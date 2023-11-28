Social media reacts to Auburn landing 2025 4-star DL Kalen Edwards
The 2024 recruiting cycle is in full swing but Auburn is already building an impressive 2025 class. That class got even better on Monday when four-star defensive lineman Kalen Edwards announced his commitment to the Tigers.
He is Auburn’s 7th commitment in the class and gives them the No. 5 ranked class in the 247Sports ranking. The class is headlined by four-star defensive lineman Malik Autry, who is from Opelika.
The class is built through the trenches with three commitments along the defensive line and two along the offensive line.
The addition fired up the Auburn fanbase which took to social media to celebrate the news, here is a look at the top reactions.
Taking my talents to the Plains‼️War Eagle 🦅 @CoachHughFreeze @DLCoachGarrett @AuburnFootball @AuburnMade @dburgfootball @coachmws @BartStowe @Coach_agnew @Coach_Corder @CoachEllis38 @CoachZMathis pic.twitter.com/oK2Ho2Faci
— Kalen Edwards (@KalenEdwards4) November 27, 2023
👀 Turn me up.. @DLCoachGarrett x @CoachKingWill pic.twitter.com/kqe8YZkqNL
— Zac Etheridge (@ZacEtheridge4) November 28, 2023
It starts in the trenches!!! 😤 #WDE@DLCoachGarrett X @CoachKingWill
— Trovon Reed (@TrovonReed) November 27, 2023
With 7 Commits in Auburn’s 2025 recruiting class, the Tigers rank #5
AUBURN IS BUILDING SOMETHING pic.twitter.com/30JUB6l0Tr
— Sidelines – Auburn (@SSN_Auburn) November 28, 2023
🗣️ WE GOT ACTION @DLCoachGarrett #WarEagle🦅 pic.twitter.com/2VHOBUNebQ
— Ben Aigamaua (@B_Aigamaua) November 27, 2023
👀👀🦅
— A’mon Lane-Ganus (@AmonLane2) November 27, 2023
https://t.co/38uqdGjkdi pic.twitter.com/FbvZ1AWkoa
— Drunk Aubie (@DrunkAubie) November 27, 2023
We coming https://t.co/Ksr3Azcotl
— perry “uno” thompson (@fhsperryt1) November 27, 2023
Already 3 blue chip D-lineman and 1 blue chip edge in the 2025 class so far… 2024 wasn’t the best d-line class but 2025 is looking nice already
— Aubie’s son🦅 (@AubieSon) November 27, 2023
https://t.co/Ghsl4JpOnf pic.twitter.com/cja7EZxXyp
— Auburn Memes (@AuburnMemes) November 28, 2023
War Damn https://t.co/pNHK0lybTG
— Heather (@Heather_ishh) November 27, 2023
hi https://t.co/PHwYdJWi3c pic.twitter.com/sAlnLbw8bw
— J 🅴 (@CamNewtonFan69) November 28, 2023
Welcome brother https://t.co/4TDLKJhx0B
— Malik Autry 🔌 (@MalikAutry) November 27, 2023
6’4 325 🥲 https://t.co/cUaLt43OS8
— Kyle (@AllAubarn) November 27, 2023
@TrovonReed are we done yet?! 👀 #WarEagle
— JimmyJack 🦚 (@jimmyjacklive) November 28, 2023