Social media reacts to Auburn’s grueling loss at Florida

Taylor Jones
·2 min read

To say that Saturday’s action in Gainesville failed to produce satisfaction would be the understatement of the very young year.

No. 11 Auburn, who rattled off two-straight quadrant 1 wins before they met with Florida on Saturday, saw their momentum quickly fade into the Florida sun as they dropped an agonizing game to the Gators, 81-65.

Florida set the tone of the game early by jumping out to a 9-0 lead by the 17:32 mark in the first half and built a lead of 19 points in the half before taking a 42-26 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Riley Kugel and Walter Clayton Jr. each reached the 20-point mark in the game for the Gators while Johni Broome was the lone Auburn starter to succeed on 50% of field goal opportunities. Auburn shot 42% from the field, which included an abysmal 17% effort from three-point territory.

Needless to say, Auburn fans were not happy watching their favorite team take one on the chin Saturday. Here is a look at the best social media reactions from Auburn’s loss to Florida.

Not very cool, Jon

The signs were there from the beginning...

Bad news keeps coming

It's a trap!

It is easier to cope this way

May they return to Neville Arena in time for the Carolina game on Wednesday

We aren't out of the race yet!

Bricks since '96

Seriously... what is it with this place?

The SEC is tough... especially when you are on the road

Some fresh air may help

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire