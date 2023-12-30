Social media reacts to Auburn getting crushed by Maryland in the Music City Bowl

Auburn had a chance to finish the season with a winning record but could not finish. Falling to Maryland in the Music City Bowl 31-13 in Nashville.

Maryland came out firing and took a quick 21-0 lead in the first quarter after Auburn opened the game with back-to-back three-and-outs. Auburn got on the board in the second quarter with a touchdown but did not score again until the game was well in hand.

The poor performance had the Auburn fanbase fired up and they took to social media to share their feelings on the game. Here is a look at some of the top reactions.

the play calling is…something — Brice (@dBriceJ) December 30, 2023

Good job of Freeze to show recruits how badly we need them with this performance pic.twitter.com/xuhP8IY4pF — Drunk Aubie (@DrunkAubie) December 30, 2023

It’s safe to say that DJ, Simp, Marcus Harris, and Pritchett made a pretty big difference lol — Babysitter Bari (@BabysitterBari) December 30, 2023

We moved a basketball tipoff time to 8 PM for this? — Dave, Friend of the Program (@FOTPDave) December 30, 2023

At least we won the wing eating competition — Kyle (@AllAubarn) December 30, 2023

I’m mad about the Iron Bowl again. Getting blown out by New Mexico State, beating Alabama, and then getting blown out by Maryland would’ve been the funniest thing to ever happen. There’s nothing funny about 0-3 though. — Mark (@TheAuburner) December 30, 2023

Imma go back to retweeting the deceased pop tart — newyeAUr,samecallie🎊 (@soAUcal) December 30, 2023

Hugh really must think recruiting is the only thing a college football coach should do — Ziggy Sabotkdust, PhD (@GuyFlint7) December 30, 2023

Stormtrooper unis looking perfect per usual — Allie Davison (@Allie_Davison) December 30, 2023

Cackling — joshdub (@joshdub_) December 30, 2023

Maryland in the Music City Bowl pic.twitter.com/T6ZFit0hKE — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) December 30, 2023

Auburn football whenever we make any progress. pic.twitter.com/twyuprZxNF — AUBURN JOKER (@AuburnJoker) December 30, 2023

At least Fairweather came to play today #WDE — Ozzie (@CousinOzzie) December 30, 2023

The one bright spot in all of this, is that this is the worst Freeze team Auburn will field. Only up from here. #WDE — John Bergin (@Bergin256) December 30, 2023

My final thought on this Auburn bowl game is we got embarrassed & we had opt outs that has hurt us with no depth experience behind them. The future is bright for Auburn, take this game with a grain of salt. #WDE #Auburn — Jeremy (@SouthernFB1993) December 30, 2023

