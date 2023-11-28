Social media reacts to Auburn landing 2025 4-star DL Kalen Edwards

The 2024 recruiting cycle is in full swing but Auburn is already building an impressive 2025 class. That class got even better on Monday when four-star defensive lineman Kalen Edwards announced his commitment to the Tigers.

He is Auburn’s 7th commitment in the class and gives them the No. 5 ranked class in the 247Sports ranking. The class is headlined by four-star defensive lineman Malik Autry, who is from Opelika.

The class is built through the trenches with three commitments along the defensive line and two along the offensive line.

The addition fired up the Auburn fanbase which took to social media to celebrate the news, here is a look at the top reactions.

With 7 Commits in Auburn’s 2025 recruiting class, the Tigers rank #5 AUBURN IS BUILDING SOMETHING pic.twitter.com/30JUB6l0Tr — Sidelines – Auburn (@SSN_Auburn) November 28, 2023

Already 3 blue chip D-lineman and 1 blue chip edge in the 2025 class so far… 2024 wasn’t the best d-line class but 2025 is looking nice already — Aubie’s son🦅 (@AubieSon) November 27, 2023

