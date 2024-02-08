Advertisement

Social media reacts to Auburn’s huge win over Alabama

Taylor Jones
·2 min read

The game may have taken two hours and 39 minutes to complete, but the result is sweet for Auburn fans.

Auburn fans inside and out of Neville Arena are celebrating as their No. 11 Tigers took rival, No. 16 Alabama, to the woodshed on Wednesday night. Auburn dominated in the paint, in the fast break, and off the bench in its win over the Crimson Tide, 99-81.

The most notable takeaway from the game was the number of fouls called for both teams. Auburn was fouled 33 times while the Crimson Tide were on the receiving end of 28 fouls. Both teams combined to take 85 shots from the free-throw line.

Following the game Auburn fans visited X (formerly Twitter) to share their happiness. Here are the best social media reactions to Auburn’s victory over Alabama.

Final

Tough place to lose

Freeze warning in effect

Neville Arena enemy No. 1

Winning under the bright lights

Let's set the world on fire

Careful, you'll get called for one yourself

I can not prove you wrong

It was another star-studded episode of "The Shows Show"

Absolutely not

Very scary

Let's make it 2-for-2, Cassie

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire