Social media reacts to Auburn losing to Mississippi State

For the first time this season, the Auburn Tigers have lost back-to-back basketball games. They were unable to get anything going offensively Saturday at Mississippi State, falling 64-58 in Humphrey Coliseum.

Auburn’s 58 points are the fewest they have scored all season and the first time they scored under 60 since they scored 54 against Kentucky last season.

It was yet another rough shooting night for the Tigers, who made 33.9% (19-56) of their field goals, and just 25% (6-24) of their 3-pointers. They were great from the free-throw line though, going 14-of-16.

Johni Broome led Auburn with 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Jaylin Williams also finished in double figures, scoring 10 points of his own.

Auburn fans had plenty to say following the disappointing loss and took to social media to share their thoughts. Here is a look at the top reactions.

They wanted it more. Can't lose like that again. — joshdub (@joshdub_) January 27, 2024

Quad 1 W chase remains. Perspective important. This week clears 2 of Auburn’s 3 toughest games (per computers) – both on the road. Yet to face Q1 opponent at home. The opportunities to stack quality Ws are coming but have to stay in the chase and start closing some of these out. pic.twitter.com/I2wyBsTQ2b — Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscoburner) January 27, 2024

Have we won a game since the main account made the post about being in Arizona? — ImALegendKiller (@ImALegendKiller) January 27, 2024

ready to get back to the friendly confines imo — Brice (@dBriceJ) January 27, 2024

Death taxes and auburn sports getting national attention and playing not great 🫡 — Allie Davison (@Allie_Davison) January 27, 2024

Just casually watching this team on the road pic.twitter.com/6cVqDinbc3 — Auburn Barstool (@WarDamnStool) January 27, 2024

Twas a gut punch and humbling, but 2 of our tougher games this season are now behind us. Probably not SEC favorites anymore but we’re still in it and everything we want is ahead of us. Gotta play better than that tho, ugly to watch… — Kyle (@AllAubarn) January 27, 2024

I haven’t abandoned y’all I’m just driving and having to listen to this hell on the radio and screaming in my car 🙃 — Callie🦖 (@soAUcal) January 27, 2024

To clear things up, yes we sucked today! This is for the “season’s over” type tweets. https://t.co/i8S59ZgTPQ — Babysitter Bari (@BabysitterBari) January 27, 2024

Bruce tried to tell us — brandie (@brandieeemac) January 27, 2024

Because my washing machine died I didn’t wash my usual auburn shirt until this morning. It’s still damp so I can’t wear it… it’s my fault isn’t it. — Dee (@dee_ford) January 27, 2024

Auburn basketball falls to Mississippi State for its second loss in a row. pic.twitter.com/hOhYTWvCWZ — Taylor Jones (@TaylorJones__) January 27, 2024

8 turnovers this half, 5 of them steals rough shooting on the road happens. But that's just too careless to win games like this — Jerry Hinnen (@JerryHinnen) January 27, 2024

Got ‘em right where we want ‘em? — Scott Lowery (@ScottLowery94) January 27, 2024

I genuinely think KD sometimes think he’s Michael Jordan — Eli Gravitt (@EliGravitt) January 27, 2024

Winning on the road is hard — Malibu (@The_Barnyard0) January 27, 2024

I love you @AuburnMBB. Just a bad game. We'll be fine. War Eagle! — Auburn Alan (@SarcasmAndMore) January 27, 2024

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire