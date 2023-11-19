Advertisement

Social media reacts to Auburn’s shocking loss to New Mexico State

JD McCarthy
·3 min read

After winning three straight SEC games and building some key momentum, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Auburn would take care of business Saturday in Jordan-Hare against New Mexico State.

The Aggies had other plans.

They beat Auburn 31-10, handing them one of the worst losses in program history and marking the low point of Hugh Freeze’s first season on the Plains.

The Tigers never led in the game after New Mexico State marched down the field on the game’s opening drive to take a 7-0 lead. After Auburn tied it up in the second quarter the Aggies responded with a field goal to retake the lead and never let it go.

There were plenty of reactions on social media to the shocking upset, here is a look at some of the best.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire