Social media reacts to Auburn’s shocking loss to New Mexico State

After winning three straight SEC games and building some key momentum, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Auburn would take care of business Saturday in Jordan-Hare against New Mexico State.

The Aggies had other plans.

They beat Auburn 31-10, handing them one of the worst losses in program history and marking the low point of Hugh Freeze’s first season on the Plains.

The Tigers never led in the game after New Mexico State marched down the field on the game’s opening drive to take a 7-0 lead. After Auburn tied it up in the second quarter the Aggies responded with a field goal to retake the lead and never let it go.

There were plenty of reactions on social media to the shocking upset, here is a look at some of the best.

Auburn paid New Mexico State $1.85 million guarantee today. Aggies leave town with the check and a victory (up 31-10). Terrific 9-3 season for Jerry Kill and NMSU. @MarioMocciaNMSU — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) November 18, 2023

Absolute ass kicking. Complete embarrassment. — Dave, Friend of the Program (@FOTPDave) November 18, 2023

if you're an sec coach that loses on socon saturday they should get to set up a dunk tank at midfield — The Smoking Musket (@smokingmusket) November 18, 2023

31-10??? — Anthony Schwartz (@TheRealF1ash) November 18, 2023

How yall even let that happen? We’re Auburn — Marquel Harrell (@QuelPhew77) November 18, 2023

Me watching Auburn get their ass beat by someone who they paid 1.8M to pay. pic.twitter.com/Rfi3UqF7cG — Barstool Bama (@BarstoolAlabama) November 19, 2023

Auburn paid $1,850,000 to get their ass kicked at home by New Mexico State That is the epitome of brutality pic.twitter.com/ccaBPg5FEX — Nick Perkins (@NickyPerkss) November 18, 2023

The last two examples of a 21+ point underdog winning a game by 21+ points: New Mexico St over Hugh Freeze in 2022 (at Liberty)

New Mexico State over Hugh Freeze in 2023 (at Auburn) — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) November 19, 2023

I mean, you can’t expect Freeze to close the talent gap between Auburn and New Mexico State in one year. — John Carvalho (@John_P_Carvalho) November 19, 2023

I feel like I just lived an out of body experience watching that — brandie (@brandieeemac) November 19, 2023

Auburn loses a buy game to New Mexico State. The epitome of brutality. — Brice (@dBriceJ) November 19, 2023

Ah, well, nevertheless — joshdub (@joshdub_) November 19, 2023

NEW MEXICO STATE WINS 31-10 IN AUBURN!!

THEY GET THEIR FIRST WIN OVER AN SEC TEAM (1-24)

THEY GET 1.85 MILLION FOR THEIR TROUBLES!!! WOBBLE ON AGGIES!! — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 19, 2023

That’s the worst half of football I’ve watched in a while — Kyle (@AllAubarn) November 18, 2023

$1.85 MILLION TO BEAT OUR ASS 🤣🤣🤣 — madi 🦖 (@madiyodaddy) November 18, 2023

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire