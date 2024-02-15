Advertisement

Social Media reacts to Auburn’s obliteration of South Carolina

Taylor Jones
·3 min read

Although ESPN and sports books did not view Auburn’s win over South Carolina to be an upset, the Tigers managed to cool off the hottest team in the SEC in a major way on Wednesday night.

The No. 12 Tigers connected on 61% of its shots on Wednesday, which included an impressive 60% shooting effort from three-point territory. Auburn also dominated in assists and bench points while scoring 25 points off of South Carolina turnovers in its 101-61 win over the No. 11 Gamecocks.

Two Tigers reached double-figures in the victory, Jaylin Williams and Johni Broome. Williams ended the game with 23 points while Broome finished with 21. Auburn’s bench scored 39 points, with Chad Baker-Mazara leading the way with 10.

Auburn fans were excited to watch their team score 100 points on one of the top teams in the SEC and shared their feelings on social media. Here is a look at the best social media reactions to Auburn’s 40-point blitz of South Carolina.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire