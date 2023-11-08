Advertisement

Social media reacts to Auburn’s thrilling season-opening loss to Baylor

JD McCarthy
·3 min read

Bruce Pearl and Auburn basketball opened the 2023-24 season with an exciting matchup against the No. 17 Baylor Bears and the game absolutely delivered.

The Tigers held a 43-34 lead at halftime but were unable to hold on and fell 88-82 to the Bears Tuesday night in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

After struggling to shoot from deep last season, Pearl and Co. went out and targeted three-point shooters and that work paid off, the Tigers made 47.4% of their threes. Five-star freshman Aden Holloway led the way, draining four of his eight shots from deep and scoring a team-high 19 points to go with six rebounds in his Auburn debut.

Johni Broome recorded his first double-double of the season, scoring 16 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. While the loss stings, the game showed that this Auburn team has plenty of potential and fired up the Auburn fanbase, here are the top reactions.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire