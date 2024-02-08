Social media reacts to Auburn’s huge win over Alabama

The game may have taken two hours and 39 minutes to complete, but the result is sweet for Auburn fans.

Auburn fans inside and out of Neville Arena are celebrating as their No. 11 Tigers took rival, No. 16 Alabama, to the woodshed on Wednesday night. Auburn dominated in the paint, in the fast break, and off the bench in its win over the Crimson Tide, 99-81.

The most notable takeaway from the game was the number of fouls called for both teams. Auburn was fouled 33 times while the Crimson Tide were on the receiving end of 28 fouls. Both teams combined to take 85 shots from the free-throw line.

Following the game Auburn fans visited X (formerly Twitter) to share their happiness. Here are the best social media reactions to Auburn’s victory over Alabama.

Final

Tough place to lose

Freeze warning in effect

Neville Arena enemy No. 1

Grant Nelson cooked tn pic.twitter.com/Zwjtg2GI3G — Malibu (@The_Barnyard0) February 8, 2024

Winning under the bright lights

Huge win. All the pressure was on us to win tonight and we got it done. Jaylin and Johni were the two best players on the floor and the defense was outstanding. Refs absolutely killed any flow in the second half but looks like We got a Sprint to the finish to win the SEC 🫡 #WDE — Corey (@Koogs242) February 8, 2024

Let's set the world on fire

Careful, you'll get called for one yourself

Just a good, old-fashioned two hour, 30 minute college basketball game. 61 fouls. 85 free throws. Absolutely dominant performance by Auburn defeating Alabama 99-81. Both teams are now 8-2 in SEC play, as is South Carolina. — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) February 8, 2024

I can not prove you wrong

There were those who tried to tell us these two programs were equal. They are not. Auburn is CLEARLY the superior basketball team in this state. And it’s not close. — AUFAMILY (@AUFAMILY) February 8, 2024

It was another star-studded episode of "The Shows Show"

Petition to get Doug Shows banned for life from NCAA basketball — Auburn Basketball ? (@sheabooskyy) February 8, 2024

Absolutely not

Auburn and Alabama legimately are good basketball programs at the same time for the first time in a long time and neither fan base will admit the other program is good. Peak rivalry. — Parker Hendricks (@Phendricks) February 8, 2024

Very scary

Let's make it 2-for-2, Cassie

Congrats @AuburnMBB on your win against bama tonight!! Hoping @AuburnGym can follow suit this Friday🫡 — Cassie (@cassiestevens_) February 8, 2024

