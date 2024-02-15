Social Media reacts to Auburn’s obliteration of South Carolina

Although ESPN and sports books did not view Auburn’s win over South Carolina to be an upset, the Tigers managed to cool off the hottest team in the SEC in a major way on Wednesday night.

The No. 12 Tigers connected on 61% of its shots on Wednesday, which included an impressive 60% shooting effort from three-point territory. Auburn also dominated in assists and bench points while scoring 25 points off of South Carolina turnovers in its 101-61 win over the No. 11 Gamecocks.

Two Tigers reached double-figures in the victory, Jaylin Williams and Johni Broome. Williams ended the game with 23 points while Broome finished with 21. Auburn’s bench scored 39 points, with Chad Baker-Mazara leading the way with 10.

Auburn fans were excited to watch their team score 100 points on one of the top teams in the SEC and shared their feelings on social media. Here is a look at the best social media reactions to Auburn’s 40-point blitz of South Carolina.

Very cool!

Auburn by FORTY over South Carolina. The atmosphere at The Jungle is tangible through a TV. Amazing what Bruce Pearl has built at this program in the last 10 years. https://t.co/qMoENeguMN — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 15, 2024

Respect

FORTY PIECE on the number 11 team in the country?? Absurd. War Damn 🫡 — Thomas Northcutt (@RealTCutt) February 15, 2024

Winning another Super Bowl

They questioned my ball knowledge. They told me I don’t watch ball. They called me a troll. South Carolina is not a top 25 team. And they are not a top 4 SEC team. Will be making a thread of bookmarks later. — Malibu (@The_Barnyard0) February 15, 2024

The Gamecocks aren't cooked yet

South Carolina fans… look at it like this. Not many teams win in the “Jungle” Kentucky, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee. Just win the games you’re supposed to win and let it work itself out. Many teams have 6-7 losses this year. It’s parity. Tournament time is the key.… — Jon (@JonSpor11) February 15, 2024

Bring on Kentucky

easy dub. let’s win Saturday pic.twitter.com/86ylriIoYx — Keith Redding (@keithredding) February 15, 2024

Another century piece

Jalen Harper for 101, happy Valentine’s Day to us 🫶🏼 — Hope Nichols (@hope__nichols) February 15, 2024

They have had their limit

Live look at what’s going in Neville rn! pic.twitter.com/TbUp6YPmag — P.L. 🦚 (@PL4AU56) February 15, 2024

I think this Pearl guy is going to work out

In the 11 years prior to Pearl taking over as head coach – through two full coaching regiments – Auburn didn't surpass 100 points a single time. Tonight marks the 14th time the Tigers have crossed the century mark in Pearl's tenure. — Clint Richardson (@Clintau24) February 15, 2024

It really happened. Again.

Times are fun on the Plains

Forty point win tonight over #11 South Carolina. Kentucky comes to town on Saturday. Auburn Womens Basketball has a big home game tomorrow night against Kentucky. Auburn baseball starts it season with a three game series starting on Friday. Should be a fun weekend. War Eagle! — David Bowen (@dbowenjrAU) February 15, 2024

Bo Knows

Bo knows you don’t bother him when he’s cheering for #Auburn. pic.twitter.com/b3UOphuIzi — Will Collier (@willcollier) February 15, 2024

That's just cold

The vibes are good

Let's keep rolling

