Bears and the game absolutely delivered.

The Tigers held a 43-34 lead at halftime but were unable to hold on and fell 88-82 to the Bears Tuesday night in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

After struggling to shoot from deep last season, Pearl and Co. went out and targeted three-point shooters and that work paid off, the Tigers made 47.4% of their threes. Five-star freshman Aden Holloway led the way, draining four of his eight shots from deep and scoring a team-high 19 points to go with six rebounds in his Auburn debut.

Johni Broome recorded his first double-double of the season, scoring 16 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. While the loss stings, the game showed that this Auburn team has plenty of potential and fired up the Auburn fanbase, here are the top reactions.

A lot to build on. Back in Neville on Friday night. pic.twitter.com/EBmTAyN3ee — Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) November 8, 2023

WELCOME TO COLLEGE BASKETBALL ADEN HOLLOWAY 🫡🫡🫡 — Auburn Barstool (@WarDamnStool) November 8, 2023

Bruce Pearl went and got exactly what this team needed. A lot of people who were making fun won’t for long. — Babysitter Bari (@BabysitterBari) November 8, 2023

At least the refs had fun. — Sports Illustrated's Auburn Elvis (@AuburnElvis) November 8, 2023

I’ve watched the whole game. He’s tough. We have a good balance of shooters, slashers, defenders, length, shot blockers. Regardless of the outcome this team has alot of potential! 🔥 https://t.co/FlWfnJWD2M — Bryce Brown (@Bwb_2) November 8, 2023

Aden is good at basketball. — Graham Carr (@grahamcarr2) November 8, 2023

Whew. Disappointed in outcome. Fun to be back. This crew is exciting. Got a lot to clean up. Bring on the next one. War damn. — calliecopia🦃 (@soAUcal) November 8, 2023

That’s a block…what is there still to review — Jabari Smith Jr (@jabarismithjr) November 8, 2023

Heard we did it again 🦅 can’t tell me we don’t have the best fans in the country. #dontmatterthesport #TheAuburnfamilyisthere — Keionte Scott (@KeionteS) November 8, 2023

well that was fun regardless. we’re gonna be good. — Brice (@dBriceJ) November 8, 2023

This basketball team is gonna be an absolute wild rollercoaster — Allie Davison (@Allie_Davison) November 8, 2023

Auburn will be very good. That sucks to lose but you will get better from these games. They can make a run if they stay healthy — Straw Hat Lani (@JusCallMeLani) November 8, 2023

Final Word: Aden Holloway is the truth — Aubie’s son🦅 (@AubieSon) November 8, 2023

Hell of a game against a really good basketball team. Bruce trusted throwing this team to the fire early and often. There will be a lot of teaching moments from this. This team got better today. This season is gonna be fun as hell. College hoops >>> — Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscoburner) November 8, 2023

Denver Jones, originally from Buckhorn High

Chaney Johnson, transfer from UAH it’s so good to see North Alabama represented well 🥰 — Squid🦚- also on (my) BS (@AUSquid) November 8, 2023

Chad Baker-Mazara is a certified hooper. Such a great get for Bruce Pearl — Charlie DiSturco (@charliedisturco) November 8, 2023

Opposing teams will not be ready for the combined chaotic energy of KD Johnson and Chad Baker-Mazara. — Zack Webster (@ZackWeb95) November 8, 2023

This team is still really good, but lots of room for improvement. Aden Holloway is a dawg. — Jack Beck (@Jdotbeck) November 8, 2023

Auburn freshman Aden Holloway in his debut: 🦅 19 PTS

🦅 4-8 3PT

🦅 6 AST The former McDonald's All-American is ready to have a big year in the SEC pic.twitter.com/iD1qSXGyQR — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) November 8, 2023

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire