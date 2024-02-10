Social media reacts to Auburn’s grueling loss at Florida

To say that Saturday’s action in Gainesville failed to produce satisfaction would be the understatement of the very young year.

No. 11 Auburn, who rattled off two-straight quadrant 1 wins before they met with Florida on Saturday, saw their momentum quickly fade into the Florida sun as they dropped an agonizing game to the Gators, 81-65.

Florida set the tone of the game early by jumping out to a 9-0 lead by the 17:32 mark in the first half and built a lead of 19 points in the half before taking a 42-26 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Riley Kugel and Walter Clayton Jr. each reached the 20-point mark in the game for the Gators while Johni Broome was the lone Auburn starter to succeed on 50% of field goal opportunities. Auburn shot 42% from the field, which included an abysmal 17% effort from three-point territory.

Needless to say, Auburn fans were not happy watching their favorite team take one on the chin Saturday. Here is a look at the best social media reactions from Auburn’s loss to Florida.

Not very cool, Jon

Florida by TKO. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 10, 2024

The signs were there from the beginning...

Yeah, when you drive and miss a dunk off the back of the rim…haha… it ain't your night. — BOOGer McAuburn (@TWRIkeJones) February 10, 2024

Bad news keeps coming

I’m stuck at home with the flu and this is how you treat me @AuburnTigers — Pruce Bearl (@PruceBearl) February 10, 2024

It's a trap!

Florida now up 22 at home over Auburn. Trap games trap. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) February 10, 2024

It is easier to cope this way

Today, "It's hard to win on the road" = "War eagle anyway". — 🦚Fire Hugh Freeze🦚 (@Jonny_Dent) February 10, 2024

May they return to Neville Arena in time for the Carolina game on Wednesday

Me searching for our team pic.twitter.com/syZSoSvson — Scott Lowery (@ScottLowery94) February 10, 2024

We aren't out of the race yet!

I would say that we did lose by 27 at Rupp then went to the final 4 but…….. — Ben Hood (@hood_au) February 10, 2024

Bricks since '96

auburn whenever they enter gainesville pic.twitter.com/LrZGRMD5g1 — de🅿️ressed Auburn Fan (@AuburnHatesMe) February 10, 2024

Seriously... what is it with this place?

Auburn men’s basketball every time we step foot in Florida pic.twitter.com/jBZ1AHk9hu — Tyler Winfrey (@Tylerwinfrey25) February 10, 2024

The SEC is tough... especially when you are on the road

Some fresh air may help

Auburn Men’s Basketball is going to be ok, but I don’t think some of our fans are. I hear touching grass helps. — Heather (@Heather_ishh) February 10, 2024

