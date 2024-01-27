Advertisement

Social media reacts to Auburn losing to Mississippi State

JD McCarthy
·3 min read

For the first time this season, the Auburn Tigers have lost back-to-back basketball games. They were unable to get anything going offensively Saturday at Mississippi State, falling 64-58 in Humphrey Coliseum.

Auburn’s 58 points are the fewest they have scored all season and the first time they scored under 60 since they scored 54 against Kentucky last season.

It was yet another rough shooting night for the Tigers, who made 33.9% (19-56) of their field goals, and just 25% (6-24) of their 3-pointers. They were great from the free-throw line though, going 14-of-16.

Johni Broome led Auburn with 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Jaylin Williams also finished in double figures, scoring 10 points of his own.

Auburn fans had plenty to say following the disappointing loss and took to social media to share their thoughts. Here is a look at the top reactions.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire