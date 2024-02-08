Social media reacts to Auburn’s huge win over Alabama
The game may have taken two hours and 39 minutes to complete, but the result is sweet for Auburn fans.
Auburn fans inside and out of Neville Arena are celebrating as their No. 11 Tigers took rival, No. 16 Alabama, to the woodshed on Wednesday night. Auburn dominated in the paint, in the fast break, and off the bench in its win over the Crimson Tide, 99-81.
The most notable takeaway from the game was the number of fouls called for both teams. Auburn was fouled 33 times while the Crimson Tide were on the receiving end of 28 fouls. Both teams combined to take 85 shots from the free-throw line.
Following the game Auburn fans visited X (formerly Twitter) to share their happiness. Here are the best social media reactions to Auburn’s victory over Alabama.
#BlueCollarBeatdown#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/8KpZuRPtUE
— Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) February 8, 2024
— Thomas Northcutt (@RealTCutt) February 8, 2024
#WDE!! @coachbrucepearl pic.twitter.com/8WIjMpDoMH
— Hugh Freeze (@CoachHughFreeze) February 8, 2024
Grant Nelson cooked tn pic.twitter.com/Zwjtg2GI3G
— Malibu (@The_Barnyard0) February 8, 2024
Huge win. All the pressure was on us to win tonight and we got it done. Jaylin and Johni were the two best players on the floor and the defense was outstanding. Refs absolutely killed any flow in the second half but looks like We got a Sprint to the finish to win the SEC 🫡 #WDE
— Corey (@Koogs242) February 8, 2024
Auburn basketball: pic.twitter.com/g8HzN9pDAb
— Auburn Tweeter (@Auburn_Tweeter) February 8, 2024
Just a good, old-fashioned two hour, 30 minute college basketball game. 61 fouls. 85 free throws.
Absolutely dominant performance by Auburn defeating Alabama 99-81.
Both teams are now 8-2 in SEC play, as is South Carolina.
— Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) February 8, 2024
There were those who tried to tell us these two programs were equal. They are not. Auburn is CLEARLY the superior basketball team in this state. And it’s not close.
— AUFAMILY (@AUFAMILY) February 8, 2024
Petition to get Doug Shows banned for life from NCAA basketball
— Auburn Basketball ? (@sheabooskyy) February 8, 2024
Auburn and Alabama legimately are good basketball programs at the same time for the first time in a long time and neither fan base will admit the other program is good. Peak rivalry.
— Parker Hendricks (@Phendricks) February 8, 2024
bammers anytime they see @JohniBroome pic.twitter.com/oABoGwyj5a
— TorresOnAuburn 🥶 (@TorresOnAuburn) February 8, 2024
Congrats @AuburnMBB on your win against bama tonight!! Hoping @AuburnGym can follow suit this Friday🫡
— Cassie (@cassiestevens_) February 8, 2024